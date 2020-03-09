 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Weeners New dating site Dinky One caters to me. Uhh, I mean to men with dinky ones (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk)
44
Rusty Shackleford
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
1 hour ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]


You have a Bo Burnham GIF for everything
 
Gleeman
1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Murflette
1 hour ago  
I love any excuse to post this
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
1 hour ago  
You can always add a few inches by measuring from the asshole.

/Penn & Teller joke
 
brap
1 hour ago  
Dinky One*


*Dinky Two, if measured from the taint.
 
Declassify Issue
1 hour ago  

Murflette: I love any excuse to post this
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 700x450]


/Surfs to Amazon, buys bigger shoes.
 
Pjd1965
1 hour ago  
In my best Sy Sperling voice

"I'm not only the president of Dinky Dating but I'm also a client"
 
WGJ
58 minutes ago  
Was this site setup by Suzy Shallow Throat?
 
Herb Utsmelz
57 minutes ago  
24 gender identities? 🤔
 
UltimaCS
56 minutes ago  
Nobody cares. There should be a dating site for guys who won't call women a stupid whore just because she took 5 minutes to respond or is unimpressed with your dick pic.
 
dammitbobby
56 minutes ago  
"71 and 2%"? So 73% are trans? That's a rather large proportion of their members. Maybe the trans people need to shop for a better doctor that will give them a bit more to work with when getting changed over.
 
edmo
56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rigby-Reardon
56 minutes ago  
It's good for finding women with a tighter fit.
 
hammettman
54 minutes ago  
Just remember micropeniles, there are literally millions of women out there just dying to find you.
 
synithium
54 minutes ago  
To be honest...if you have the budget for erotic toys...there is just no comparison to the Sybian machine or the Hitachi - fark you Harry Potter - magic wand.

You could have a 10 Inch dick but the only thing that matters is a) a centimeter or two above the vaginal opening; and b) three to five centimeters inside on the upper part of the vaginal opening.

Neither of which require much more than a tinky winky.

White men rejoice, as it is totes the motion of the ocean.
 
Schlubbe
52 minutes ago  

WGJ: Was this site setup by Suzy Shallow Throat?


And her sister, Gayle Gag Reflex?
 
fragMasterFlash
52 minutes ago  
Next up, visit the new dating site Girthopolus for gals who appreciate good girth.
 
bekovich
49 minutes ago  
"Those looking for romance can sign up where they can choose from 24 genders identities including non-binary or androgynous"
Oh ffs.

Seems like a nice idea though.
Maybe there should be a dating website for women with wonky breasts, MountainandtheMolehill.com
 
UltimaCS
45 minutes ago  
Dear small dudes,
It's okay. Nobody at the urinal is going to laugh at you. Pull up a bit closer. But if you're still too self-conscious to leave the toilet, at least have the good manners to lift the farking seat with your foot. Thank you.
Sincerely,
A pooper
 
nyan9mm
45 minutes ago  

synithium: To be honest...if you have the budget for erotic toys...there is just no comparison to the Sybian machine or the Hitachi - fark you Harry Potter - magic wand.

You could have a 10 Inch dick but the only thing that matters is a) a centimeter or two above the vaginal opening; and b) three to five centimeters inside on the upper part of the vaginal opening.

Neither of which require much more than a tinky winky.

White men rejoice, as it is totes the motion of the ocean.


You know what women like even more? Hard Drugs
 
minnesotaboy
42 minutes ago  
Family Guy Gay Dolphin (high quality)
Youtube 0svDGG6IPGo


Depends on where the base is?
 
Smackledorfer
41 minutes ago  
Finally.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
41 minutes ago  
It's swell to have a stiffy
It's divine to own a dick
From the tiniest little tadger
To the world's biggest prick

Always look on the bright side of life
 
Nimbull
40 minutes ago  
Spaceballs - I See Your Schwartz Is as Big as Mine
Youtube dy40xASCl00
 
Smackledorfer
40 minutes ago  

bekovich: "Those looking for romance can sign up where they can choose from 24 genders identities including non-binary or androgynous"
Oh ffs.

Seems like a nice idea though.
Maybe there should be a dating website for women with wonky breasts, MountainandtheMolehill.com


Of all the places where specifically defining one's identity seems relevant, a dating site probably tops the list.
 
synithium
37 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: synithium: To be honest...if you have the budget for erotic toys...there is just no comparison to the Sybian machine or the Hitachi - fark you Harry Potter - magic wand.

You could have a 10 Inch dick but the only thing that matters is a) a centimeter or two above the vaginal opening; and b) three to five centimeters inside on the upper part of the vaginal opening.

Neither of which require much more than a tinky winky.

White men rejoice, as it is totes the motion of the ocean.

You know what women like even more? Hard Drugs


Even more so...a sense of humor and a job.  Oh and a car never hurt.  Being responsible and not a total douche.

These are the things that have worked for me.
 
rebelyell2006
34 minutes ago  
So it's a website with a bunch of men, and a bunch of bots?  Or do they cater to bi/gay men?  Because most dating websites have no women anyway.
 
nyan9mm
34 minutes ago  

synithium: nyan9mm: synithium: To be honest...if you have the budget for erotic toys...there is just no comparison to the Sybian machine or the Hitachi - fark you Harry Potter - magic wand.

You could have a 10 Inch dick but the only thing that matters is a) a centimeter or two above the vaginal opening; and b) three to five centimeters inside on the upper part of the vaginal opening.

Neither of which require much more than a tinky winky.

White men rejoice, as it is totes the motion of the ocean.

You know what women like even more? Hard Drugs

Even more so...a sense of humor and a job.  Oh and a car never hurt.  Being responsible and not a total douche.

These are the things that have worked for me.


K. I'll stick with the Bus Pass + Coke. You can have your Car + Vibrator
 
Declassify Issue
33 minutes ago  

WGJ: Was this site setup by Suzy Shallow Throat?


That should be an online dating drop-down menu option. Height. Hair. Ethnicity. Internal organ sizes.
 
synithium
31 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: synithium: nyan9mm: synithium: To be honest...if you have the budget for erotic toys...there is just no comparison to the Sybian machine or the Hitachi - fark you Harry Potter - magic wand.

You could have a 10 Inch dick but the only thing that matters is a) a centimeter or two above the vaginal opening; and b) three to five centimeters inside on the upper part of the vaginal opening.

Neither of which require much more than a tinky winky.

White men rejoice, as it is totes the motion of the ocean.

You know what women like even more? Hard Drugs

Even more so...a sense of humor and a job.  Oh and a car never hurt.  Being responsible and not a total douche.

These are the things that have worked for me.

K. I'll stick with the Bus Pass + Coke. You can have your Car + Vibrator


To each their own my friend.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
31 minutes ago  
A woman who hasn't had much luck with dating decides to be direct about what she wants, so she takes out a personal ad "Wanted: a man who won't push me around or run out on me, but also a man that is good in bed."
A few days later, she gets a response, and they arrange a date.
The night of the date, the doorbell rings, and she opens the door to see a man with no arms and no legs at her door.
Naturally, she is rather taken aback by him.
"Hey," he says. "I know you're surprised by the way I look, but I'm the kind of guy you asked for: I don't have any arms so I can't push you around, and I don't have any legs so I can't run out on you."
"Fair enough," she says. "But, how do I know you're good in bed"
"Well, I rang the doorbell, didn't I?"
 
bekovich
29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
29 minutes ago  

synithium: nyan9mm: synithium: nyan9mm: synithium: To be honest...if you have the budget for erotic toys...there is just no comparison to the Sybian machine or the Hitachi - fark you Harry Potter - magic wand.

You could have a 10 Inch dick but the only thing that matters is a) a centimeter or two above the vaginal opening; and b) three to five centimeters inside on the upper part of the vaginal opening.

Neither of which require much more than a tinky winky.

White men rejoice, as it is totes the motion of the ocean.

You know what women like even more? Hard Drugs

Even more so...a sense of humor and a job.  Oh and a car never hurt.  Being responsible and not a total douche.

These are the things that have worked for me.

K. I'll stick with the Bus Pass + Coke. You can have your Car + Vibrator

To each their own my friend.


I was just messing around lol. I don't even think coke is considered a hard drug anymore anyways.
 
bughunter
28 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: It's good for finding women with a tighter fit.


In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.
 
GungFu
26 minutes ago  
I remember when the website was called Total Fark.
 
wax_on
19 minutes ago  

Murflette: I love any excuse to post this
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 700x450] [View Full Size image _x_]


What this tells me is that men with 8.5 and 14 shoe sizes are growers not showers.

/yes, I studied that a bit too much.
 
Stratohead
11 minutes ago  
so..is it just a pic of the dudes bank balance?
 
REDARMYVODKA
10 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: WGJ: Was this site setup by Suzy Shallow Throat?

That should be an online dating drop-down menu option. Height. Hair. Ethnicity. Internal organ sizes.


If your penis is inside you, you may want to go to a doctor instead of farting around on dating sites.
 
OldJames
5 minutes ago  
A guy with average sized junk could go on there, and when a girl sees it and says "that's too big for me" he can get a nice boost to his self esteem
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
3 minutes ago  
If there's even four women in that site, I'd be amazed.

/Is a sausagefest of microdicks a cocktail weenie-fest?
 
karlandtanya
2 minutes ago  
Tongue
Youtube mNJ7zYRP0mU
 
