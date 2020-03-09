 Skip to content
(NYPost)   To combat price gouging, NY state now has its own prisoner-made hand sanitizer, made with 75% prison toilet alcohol   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, State, Andrew Cuomo, New York, Sovereign state, Prison, Hand sanitizer, state's weapon, Government  
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because when I think sanitary, I think prisons...

bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkanaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hooray for slave labor!

/s
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's close enough for a repost.

T: Okay everybody, give me the good news. Tell me the canary virus has flown away

Uh, sir, it hasn't flown away. Cases have doubled in the last two days and when testing capacity ramps up we're afraid the number of cases will skyrocket.

T: So we should halt the testing right?

Uh, not exactly sir. We need to test so that we can isolate infected people and halt the spread.

T: Okay, okay, fine. And you'll do that tomorrow right?

Well it's still going to take about a week to get the production of testing kits ramped up.

T: A week? No that's too long. I'll give you two days.

We'll try to speed it up sir but there's still the issue of training.

T: No, not trains. Ship them by airmail. Fast fast fast. Ship them by FedEx. Somebody buy me some FedEx stock first.

Not trains sir, training. We need people who are qualified in lab work to do the testing.

T: Hire them. Do it now. I want them working now.

It's skilled work sir. They have to work in special facilities to handle infectious material and wear special clothing. And they need other scientific training and need to be certified.

T: No that's too much. I bet Obama did that. Too many regulations. Can we make prisoners do it?

We'll look into that sir.
I hate to bring it up sir, but there's another prob ... um ... challenge sir.

T: Oh oh. Another whistle blower? Get me that black ops guy at the CIA

No sir. It's simpler than that. It's hand sanitizer.

T: Hand sanitizer? What's that? Why do I care?

It's the supply of hand sanitizer sir. We're running out.

T: So order more. Do I have to do everything. What's wrong with you.

No, I mean the nation is running out. Everybody has started using more hand sanitizer and have bought up the supply and now we have severe shortages.

T: Have you ordered some for the White House? Make sure we have a supply.

We do sir. We've diverted a large shipment. But there's still a problem for the Nation sir.
If we want to slow the spread of the virus we want to make sure people have access to hand sanitizer.

T: So make more. Honestly, do I have to do everything?

I have talked to the manufacturers sir, and they are going to scale up production but they say it will take between 6 and 12 weeks to scale up. And they are asking for a tax break to cover the costs?

T: 6 weeks? is that good?

Well it's pretty good for them sir but it means we'll have shortages and the virus may keep spreading.

T: Then tell them to scale up tomorrow. Tell them we can't wait.

It's not that simple.

T: Yes it is. Tell them I told them to. Tell them I've got Article II. Pay overtime if they have to.

Yes sir but there's an inventory problem.

T: Of course there's an inventory problem. I'm not stupid. I went to Wharton, a very very good school. Only really smart people get to go to Wharton. They ran out of the inventory of hand sanitizer so they need to make more. Tell them to make more.

Yes sir. But it's the supply chain.

T: I thought we were  talking about hand san tee zer. What do chains have to do with it.

I mean it's about the inventory of raw material they need to make more sir. They don't have it.

T: Tell them to get it from their warehouse. Please, do I have to do everything?

Again sir, it's the "Just In Time Delivery" paradigm. They don't have a large warehouse of raw materials. They have to schedule delivery from their suppliers.

T: Then tell them to do so, order it FedEx. Did somebody buy me some FedEx stock?

That's the thing sir, their suppliers don't have a inventory either. They schedule production so that they ship material right after they make them.

T: That's stupid. Why don't they keep an inventory. Why doesn't anybody keep an inventory?

It's modern business practice sir. Saves money on building warehouses, doesn't tie up cash in inventory. It's done all over the world.

T: Well it's stupid. What's it called again.

"Just in Time Delivery" sir. Deliveries are scheduled many months in advance. It's all a complex coordinated dance.

T: Well it's no good. Tell them to pay overtime and to FedEx the shipments. Get it going.

[later at a press conference]

T: And so I've ordered testing kits to be ready tomorrow. And everybody will be getting Hand SanTeezer just in time. It's a new thing. Just End Times. When you need it, we'll get it to you just in time. We coordinated this months in advance.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To be fair, that shiate will kill ANYTHING.
 
gar1013
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, totally want to buy some government sanitizer, produced using slave labor. 🙄

How about paying them market rate for their labor?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hand-crafted lovingly from our finest inmates.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gar1013: Oh yeah, totally want to buy some government sanitizer, produced using slave labor. 🙄

How about paying them market rate for their labor?


Because they are repaying their debt to society.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ABOUT CORCRAFT

Corcraft is the "brand name" for the Division of Correctional Industries, an entity within the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Industries uses the manufacturing of products to assist in the department's overall mission to prepare offenders for release through skill development, work ethic, respect and responsibility.

Corcraft uses a business model to guide decisions and balance costs, market prices and other demands from both the correctional system and non-DOCCS customers. Corcraft is funded through the state budgetary process in conjunction with the passing of the DOCCS agency budget. Corcraft is funded through an Internal Services fund, and the revenue received from the sale of products and services is utilized to cover the expenses associated with operating the program.

CUSTOMERS

By law, Corcraft can only sell to government agencies at the state and local levels, schools and universities, courts, fire departments, police departments and certain not-for-profits.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So the state competing with private business when they can use other people's money for supplies and free labor to sell their product.

When over supply gets you a cheap product it's a bargain. When under supply increases prices, it's called price gouging.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ people, just wash your hands with soap and water. =|
 
Harlee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: Oh yeah, totally want to buy some government sanitizer, produced using slave labor. 🙄

How about paying them market rate for their labor?


You should stay safe and not get any of it. Let the sheeple fools who believe in the Democrat Hoax die from using it.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Uh it's pronounced terlet.
 
Harlee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
New York Governor Cuomo Makes Coronavirus Announcement | NBC News (Live Stream)
Youtube HqkzbmizjZc
 
70Ford [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Hooray for slave labor!

/s


It's not slave labor when NY does it. It's free-market capitalism.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CSB:My MIL somehow got her hands on a free case of prison toothpaste (it said HIGH SECURITY, came in a see-thru container and looked like a clear gel) and gave it to everyone in her family for Christmas. (she's an odd person)

I tried it, out of curiosity, and decided once and for all that I wouldn't make it on the inside.  That stuff was nasty.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Those "greedy" businesses have to comply with a ton of government regulations, like OSHA, minimum wage, paid time off, taxes, etc. Do the prisons follow the same rules? I'm betting not, so don't disdainfully sniff about how you can produce it so much cheaper. Of course you can if you can ignore all the cost-adders that a business must build into their price.
 
OldJames
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, buy up prison made sanitizer, and re-sell at price gouge prices. Got it
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So prison moonshine is a great hand sanitizer or is hand sanitizer a key ingredient in prison moonshine?
 
gar1013
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

max_pooper: gar1013: Oh yeah, totally want to buy some government sanitizer, produced using slave labor. 🙄

How about paying them market rate for their labor?

Because they are repaying their debt to society.


So what you are saying is that when they get out, they'll be 100% employable and not discriminated against due to their criminal history?

Because that would mean they are paying their debt to society.
 
gar1013
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harlee: gar1013: Oh yeah, totally want to buy some government sanitizer, produced using slave labor. 🙄

How about paying them market rate for their labor?

You should stay safe and not get any of it. Let the sheeple fools who believe in the Democrat Hoax die from using it.


I'll just wash my hands. It does the same thing, and it's not like it involves slave labor.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

akya: CSB:My MIL somehow got her hands on a free case of prison toothpaste (it said HIGH SECURITY, came in a see-thru container and looked like a clear gel) and gave it to everyone in her family for Christmas. (she's an odd person)

I tried it, out of curiosity, and decided once and for all that I wouldn't make it on the inside.  That stuff was nasty.


Well, now I'm curious.  Nasty how?  Did they just not put flavor in it or did they put gross flavor in it?  (Or are you like me and think that spearmint is gross?)

This is an important question in my life now.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
To be fair, prison inmates are pretty experienced in crafting alcohol.
 
