(CNN)   Some people let their auto tags expire because they are out of town on business. Others forget when they need to renew. Then there's THIS guy   (cnn.com)
28
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was in a traffic court as an accident witness. Some guy had an expired drivers license, from the 1950s. He explained that it was a Veteran's license and he thought it didn't expire. What Georgia did is not charge a renewal fee to Veterans. Who knows? Maybe when his was issued, it didn't expire. It must have been a farking collector's item, with Governor Vandiver's signature on it.

He brought in a renewed license and the judge dismissed the charges, because it was the first time the guy had been stopped in like 35 years.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see after a few years of putting it off just giving up on it since no one seems to care.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I can see after a few years of putting it off just giving up on it since no one seems to care.


Once you've gone two or three years, I'm betting it's completely out of your head.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably has 10 vehicles sitting in the yard and only 1 good tag. He just forgot to switch plates that day.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that he's been caught, back charge him for 23 years of registration fees.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, that was wrong, and yes, it's funny. But it always makes me uncomfortable when the police publicly shame someone just for laughs. Just write the damn ticket.
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forgot to renew tags one year.  Never got caught.  Thought I should stop caring until caught.  I didn't, I paid. What i should do is just not care and say I'm oppressed or something.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I can see after a few years of putting it off just giving up on it since no one seems to care.


Yeah, depending on what the penalty is for expired tags, at some point you just play the odds that it's cheaper to pay the fine if you're eventually caught than to be in compliance.

And in rural areas there are a lot of farm trucks, etc. with expired tags. They're driven on the property 99% of the time; maybe once every seven months you take it into town because the wife has the "good car" that day.

/Also... username checks out.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an uncle in NOLA who bought a thick chrome plate frame and never bothered renewing his tags.  He went several years like that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine did something like this, he racked up a hell of a late fee. To get by he managed to get a new year sticker for his tag.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Chemlight Battery

Yes, that was wrong, and yes, it's funny. But it always makes me uncomfortable when the police publicly shame someone just for laughs. Just write the damn ticket.

It's not just for the laughs. Every time they shame someone for stupid stuff like this, others get theirs taken care of to avoid their own shaming.
p.s. cool user name. Made me chuckle a bit.
 
bthom37
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
shiat, I racked up 5 expired tag tickets over 2 years in the late 90s.  Being poor sucks.

Still, hard to blame the dude.  There's something annoying about paying tags every year (or every two, in his case).  Feels like it should be a one and done per owner of the vehicle.  Sell it to someone new, they have to pay property tax on current valuation.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I've driven almost a year with expired plates. It's just not something a lot of people pay attention to.

My license too. It just sits in my wallet. You want me to remember to do something 5 years from now? I can't even remember why I walked into the kitchen half the time.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am glad New Jersey doesn't require tags. It seems outdated now that police cars are fitted with license plate readers.
 
bthom37
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Yes, that was wrong, and yes, it's funny. But it always makes me uncomfortable when the police publicly shame someone just for laughs. Just write the damn ticket.


'Funny cops' is a trend I've been disliking.  Act like a public information outlet, save the snark for posting on your private accounts.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My dad left to get milk when I was a kid and never came back. Maybe it's him!!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: My dad left to get milk when I was a kid and never came back. Maybe it's him!!


I'm guessing he's a little late on child support.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bthom37: shiat, I racked up 5 expired tag tickets over 2 years in the late 90s.  Being poor sucks.

Still, hard to blame the dude.  There's something annoying about paying tags every year (or every two, in his case).  Feels like it should be a one and done per owner of the vehicle.  Sell it to someone new, they have to pay property tax on current valuation.


yes, it should be a one and done life of the vehicle tagger. they screw ya every chance they get. if your used car gets sold every year of it's life they collect tax every time. that is bullshiat.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Wait! The colors _have_ to cycle!"
 
IlGreven
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Could be worse...could've been a SovCit who claims he doesn't have to pay anything to the government...
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I was in a traffic court as an accident witness. Some guy had an expired drivers license, from the 1950s. He explained that it was a Veteran's license and he thought it didn't expire. What Georgia did is not charge a renewal fee to Veterans. Who knows? Maybe when his was issued, it didn't expire. It must have been a farking collector's item, with Governor Vandiver's signature on it.

He brought in a renewed license and the judge dismissed the charges, because it was the first time the guy had been stopped in like 35 years.


If you're active duty military many states allow you to keep using your expired license indefinitely if you're stationed out of the state. Back when I was in, I kept using my New York license several years after it expired, but I eventually gave in and got one from Texas because I got tired of every store I bought beer or wrote a check at hassling me about it. Either that guy never got asked for ID, or he's a lot more patient than I am.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I let mine lapse by about two years once out of utter indifference and the belief that I would never be pulled over for it. I was right and my wife ended up accidentally renewing mine along with hers eventually.

I would buy this man a beer, given the chance.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Unobtanium:He brought in a renewed license and the judge dismissed the charges, because it was the first time the guy had been stopped in like 35 years.

Or...he was white male?

Regardless of what truth there is to anecdotal presentations of reasonably applied jurisprudence, such discretion is statistically neglible to any ideal to blindly serve a community, but in its place, protect a patronage who either can defer its scrutiny or afford its appeal.

I mean really, Anatole Rapoport, how 'bout trying to live under a bridge and see how all that goes.

That said...how authority asserts roads are a privilege and their maintenance a tax deserverdly levied on individuals without planning infrastructure of its alternative is a grip of power and persuasion with few rivals.

When one has gone the expense and hoops of maintaining said privilege, the resentment of those who have not is pretty powerful, and even for those who have, road rage was invented in America.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Yes, that was wrong, and yes, it's funny. But it always makes me uncomfortable when the police publicly shame someone just for laughs. Just write the damn ticket.


They didn't give the persons name, so there was no public shaming involved.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was broke. I was and still am a licensed electrician. For the most part I was trying to stay job-free. But early in my career it was slim-pickings. It was time to get a job.

One small problem. I had let the registration, insurance and state safety inspection sticker on my vehicle lapse. The stickers changed colors every year to make them easier to spot. The year in question was green with the expiring (but possibly still good until later in the year) stickers orange. Mine was blue from more than a year ago. To make matters worse, my license was suspended for not paying a traffic ticket.

Nonetheless, after securing a job I drove my vehicle to jobsites.

On one particular day I left the jobsite to get a bite to eat. On the way back I notice a police car on the side street waiting to pull out. He's on the same side as my inspection sticker. As I pass him I see, out of the corner of my eye, his head swivel to follow me.

I make a right at the next street, gun it a bit to try to get to the next turn. It's too late, I see him turn down the street behind me so I nonchalantly make the next turn. Luckily I'm actually within a block of the jobsite as I let him catch up and pull me over. That will certainly help that I didn't just make two quick turns into some random neighborhood.

My heart was racing a bit as he walks up to my window. I wait for the inevitable. It's a young cop. The worst.
Surprisingly he plays it kind of cool and says, "Hey man...your sticker is BLUE!"

I acknowledge it with a shameful, "I know...sorry."

"What's going on?"

I tell him my plight and explain that I just got a new job and I'm hoping that I can take care of everything with my next paycheck. He asks to see my license. He already knows my registration is expired based on the tag on the license plate. He feels me out a bit more with some benign questions.

He's standing there at my window, leaning a bit on his wrists on the part of the door where the window rolls down and lets out a bit of a sigh. I'm just waiting for the hammer to come down. He stands up straight...looks both ways up and down the street. He starts tapping the edge of my license where his wrists were just resting.
He says, "I want to give you a break, I just need to figure out how."

He takes another look at my license and blurts out, "I don't even know if this license is good!"

I don't say a word. I don't move a muscle. I don't react. I know damn well he could walk back to his car and run my license. I'm amazed he didn't do that first.

Finally he hands me my license and says, "OK, here's what I want you to do. Roll up your windows. Get out of the car and lock your doors. Start walking down the street. While you do that I'm going to get back in my cruiser and drive away. Then, well...I mean, at least wait until I'm around the corner. Then, uh...do whatever you think you should do. Take care of this."

I said, "Yes, sir. Thank you." I did as he said and started walking down the street. He wasn't out of sight for two seconds before I did a military "about-face" went back to my car and drove it back to the jobsite.
To be honest...it was exhilarating.
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: The Irresponsible Captain: I can see after a few years of putting it off just giving up on it since no one seems to care.

Once you've gone two or three years, I'm betting it's completely out of your head.


Do you still even get reminders after the first one? They might think you've sold the car or something.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Put something off long enough people just forget about it.
 
