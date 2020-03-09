 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   PA State Police investigating the theft of a juice box - valued at 80 cents. No word if SWAT or helicopters were called in   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ for the men and women in Blue that protect us from children who wish to remain hydrated.
I feel so much safer, knowing they are on job, risking it all to defend us from this heinous evil.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everyone, from the person who decided to call the cops, to the dispatcher, to the officers who responded should all be fired and frog marched to the nearest tattoo parlor and have "IDIOT" indelibly etched into their foreheads.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You use the silly tag, subby, but someone actually called the police over this.
 
Riomp300
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is a situation where you send in five people with Nerf bats to beat the morons making the decisions.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=7b4_1​3​27703157&theme_id=1
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Your tax dollars at work.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"No word on if it was returned."

Well I certainly hope there's a followup to this.
 
RedRudy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well this is definitely the last straw..
 
