(Click Orlando)   Hey Florida Man you gotta stop with those fake Federal badges   (clickorlando.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Florida Man Arrested at Best Buy for Impersonating a Federal Marshal
Youtube iIdDNETZI50


So apparently faking U.S. Marshal status to get out of shoplifting charges is a thing in FL.  No, this is a different guy.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"petit shoplifting"

Petit?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "petit shoplifting"

Petit?


Florida spells "petty theft" as "petit theft".  Until another Farker corrected me a few weeks back, I thought all states spelled it that way.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Marcos P: "petit shoplifting"

Petit?

Florida spells "petty theft" as "petit theft".  Until another Farker corrected me a few weeks back, I thought all states spelled it that way.


It makes it seem less harsh, like someone stole a mouse
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Agents Plant and Page. We have a few questions...
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: derpes_simplex: Marcos P: "petit shoplifting"

Petit?

Florida spells "petty theft" as "petit theft".  Until another Farker corrected me a few weeks back, I thought all states spelled it that way.

It makes it seem less harsh, like someone stole a mouse


In my imagination it was a short slender lady in lingerie stealing something...
 
Harlee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll call this right now.

Look out for fake "coronavirus inspectors" going door-to-door and demanding entry. At which point you will either be home-invaded robbed (and possibly killed so you don't spread the word) or (probably more likely) "cased" for a subsequent home burglary.

I would also be cautious about following any phone call instructions (such as to schedule you for "free testing" at another location). Demand to know the exact agency name. Ask for a call-back number. But google the agency and call the number Google tells you to call.

I'll bet money that both of the above will be things.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stop!  Alonzo time
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "petit shoplifting"

Petit?


No family size portions
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Marcos P: derpes_simplex: Marcos P: "petit shoplifting"

Petit?

Florida spells "petty theft" as "petit theft".  Until another Farker corrected me a few weeks back, I thought all states spelled it that way.

It makes it seem less harsh, like someone stole a mouse

In my imagination it was a short slender lady in lingerie stealing something...


That would be 'petite' theft.  Stupid French what with its gender specific words and all.
 
