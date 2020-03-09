 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   I'd like two beef 'n cheddars and a large curly fries with extra horsey sauce. "Sir, this is a coronavirus testing clinic"   (newsweek.com) divider line
23
    More: Spiffy, Health care, Medicine, World Health Organization, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Seattle, Healthcare, UW Medical Center Northwest, University of Washington  
•       •       •

821 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 7:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well played, subby.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I prefer the french dip with lots of horsey
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Curly fries are the best!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*ewww* Horsey Sauce? *barf*
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: *ewww* Horsey Sauce? *barf*


YOU SHUT YOUR WHORE MOUTH!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Drive thrus are one of the worst innovations ever.  We make it so the laziest among us don't even have to get out of their cars and we wonder why so many people act like entitled assholes, to say nothing of the obesity epidemic.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Drive thrus are one of the worst innovations ever.  We make it so the laziest among us don't even have to get out of their cars and we wonder why so many people act like entitled assholes, to say nothing of the obesity epidemic.


No horsey sauce then?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
this should have been happening 3 weeks ago
 
phishrace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 850x510]
I prefer the french dip with lots of horsey


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is great. We should have more pop-up corona virus testing clinics. Eventually we could open up entire football stadiums for festival corona virus testing. Once a year we could have an epic corona virus testing party for a week in a desert somewhere with millions of people attending.

This is good people. The end is near.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Destructor: Curly fries are the best!


QFT.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Drive thrus are one of the worst innovations ever.  We make it so the laziest among us don't even have to get out of their cars and we wonder why so many people act like entitled assholes, to say nothing of the obesity epidemic.


Drive thrus are great.

They save the restaurant time and money, they save the customers time, and indirectly save them money. They allow the handicapped easier access.

Hell, they even let my old roommate buy buckets of fried chicken without bothering to put on shoes.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll have two large test kits, one child test kit, and a chocolate chip cookie.
 
Avery614
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: *ewww* Horsey Sauce? *barf*


....for pansies who think horseradish is "spicy." And fark cheddar, sharp provolone FTW.

With gravy fries, from Nicks in philly if at all possible.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here in my car, I feel sickest of all...

Gary Numan - Cars
Youtube Im3JzxlatUs
 
mane
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RonRon893
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: ClavellBCMI: *ewww* Horsey Sauce? *barf*

YOU SHUT YOUR WHORE MOUTH!


ohhh, sweety. they probably think it's made from actual horsies...
 
IVnic8or
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Props to subby. Well played.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Drive thrus are one of the worst innovations ever.  We make it so the laziest among us don't even have to get out of their cars and we wonder why so many people act like entitled assholes, to say nothing of the obesity epidemic.


Go ahead and stand in line in almost physical contact with everybody else there. Your chances of catching anything airborne only increase by proximity times duration. No biggie.

/Holds just as true for a Covid-19 test facility and an Arby's.
 
NeverBeen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The toy that comes with the test is a choking hazard.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Avery614: ....for pansies who think horseradish is "spicy."


It took me many years to come around to appreciating horseradish, thanks to a traumatizing event in my childhood.

My family was at a fine dining restaurant with low light levels. I ordered beef medallions, which came with mashed potatoes.

Right next to the mashed potatoes was a large pile of freshly shredded horseradish to go with the beef.

Thinking it was potato, I took a huge spoonful and shoved it right in my mouth. I thought I was dying, and definitely lost my appetite for the evening after that.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Drive thrus are one of the worst innovations ever.  We make it so the laziest among us don't even have to get out of their cars and we wonder why so many people act like entitled assholes, to say nothing of the obesity epidemic.


They may be a problem for the obesity epidemic, but their a good idea for the Covid-19 epidemic.Keeps most the viruses in the car with the person rather than contaminating the station.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.