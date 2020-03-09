 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Grand Princess turning Grand Lord of the Flies
1184 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 5:43 PM



33 Comments
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Piggy gets shanked on the poop deck.

/that would hurt
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They are being off boarded about 12 miles from my house.

Yay!

I could use a stay at home vacation.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: They are being off boarded about 12 miles from my house.

Yay!

I could use a stay at home vacation.


And then driven to be quarantined within four miles of mine.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have some friends who are booked for a cruise departing this Thursday and they're still going.  They've had it booked for months.

The guy is a mechanic of some sort, the gal runs a housecleaning business.

I think they're both insane.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why is this not Pay per View?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seems like most of the inhabitants are a little too old to go full Lord of the Flies. More like "uncomfortable holiday gathering at your racist grampa's house."

The people I really feel for are the ones who WORK on the ship. I mean, in the best of times, it sounds kinda sucky. These are the worst of times.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"So you're saying the ship is now full of nude boys?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Dangerous_sociopath: They are being off boarded about 12 miles from my house.

Yay!

I could use a stay at home vacation.

And then driven to be quarantined within four miles of mine.


Downwind I hope.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Dangerous_sociopath: They are being off boarded about 12 miles from my house.

Yay!

I could use a stay at home vacation.

And then driven to be quarantined within four miles of mine.


yikes!
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I have some friends who are booked for a cruise departing this Thursday and they're still going.  They've had it booked for months.

The guy is a mechanic of some sort, the gal runs a housecleaning business.

I think they're both insane.


Which cruise lines are canceling the voyages?
As far as I know, no one is refunding folks for cancelling due to fears of the virus.

And they won't, until forced to do so.

I ain't sayin that your friends are right, but I do understand it.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I have some friends who are booked for a cruise departing this Thursday and they're still going.  They've had it booked for months.

The guy is a mechanic of some sort, the gal runs a housecleaning business.

I think they're both insane.


Yar! Tis a chance for legitimate salvage from a crew what succumbed to the plague!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lord of the Flies = They have rotten food.

Close enough.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: WayneKerr: Dangerous_sociopath: They are being off boarded about 12 miles from my house.

Yay!

I could use a stay at home vacation.

And then driven to be quarantined within four miles of mine.

Downwind I hope.


Usually, unless we have a spinning low pressure system and we be all at the north end of it
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Dangerous_sociopath: They are being off boarded about 12 miles from my house.

Yay!

I could use a stay at home vacation.

And then driven to be quarantined within four miles of mine.


I think you two have nothing to worry about from the passengers.

I also think now that Quest and LabCorps are testing the number of confirmed cases in the US is going to skyrocket, although they have 15 days or so to inform the CDC of results.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I have some friends who are booked for a cruise departing this Thursday and they're still going.  They've had it booked for months.

The guy is a mechanic of some sort, the gal runs a housecleaning business.

I think they're both insane.


If they manage to avoid taking on any passenger with COVID, it might be a very safe place to be!

Anchor the cruise ships in SF Bay and unload them to a tent city on Mare Island.  Have the CA National Guard provide security, food, etc., since it would make a good training exercise for when the virus really takes off.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: WayneKerr: Dangerous_sociopath: They are being off boarded about 12 miles from my house.

Yay!

I could use a stay at home vacation.

And then driven to be quarantined within four miles of mine.

yikes!


That's okay, it's not the first time. Maybe this time the medical personnel will wear more than a farking Hello Kitty mask.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
While there is no farking way you'll get me on a cruise any time soon, if ever, this right here is why you only get a balcony cabin. Balcony or gtfo.


/I'd take a Cunard transatlantic crossing tho
//Bet those $15k staterooms are gonna be cheap next season
///Poop deck 3
 
kindms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
World Kitchen is setup for them on the dock so the food situation should improve
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: WayneKerr: Dangerous_sociopath: They are being off boarded about 12 miles from my house.

Yay!

I could use a stay at home vacation.

And then driven to be quarantined within four miles of mine.

I think you two have nothing to worry about from the passengers.

I also think now that Quest and LabCorps are testing the number of confirmed cases in the US is going to skyrocket, although they have 15 days or so to inform the CDC of results.


I agree that we are no more at risk than anyone else. It's not going to matter in a couple of weeks. The whole Bay Area / Greater Bay Area will be a farking petri dish of love.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Lord of the Flies = They have rotten food.


"The food is rotten!" = the bananas have a few brown spots.

Drop a few hundred cases of MREs to them and see what they have to say after that.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mrs Bartlett has been confined to her cabin, which has no balcony, and said she was "dreading" being stuck on board as some Americans are taken off.

OK, I absolutely loved the cruise I went on, particularly the room, which was as dark as Satan's butthole, if Satan was also taking one of those mine/cave tours where they have everyone turn off all of the lights to teach you what real darkness is. That's when I sleep best.

But...

I couldn't handle being confined to that room 24/7. At night, I want my room dark(I even put tape over all of those goddamn LEDs the assholes who make electronics decide to put on EVERYTHING, but I need to farking see outside part of the farking day. And those rooms are farking tiny. Having been in a county jail before, I can tell you that a cruise ship stateroom is roughly the size of a 4-person cell, and is also designed to hold 4 people. Make it so you can't leave, and it's really jail with better food.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know those abandoned storefronts that become Halloween stores? Make those useful again (MTUA). Convert them to COVID-19 recovery centers.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Piggy gets shanked on the poop deck.

/that would hurt


I was wondering how long before the Piggy reference.

Didn't have to wait long
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cage match between grandmas for food? Take my money!
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I have some friends who are booked for a cruise departing this Thursday and they're still going.  They've had it booked for months.

The guy is a mechanic of some sort, the gal runs a housecleaning business.

I think they're both insane.


I get it.  My daughter got on a boat Friday, after 25+ years of encounters with that obstinance I know when it's a no-win for me.

/double-slap:  23 y/o son is outside of Milan teaching not teaching HS (3rd week cancelled classes)
//f*ck...
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Ker_Thwap: Lord of the Flies = They have rotten food.

"The food is rotten!" = the bananas have a few brown spots.

Drop a few hundred cases of MREs to them and see what they have to say after that.


Do it by helicopter cargo net drop and film the results.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My plan of never going on a cruise ever remains unchanged.
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why is conch pronounced conk?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
"But who would rescue the adults?"
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I see a great opportunity for the cruise lines in promoting conservative cruise vacations. Show the Libs you stand with Dear Leader against the Democrat virus hoax!!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I have some friends who are booked for a cruise departing this Thursday and they're still going.  They've had it booked for months.

The guy is a mechanic of some sort, the gal runs a housecleaning business.

I think they're both insane.


They bought cruise tickets. That's not really a sign of mental health in the best of times.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brizzle365: NotThatGuyAgain: I have some friends who are booked for a cruise departing this Thursday and they're still going.  They've had it booked for months.

The guy is a mechanic of some sort, the gal runs a housecleaning business.

I think they're both insane.

Which cruise lines are canceling the voyages?
As far as I know, no one is refunding folks for cancelling due to fears of the virus.

And they won't, until forced to do so.

I ain't sayin that your friends are right, but I do understand it.


I'd rather lose the money than be risk being stuck on a ship with 3000 assholes when one of them took the cruise with "a cold" because he couldn't get his 399.00 refunded.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.