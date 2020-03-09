 Skip to content
(CNBC)   The head of the NY/NJ Port Authority is feeling almost half the misery of the average person using the mass transit or airport system run by the Port Authority   (cnbc.com) divider line
26
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the head of the head of the Port Authority has Coronavirus now.  Nobody goes to the Port of New York anymore anyway, it's too busy.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cotton "is going to be on quarantine" and will be working at home, Cuomo said at a press briefing.

gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The numbers being published for infections in the US are just laughable. It has to be many many thousands.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: The numbers being published for infections in the US are just laughable. It has to be many many thousands.


Same thing in Canada. The labs are just getting started to test people... a month after the disease has started community spreading. Great job folks... NOT.

Meanwhile in airports, people from infected countries are still not being tested or put in quarantine, nor the people that were on the plane with them... because fark logic.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Cotton "is going to be on quarantine" and will be working at home, Cuomo said at a press briefing.

[Fark user image image 360x222]


I'll get the lights
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How old is this Cotton guy? If he is over 60 I guess maybe sign him up for Purple Cross already?
 
potterydove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why contain it? Let it spill over into the schools and churches. Let the bodies pile up in the streets. In the end, they'll beg us to save them.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some hoax.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

potterydove: Why contain it? Let it spill over into the schools and churches. Let the bodies pile up in the streets. In the end, they'll beg us to save them.


Lol. Look at you..pretending like you'd be a survivor.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom always told me to be positive, but it seems a lot healthier to be negative
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: The numbers being published for infections in the US are just laughable. It has to be many many thousands.


I'd say the numbers are too low everywhere due to a large number of people having mild symptoms or are completely asymptomatic.  If I don't feel sick why would I bother getting tested?
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: gaspode: The numbers being published for infections in the US are just laughable. It has to be many many thousands.

I'd say the numbers are too low everywhere due to a large number of people having mild symptoms or are completely asymptomatic.  If I don't feel sick why would I bother getting tested?


It's almost as if some group of people - an angry, liberal group of people if you will - have inflated the numbers of a generally harmless virus.  But why would they do this?  What do they have to gain by an economic meltdown and a controversy they and their complicit media friends can somehow pin on the President of the US?  What are they up to, these mad liberals?  These Madlibs, if you will...
 
xsarien
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On the other hand, COVID-19 is probably the least lethal disease you can catch just from walking through the PABT.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: gaspode: The numbers being published for infections in the US are just laughable. It has to be many many thousands.

Same thing in Canada. The labs are just getting started to test people... a month after the disease has started community spreading. Great job folks... NOT.

Meanwhile in airports, people from infected countries are still not being tested or put in quarantine, nor the people that were on the plane with them... because fark logic.


There's been one case diagnosed from community spreading in Canada and that was four days ago.  Calm down.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well i was going to take the Acela to NYC this weekend but they shut it down.  Guess i am driving.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Well i was going to take the Acela to NYC this weekend but they shut it down.  Guess i am driving.


Considering the CDC says the primary transmission of Covid-19 is proximity (within about 6') and respiratory, not hand-face contact, that's going to be a lot safer than riding in an enclosed can with hundreds of others.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/about/transmission.html
 
kindms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wearetheworld: NotThatGuyAgain: gaspode: The numbers being published for infections in the US are just laughable. It has to be many many thousands.

I'd say the numbers are too low everywhere due to a large number of people having mild symptoms or are completely asymptomatic.  If I don't feel sick why would I bother getting tested?

It's almost as if some group of people - an angry, liberal group of people if you will - have inflated the numbers of a generally harmless virus.  But why would they do this?  What do they have to gain by an economic meltdown and a controversy they and their complicit media friends can somehow pin on the President of the US?  What are they up to, these mad liberals?  These Madlibs, if you will...


Yes because Italian voters are crucial for removing Donald Trump from office. We can lock down foreign countries. But I think it was you guys that said colluding with foreign governments was no big deal
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: lolmao500: gaspode: The numbers being published for infections in the US are just laughable. It has to be many many thousands.

Same thing in Canada. The labs are just getting started to test people... a month after the disease has started community spreading. Great job folks... NOT.

Meanwhile in airports, people from infected countries are still not being tested or put in quarantine, nor the people that were on the plane with them... because fark logic.

There's been one case diagnosed from community spreading in Canada and that was four days ago.  Calm down.


One case. Theyve tested 600 in the entire country. Meanwhile people from Iran are coming every day to Canada without any checks.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Literally Addicted: lolmao500: gaspode: The numbers being published for infections in the US are just laughable. It has to be many many thousands.

Same thing in Canada. The labs are just getting started to test people... a month after the disease has started community spreading. Great job folks... NOT.

Meanwhile in airports, people from infected countries are still not being tested or put in quarantine, nor the people that were on the plane with them... because fark logic.

There's been one case diagnosed from community spreading in Canada and that was four days ago.  Calm down.

One case. Theyve tested 600 in the entire country. Meanwhile people from Iran are coming every day to Canada without any checks.


Yeah.  People are self-reporting when they have a fever, and that's a good thing.

What about those coming from South Korea? Or Italy? Or the UK? Or Germany? Or the US?  People move around, man.  It's a global world.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: [Fark user image image 740x416]
[Fark user image image 600x560]


Jesus Christ!!!
:0
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: lolmao500: Literally Addicted: lolmao500: gaspode: The numbers being published for infections in the US are just laughable. It has to be many many thousands.

Same thing in Canada. The labs are just getting started to test people... a month after the disease has started community spreading. Great job folks... NOT.

Meanwhile in airports, people from infected countries are still not being tested or put in quarantine, nor the people that were on the plane with them... because fark logic.

There's been one case diagnosed from community spreading in Canada and that was four days ago.  Calm down.

One case. Theyve tested 600 in the entire country. Meanwhile people from Iran are coming every day to Canada without any checks.

Yeah.  People are self-reporting when they have a fever, and that's a good thing.

What about those coming from South Korea? Or Italy? Or the UK? Or Germany? Or the US?  People move around, man.  It's a global world.


Self reporting is all good but you can infect dozens of people before thinking its something more than a flu.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll save you all some time.

Make a list of who won't have it.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.  PANYNJ

It's not NYNJPA. If subby actually read the article, he would have known.
 
