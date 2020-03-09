 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Grab her. I'm sorry I can't, eh   (globalnews.ca) divider line
25
25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grabher by the bumper?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serafe [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The "Grabher Place" sign behind him.  Ahaha
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the saga of DO U GAL.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This kind of seems like a situation where you grandfather it in but adhere to the ruling from now on.  They make bumper stickers if you desperately need to express yourself.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

serafe: The "Grabher Place" sign behind him.  Ahaha


Came here to note this. *snort*
 
terminationshok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Next the authoritarians are gonna make the same argument about his id.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
To be fair, he looks like the kind of guy who would.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes, Michael Smith, he'll fix your wagon hitch.
And, John Baker, he's the local bread maker.
Let me introduce you to Joseph Taylor, fix your seams with a stitch.
But I'd stay away from Lorne Grabher, milady.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment

jamesmccaffrey.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Back in the 80's I reported a license plate that I saw on a truck parked in front of the local John Birch society office. It was LYNCH1.

I got a nice letter back from the state explaining that the truck was owned by someone with the last name Lynch.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's your plan? "Get her!"
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ICU81MI
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This guy has been spending a ton of time and money for the right to put what he wants on his vanity plate. That's the hill he wanted to die on.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He should become a star.  Then he could do it.

when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't even know her!
 
OldJames
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Grabher is one word, it is not grab her. Also, how does it promote violence towards women?

"Hey, that woman is about to fall onto that pile of razor wire and acid, grab her so she doesn't die a horrible death"
"No, that's violence towards women, let her fall"
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, clearly I'm not moving to Novia Scotia.

Signed,

Nurse Asspoker
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's his last name
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Please tell me he named his son Willy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
the agency received a complaint from a woman who said it promoted hatred toward women.


no, only women who stick their noses into every little thing looking for a issue to be outraged about.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OldJames: Grabher is one word, it is not grab her. Also, how does it promote violence towards women?

"Hey, that woman is about to fall onto that pile of razor wire and acid, grab her so she doesn't die a horrible death"
"No, that's violence towards women, let her fall"


By the p*ssy?

Sucks to have a last name that can be regarded as offensive, I guess,

https://didyouknowfacts.com/people-wi​t​h-dirty-last-names-have-so-many-storie​s-to-tell/
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: To be fair, he looks like the kind of guy who would.


"To be faaaaaaair..."
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

terminationshok: Next the authoritarians are gonna make the same argument about his id.


Authoritarians? Dude, it's a personalized license plate, take it down a notch. It's not like they are seizing his house or something they just aren't letting him have the license plate he wants.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Like this guy's college roomate...
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

