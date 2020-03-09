 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Southwest Airlines)   Southwest Airlines implements extra overnight cleaning. Forgetting that planes typically carry different groups of passengers during the day   (swamedia.com) divider line
17
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 1:35 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ideally, every plane would get a Clorox hose down between every flight but they have to be practical. Each passenger should be given a purple wipe to clean their area.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Ideally, every plane would get a Clorox hose down between every flight but they have to be practical. Each passenger should be given a purple wipe to clean their area.


Exactly, If the Chinese told the truth, it can survive on surfaces for at least 13 to 14 days.  Keep in mind that in the past China has lied about health issue.  To the extent that they down played SARS by a factor of 10.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I got that email from Southwest today and I was thinking the same thing:  Each plane probably does at least 3-4 flights between cleanings.  So....a majority of passengers are just SOL?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They don't have time to deep clean between every flight, so I guess it's a bad idea to do it at night.

Good thinking, people.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey, leave that swimsuit edition in the back pocket, I'm not done yet.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The news here is that Southwest airlines has only recently started actually cleaning the cabin of the planes they use overnight...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Ideally, every plane would get a Clorox hose down between every flight but they have to be practical. Each passenger should be given a purple wipe to clean their area.


Literally the MOST important thing to SWA is plane turnaround time. Anything that increases it isn't going to happen.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey, what ever happened with the emerging idea of using cold plasma as a sterilizing method?
 
Marine1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Take wipes (or at the very least, a tissue soaked in isopropyl alcohol) on the flight and wipe down the tray and armrests before you sit.

Don't let great be the enemy of good, Subby.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can't they make the inside metal and clean it with fire?
 
ManifestDestiny
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

growinthings: Lambskincoat: Ideally, every plane would get a Clorox hose down between every flight but they have to be practical. Each passenger should be given a purple wipe to clean their area.

Exactly, If the Chinese told the truth, it can survive on surfaces for at least 13 to 14 days.  Keep in mind that in the past China has lied about health issue.  To the extent that they down played SARS by a factor of 10.



According to a recent review of several studies on other, similar coronaviruses:

The analysis of 22 studies reveals that human coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronavirus, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronavirus or endemic human coronaviruses (HCoV) can persist on inanimate surfaces like metal, glass or plastic for up to 9 days, but can be efficiently inactivated by surface disinfection procedures with 62-71% ethanol, 0.5% hydrogen peroxide or 0.1% sodium hypochlorite within 1 minute. Other biocidal agents such as 0.05-0.2% benzalkonium chloride or 0.02% chlorhexidine digluconate are less effective.

Because I can't link directly to the article for some reason, here's the citation:

Persistence of coronaviruses on inanimate surfaces and their inactivation with biocidal agents
Kampf, G. et al.
Journal of Hospital Infection, Volume 104, Issue 3, 246 - 251
 
oukewldave
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: They don't have time to deep clean between every flight, so I guess it's a bad idea to do it at night.

Good thinking, people.


They don't even vacuum up crumbs between flights anymore.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: I got that email from Southwest today and I was thinking the same thing:  Each plane probably does at least 3-4 flights between cleanings.  So....a majority of passengers are just SOL?


I can think of Southwest planes that do almost 10 segments a day, so not a complete turnover of passengers for each one but a pretty good churn.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oukewldave: jaytkay: They don't have time to deep clean between every flight, so I guess it's a bad idea to do it at night.

Good thinking, people.

They don't even vacuum up crumbs between flights anymore.


"Barrel roll!"
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Lambskincoat: Ideally, every plane would get a Clorox hose down between every flight but they have to be practical. Each passenger should be given a purple wipe to clean their area.

Literally the MOST important thing to SWA virtually every single commercial airline is plane turnaround time. Anything that increases it isn't going to happen.



FTFY

/planes (like every form of commercial transportation) don't make money sitting, unused
//the number of people that WANT this pandemic to blow up into something huge is pretty sad
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GaperKiller: ketkarsa: I got that email from Southwest today and I was thinking the same thing:  Each plane probably does at least 3-4 flights between cleanings.  So....a majority of passengers are just SOL?

I can think of Southwest planes that do almost 10 segments a day, so not a complete turnover of passengers for each one but a pretty good churn.


[Typhoid Mary whistles in admiration]
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Lambskincoat: Ideally, every plane would get a Clorox hose down between every flight but they have to be practical. Each passenger should be given a purple wipe to clean their area.

Literally the MOST important thing to SWA all airlines is plane turnaround time making the most money possible. Anything that in decreases it isn't going to happen.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.