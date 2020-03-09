 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNTV Chicago)   Stranger Danger you're going down   (wgntv.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Education, Illinois, Teacher, Combat, Want, Chicago metropolitan area, 2004 singles, Chicago  
•       •       •

630 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 8:54 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THAT'S MY PURSE!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Attack ferret also helpful

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some strangers have good candy.
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fusillade762: THAT'S MY PURSE!


Dammit. Well, since I made it before I checked the thread.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, I'm sure that hiring three guys in hoodies and masks to roll up on your 9 year old daughter and try to kidnap her in order to teach her how to handle herself in dangerous situations is definitely NOT going to come up in her therapy sessions later.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
These guys are doing an awesome thing. Keep up the good work guys.

I took my daughters to a Ninjutsu school when they were young. I got a good work out & they learned joint locks, pressure points, and basic punching & kicking how to. Got a 6yo granddaughter now. About time to get her started.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stranger danger is over hyped, the danger to kids is from people they know.  Family, clergy, coaches are much more likely to abuse children
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers

Well, I'm sure that hiring three guys in hoodies and masks to roll up on your 9 year old daughter and try to kidnap her in order to teach her how to handle herself in dangerous situations is definitely NOT going to come up in her therapy sessions later.


Since they got so many kids walking behind the store, or wherever they are with nothing around. I'm guessing the kids are aware of what's up.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And the RL kiddie-grabbers out there watching this are going "Note to self: Bring chloroform".
 
Koldbern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My first thought when I saw this...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bank Robbers Thwarted by Kid who Took their Entire Haul...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: And the RL kiddie-grabbers out there watching this are going "Note to self: Bring chloroform".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In the Chicago suburbs there's a place where kidnapping attempts happen over and over, but the bad guys are actually good guys teaching kids how to stay safe.

Presumably Lesson #1 is "Look up from your phone for long enough to realize you're being kidnapped"
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anyone who's ever met J J Bittenbinder already knows this

John Mulaney - Street Smarts
Youtube AWX0mWNHHPg
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Attack ferret also helpful

[Fark user image 850x459]


But attack hamster has a gun.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.