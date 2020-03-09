 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Murder trial begins for man accused of poisoning wife's ice cream, showing us all again the rocky road justice sometimes takes   (kiro7.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love rocky road!

"Weird Al" Yankovic - I Love Rocky Road
Youtube beTsDOBRs8I
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The repercussions will bowl everyone over and send a ripple through the legal world.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't he have opted for a more vanilla way to off his wife?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder trial begins for Cheney man accused of poisoning wife's ice cream

That Cheney man he gets away with everything from starting an illegal war for his and his corrupt cohorts profit to shooting a farking lawyer in the face.
 
ricochet4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he gets his just desserts
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we know why he slipped her an extra scoop of Roxicodone Road:
"She collected wind chimes," he said. "She loved her wind chimes."
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poisoning her ice cream?
That is justf...mean.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this on the sundae night news
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Justf" is my new word, a combination of "just" and "farking"!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

btch_cakes: I saw this on the sundae night news


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecution better not fudge the numbers on this one or the jury may all scream.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he don't get bail because he'll banana split.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yms: The repercussions will bowl everyone over and send a ripple through the legal world.


That's a pretty sure bet.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know where I can get mint ice cream, without the chips?
 
soporific
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he going to try to claim he's nuts? Because that would just be the cherry on top.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Let's hope the prosecutor doesn't fudge this up.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We all scream
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well that answers "what would YOU do for a Klondike bar."
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: Well, we know why he slipped her an extra scoop of Roxicodone Road:
"She collected wind chimes," he said. "She loved her wind chimes."


Wind chimes?
Fark the evidence.
NOT GUILTY.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The Ice Cream Truck Always Rings Twicw"
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "The Ice Cream Truck Always Rings Twicw"


Dial M for "Mint Chip"
 
yms [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She had 99 problems.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

btch_cakes: I saw this on the sundae night news


That is so bad it wraps around and becomes good.
 
