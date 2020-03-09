 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Scotsman)   Worker at Disneyland Paris tests positive for for Coronavirus. Tout le monde panique   (scotsman.com) divider line
25
    More: News, Paris, Disneyland Paris spokesman, Cheek kissing, cast member, French health minister Olivier Veran, Greetings, Disneyland Paris, Europe  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 4:31 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Je suis Mikey.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was just looking at Disney stock and thinking "whelp, if it goes under $100 then I'll buy" so probably soon lol.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the kids who need wine?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, shoot, the Louvre is closed.  Hey, I got a wacky idea!
 
Malenfant
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That website is broken, and I don't care enough to turn off javascript.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Won't someone think of the kids who need wine?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Megadeth - A Tout Le Monde [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube iEyOwLY3rV4
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well he is Disney property now, so it fits
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a small world after all.
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Malenfant: That website is broken, and I don't care enough to turn off javascript.
[Fark user image 609x355]


There is someone with greenlight powers that gets off on paywall links.

That's my theory.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whelp, they're boned.
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So that person was sick at least 4 days before symptoms showed up. This is why quarantines aren't gonna help... by the time someone knows they're sick, they've spread it all over hell's half acre.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Merde.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's a small world
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Je suis Mikey.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harlee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll call this right now.

Look out for fake "coronavirus inspectors" going door-to-door and demanding entry. At which point you will either be home-invaded robbed (and possibly killed so you don't spread the word) or (probably more likely) "cased" for a subsequent home burglary.

I would also be cautious about following any phone call instructions (such as to schedule you for "free testing" at another location). Demand to know the exact agency name. Ask for a call-back number. But google the agency and call the number Google tells you to call.

I'll bet money that both of the above will be things.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A Disney version of Poe's story The Masque of Red Death?
Sign me up.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just got home from a Disney cruise so I'm getting a kick out of this. They seemed to be very proactive on the boat and made everyone wash their hands before dining.
Then I took Southwest home and some fat hick sat next to me with her kid and a sack of fast food sneezed about 60 to eighty times while telling her son to cover his mouth every time he coughed. I am doomed.
 
gar1013
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rfenster: [YouTube video: Megadeth - A Tout Le Monde [OFFICIAL VIDEO]]


Megadeth > Metallica
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 540x326] [View Full Size image _x_]


Catlenfell: A Disney version of Poe's story The Masque of Red Death?
Sign me up.


Some times two posts just segue nicely.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hankie Fest

So that person was sick at least 4 days before symptoms showed up. This is why quarantines aren't gonna help... by the time someone knows they're sick, they've spread it all over hell's half acre.

Why would everyone go to Kentucky
 
Harlee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Malenfant: That website is broken, and I don't care enough to turn off javascript.
[Fark user image 609x355]


I am using UBlock, and I did not get that message. However, I DO get those messages now on the Daily Fail. I've found (on that and other sites) that by using the UBlock "zap" feature (circled in red) several times on varius elements (the snotty msg, the dark background, etc.) can often totally wipe out the website blocking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minute ago  

cakeman: I just got home from a Disney cruise so I'm getting a kick out of this. They seemed to be very proactive on the boat and made everyone wash their hands before dining.
Then I took Southwest home and some fat hick sat next to me with her kid and a sack of fast food sneezed about 60 to eighty times while telling her son to cover his mouth every time he coughed. I am doomed.


The wife, the boy and myself were at DSW shoes this weekend. the woman who rang us up coughed about 50 times in the 90 second transaction.

I knew right then I had the covid nineteen, nananana nineteen.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.