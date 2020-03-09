 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Looking for a punchline: Two men and a dog crash a plane into a tree   (news4jax.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Sheriff, Coroner, English-language films, American films, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, pet Labrador, Sheriff's Office, plane  
•       •       •

350 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 1:05 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ruff.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog: I told you I can't fly an airplane.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The tree says, "Bark!"
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...

I guess I should avoid branching out into comedy.

/I'll just leaf you with that thought
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Dog: I told you I can't fly an airplane.


Fly? Yes. Land? No.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do memes count?

quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"SQUIRREL!!"
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The dog is fine. That's all that is important
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Second guy looks at first guy and says "I told you that dog's pilot license looked suspicious"
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Greyhound getting into aviation?

/Begin the trials1
 
dlarsen222
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
First guy says to the second guy, "I told you we were overloaded with toilet paper and dog food!"
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I guess you won't be needing a drink..."
 
starlost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Squirdle!
 
MadMonk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As God as my witness, I thought dogs could fly.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have no idea why, but the first thing that went through my head after reading the story was:

Boomf.. Boomboomboomboomf... Boomf... Boomboomboomboomf...

Brown stain in the crashed plane...
Someone get a crane!


Prediction:
It seems like she's near an airport, so they got the weight and balance wrong (or the dog ran to the tail), they stalled, game over.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It was a test for a fully autonomous piloting  A.I. The human is there to turn it on. The dog is there to bite the human if he tries to override the A.I.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Couple blocks from my mom's place. Micki is a friend and a sweet lady. She's an artist with with a big heart and a cute dog.
 
geduld
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.