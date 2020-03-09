 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Ireland cancels St. Patrick's Day. O'sh*t   (thehill.com) divider line
39
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was the compromise to get February an extra day this year.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we're O'Boned.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks O'bama
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems a wise move.
 
ColPapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O'Shea it ain't so.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Boston doesn't.  Game on Wayne
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this serious?  Or is this just the first pandemic we can live blog?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or they received a petition from someone gay.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the British.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The snakes are going to come back. Don't step on them.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone in my neighborhood was just diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. We didn't even have a parade.

I'd have liked a parade.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St. Patrick's Day is the national holiday. No way in farking hell is anybody going to work or school that day, especially with a virus on the loose.

Getting out of mass on account of the virus would be a small mercy, though.

/Irish
 
KIA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this doesn't kickstart VR then I don't know what will.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Or they received a petition from someone gay.


The Simpsons St Patrick Day
Youtube 9mKEyK11GRU
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio just declared a state of emergency...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttknuckle: Ohio just declared a state of emergency...


Caught their reflection in the mirror?
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Is this serious?  Or is this just the first pandemic we can live blog?


Nah, that first was SARS.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O'fark.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just change the name to Día de Muertosthis year?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to Dublin for St. Patrick's day in 1997. I thought I would be in for an epic party (I was 22 years old and looking for that kind of thing).

I learned that day that St. Patrick's is a religious holiday in Ireland. Everything was closed. There was no obvious/overt drinking. The "parade" was a small, mostly religious-themed affair. I had to search around for a restaurant that was open where I could eat lunch.

There were billboards posted advertising a contest to go to New York for St. Patrick's Day.

It was underwhelming, to say the least.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: The snakes are going to come back. Don't step on them.


A no-deal Snexit?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttknuckle: Ohio just declared a state of emergency...


It's O'hio
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: St. Patrick's Day is the national holiday. No way in farking hell is anybody going to work or school that day, especially with a virus on the loose.

Getting out of mass on account of the virus would be a small mercy, though.

/Irish


Amen.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Is this serious?  Or is this just the first pandemic we can live blog?



Yes
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call shenanigans. No known pathogens can survive in beer. The Irish already know this. I bet they're just saying it's cancelled to keep all the foreigners away.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good gravy, the deep state is using its connections in Europe to make their pandemic hoax to slander Trump go international!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just don't want to see people Dublin over from the virus.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought alcohol killed the virus.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: I went to Dublin for St. Patrick's day in 1997. I thought I would be in for an epic party (I was 22 years old and looking for that kind of thing).

I learned that day that St. Patrick's is a religious holiday in Ireland. Everything was closed. There was no obvious/overt drinking. The "parade" was a small, mostly religious-themed affair. I had to search around for a restaurant that was open where I could eat lunch.

There were billboards posted advertising a contest to go to New York for St. Patrick's Day.

It was underwhelming, to say the least.


my theory is that the Irish who were willing to risk the boat journey way back when were the risk-taking, crazy subset of the population and the goody-two-shoes stayed home. as a result New York\Boston basically became an incubator and breeding ground of Ireland's maniacs.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I went to Dublin for St. Patrick's day in 1997. I thought I would be in for an epic party (I was 22 years old and looking for that kind of thing).

I learned that day that St. Patrick's is a religious holiday in Ireland. Everything was closed. There was no obvious/overt drinking. The "parade" was a small, mostly religious-themed affair. I had to search around for a restaurant that was open where I could eat lunch.

There were billboards posted advertising a contest to go to New York for St. Patrick's Day.

It was underwhelming, to say the least.


By all accounts you'd have much more fun nowadays (were it not for coronavirus). in 1997 the Celtic Tiger was in its infancy. North American style St. Patrick's bashes are a recent import.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: beezeltown: I went to Dublin for St. Patrick's day in 1997. I thought I would be in for an epic party (I was 22 years old and looking for that kind of thing).

I learned that day that St. Patrick's is a religious holiday in Ireland. Everything was closed. There was no obvious/overt drinking. The "parade" was a small, mostly religious-themed affair. I had to search around for a restaurant that was open where I could eat lunch.

There were billboards posted advertising a contest to go to New York for St. Patrick's Day.

It was underwhelming, to say the least.

By all accounts you'd have much more fun nowadays (were it not for coronavirus). in 1997 the Celtic Tiger was in its infancy. North American style St. Patrick's bashes are a recent import.


Yeah, I have no idea what Ireland is like now. I never did feel a need to go back.
 
horslips
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby, it's O'sh*te!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size


"SSSSSSSSOON, MY BRETHREN! SSSSOON WE WILL HAVE OUR REVENGE!"
 
H31N0US
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My understanding was that Ireland was low key on St Paddy day. But that was based on a conversation I had with an Irish bartender 20 years ago.
 
probesport
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Being Irish is cancelled, leprechaun out front should have told you.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice headline
 
p51d007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They really don't "celebrate" it over there.  Hell, EVERY DAY is St. Pat's over there.  Just stop
into any pub  ;)
 
colon_pow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
don't care.  i'll drink beer anyway.
 
