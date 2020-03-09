 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   California High Speed Rail Authority's official stance of "This is fine. Everything is fine." not seen as terribly convincing as the "bullet" train barrels down the (non-existent) tracks to nowhere   (latimes.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, Project management, Mark Styles, California's high-speed rail endeavor, Project, WSP's senior supervisory scheduler, WSP spokeswoman Denise Turner Roth, terminate employees, High-speed rail  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 3:05 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, the California Bullet Train, initially projected to cost less than $34 billion, now over $80 billion and climbing.  This will help citizens more than using those tax dollars for schools, food, housing.

I am for public transportation, but this would be a joke if it weren't so expensive.  It's not as if it's going to be that much cheaper than a flight between L.A. and S.F. (~$86 roundtrip), and it's not as if there isn't going to be TSA type security to get on, and it's not going to be that fast if it stops at every Central Valley town like Merced, Fresno and Bakersfield.

Plus, (I imagine) that in addition to constant maintenance, they will contract with some private firm to provide anti-terrorist security to  the ~400 miles of track they are going to run bullet train over.

I seriously question the actual benefit it will provide versus the cost.  But, yeah, it sounds cool.  And I'm sure it helps whatever private construction interests that are best-buds with the politicians forcing it through.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's been a clusterfark of a boondoggle from the beginning.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Money wasted. Also, up here in North Bay (San Francisco - Sonoma County area) the SMART train lost a vote for more funding. Btw - I greatly dislike the "smart" moniker. Call it a SLUT or something fun, especially if ain't smart!
 
Marine1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Between the bullet train, Lyft, and Uber... has any other state misallocated more capital on transportation than California?

I mean, fark, Uber lost $8 billion last year.
 
gar1013
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they don't put the homeless on it, and have the tracks pointed in the direction of the ocean.

Or San Francisco.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't stop the gravy train.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
While I'm aware of BART (and other rail/bus systems in the California Bay area), is there any advantage to being stuck in California's central valley without a car?  Do you just rent a car (like at most airports), and does that have any real advantage over flying?

There's a reason why the DC-Boston Amtrak line is profitable, even if no other line is.

/East coast farker
//never been to the Valley
///did spend a couple months in the 90s in Santa Rosa and Walnut Creek
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
HS rail could theoretically work in CA.

THIS high speed rail plan will never work.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A train to nowhere.

Departing from nowhere.
 
gar1013
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: While I'm aware of BART (and other rail/bus systems in the California Bay area), is there any advantage to being stuck in California's central valley without a car?  Do you just rent a car (like at most airports), and does that have any real advantage over flying?

There's a reason why the DC-Boston Amtrak line is profitable, even if no other line is.

/East coast farker
//never been to the Valley
///did spend a couple months in the 90s in Santa Rosa and Walnut Creek


The Central Valley is largely agricultural.

The train does nothing to benefit it.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Money wasted. Also, up here in North Bay (San Francisco - Sonoma County area) the SMART train lost a vote for more funding. Btw - I greatly dislike the "smart" moniker. Call it a SLUT or something fun, especially if ain't smart!


Seattle has the South Lake Union Trolley.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr.Fey: I am for public transportation, but this would be a joke if it weren't so expensive.


Sounds as if every public works project in Cali could be more expensive after this as the courts ruled that eminent domain must also account for future lost profits from commercial properties.

Everyone talks about how cheaply similar projects in China have been completed.  But remember, the government there allows little due process.  Worse, if you object to their decision, they'll throw you into a reeducation camp in the western provinces and send the bill to your family for the cost.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.