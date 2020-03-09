 Skip to content
(CNBC) NewsFlash Stock market starts the week by suspending trading five minutes after opening   (cnbc.com) divider line
65
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much winning!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A circuit breaker stopping trade? Why do they hate the free market?
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Stocks in XES (an oilfield equipment index) fell over 25% overnight.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What should one expect when a worldwide finance system is basically just a big gambling enterprise?

One bets big on a team to win and five minutes before tip-off finds out the entire starting five broke their legs (or came down with some nasty virus.)
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
5 whole minutes, wow!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: [Fark user image 425x182]


If you're taking investing advice from "I'm Eric!", you deserve to lose it all
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Boy, this is the best President ever, eh guys? There's so much economic security.

I think we need to upgrade the phrase to "guffaws Sovietly".
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That'll fix it.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sweet. Dow 24,000 (again)!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So far, it's not entirely the blood bath I was expecting
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Suspend it for a whole week. trading shouldn't have to happen more frequently than that anyway
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So Black Monday part 2? Fun times. Maybe investing in cheap wine is a better option than my 401k at this point.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: So much winning!


Trump Derangement in the top comment. JFC, will you people EVER pull your heads out of your asses?

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/geograp​h​ical-distribution-2019-ncov-cases

Gee, look at all the COVID Trump pushed into Europe!
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thehill.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Circusdog320: So much winning!

Trump Derangement in the top comment. JFC, will you people EVER pull your heads out of your asses?

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/geograph​ical-distribution-2019-ncov-cases

Gee, look at all the COVID Trump pushed into Europe!


Poor baby
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I made $650 in three minutes this morning, what's everyone mad about?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If it drops 1500 today and goes up 900 tomorrow, Trump will brag about it.
 
Marine1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
<sarcasm>I don't get why they suspend trading. Let the Invisible Hand of the Free MarketTM handle it. The stocks belonging to companies that will have any use at all in the next fiscal quarter will quickly be bought up at bargain prices, while those without any value will quickly declare bankruptcy, opening up more capital through liquidation of their assets.
</sarcasm>
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Circusdog320: So much winning!

Trump Derangement in the top comment. JFC, will you people EVER pull your heads out of your asses?

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/geograph​ical-distribution-2019-ncov-cases

Gee, look at all the COVID Trump pushed into Europe!


If he wants to be fellated over the rises, he can get eff'd in the A during the falls.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shouldn't lower oil prices be good because it lowers production and transport costs for all other goods? I get that as an indicator of lower demand, it presages a slow down and the markets should respond to that negatively. But i thought the lower prices we're seeing aren't so much due to a slow economy but because of Saudi over production meant to stiggit to the Ruskies.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mainsail: Boy, this is the best President ever, eh guys? There's so much economic security.

I think we need to upgrade the phrase to "guffaws Sovietly".


Don't worry. Trump knows any President that sees a 1000 point drop in a day would immediately be indicted and removed from office as incompetent.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remind me....didn't America elect a "businessman CEO" specifically to prevent something like this? What the hell is the point of electing someone like that if they can't prevent economic collapse??
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mail Order American Husband: I made $650 in three minutes this morning, what's everyone mad about?


Selling suicide kits to financial planners?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn, his anecdotal loser guy is gunna catch hell from that crabby wife of his. She gunna think he's a moron now.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OldRod: weddingsinger: [Fark user image 425x182]

If you're taking investing advice from "I'm Eric!", you deserve to lose it all


"I'm a father!"
 
Gotfire
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know what will help:
Fark user imageView Full Size

There. I'm reassured now.
 
Typhoid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mail Order American Husband: I made $650 in three minutes this morning, what's everyone mad about?


Whoa. That's like 44 blowjobs a minute.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Join The Poor! Join Us! More of you every day but we'll make room. C'mon, the fire's warm until the cops come and make us put it out. There's some meth over there and fentanyl over there and booze from that guy. We ain't got food, gotta hit the dumpsters or a Catholic church. Don't try those rich churches they'll call the cops or have their private security beat you up. We turn in cans behind the closed down grocery store but the Russians running the place rip us off so be firm -- the only other place is two miles away. Watch your bike like a hawk, always lock it, it will be stolen in under two seconds. There's a spot over there by the green tent but careful the lady in it is batshiz crazy and might try to tear yours down in the middle of the night thinking you're an alien.

/ Welcome to Povertown!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
See, this is why I feel so much better about my choice to completely pay off every card I have, and can now funnel every spare penny into a savings account while avoiding the stock market entirely

And people wonder why I dont trust any stock based retirement plan at all
 
Intel154
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: [Fark user image image 425x182]


That's got to rank up there with Enron management advising employees to keep their 401Ks holding Enron stock.
 
Unbearlike_Fooltoast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am personally excited for the DJIA to go back under 10k and see the internet unearth ancient vegeta memes
 
1funguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mainsail: Boy, this is the best President ever, eh guys? There's so much economic security.

I think we need to upgrade the phrase to "guffaws Sovietly".


Remember when bush w and his mob wanted to invest social security in the stock market?

Less then a year later it cratered.

They know well in advance when this type of occurrence is going to take place.

Don't worry, the rich guys got their money out in time. It's all 401k sucker fool paying for this trip to the bottom.

Oh yeah, and Neil bush and Silverado S&L?
When savings and loans cratered?

Whose idea was it to go to 401k saving/retirements instead of defined benefit pension?

No coincidence.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: hurr Trump Derangement durr


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ludacris - How Low (Official Music Video)
Youtube ox-lfowevqA
 
goatharper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Author used the verb "crater" twice.

He likes to crater?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't worry, if the economy takes a nose dive, we can still lower interest rates.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Short-termism. All these companies will be worth the same a year or two from now, except the frauds hidden in the mix.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Saudi cutting prices 20% in the middle of a pandemic creates its own little pandemic in the energy markets.  They're in a real purging mood over there.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Join The Poor! Join Us! More of you every day but we'll make room. C'mon, the fire's warm until the cops come and make us put it out. There's some meth over there and fentanyl over there and booze from that guy. We ain't got food, gotta hit the dumpsters or a Catholic church. Don't try those rich churches they'll call the cops or have their private security beat you up. We turn in cans behind the closed down grocery store but the Russians running the place rip us off so be firm -- the only other place is two miles away. Watch your bike like a hawk, always lock it, it will be stolen in under two seconds. There's a spot over there by the green tent but careful the lady in it is batshiz crazy and might try to tear yours down in the middle of the night thinking you're an alien.

/ Welcome to Povertown!


Mar a Lago
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think I'm getting the fear.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Interesting that it was exactly 11 years ago today (3/9/2009) when the US stock markets hit rock-bottom from the 2008 recession.
 
1funguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Remind me....didn't America elect a "businessman CEO" specifically to prevent something like this? What the hell is the point of electing someone like that if they can't prevent economic collapse??


Businessmen only stay businessmen if they make the business profit them and their investors.

The RNC LOVES THIS GUY

Vote Bernie.
 
