(New Scientist)   New US Navy robot sub trained to kill without human control. What could possibly go wrong?   (newscientist.com) divider line
28
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing builds confidence like Boeing software.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change the targeting parameters to cruise ships, and it may not be so bad.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Programmed, not trained.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No human control. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Hunt for Red October (8/9) Movie CLIP - You've Killed Us (1990) HD
Youtube 5kaBIMuW74Q
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Change the targeting parameters to cruise ships, and it may not be so bad.


Found Trump's Fark handle.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IMDB - SeaQuest DSV - The Sincerest Form of Flattery
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: [YouTube video: The Hunt for Red October (8/9) Movie CLIP - You've Killed Us (1990) HD]


I was thinking the other hunt for red october meme about lucky to survive but this one is better.
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Change the targeting parameters to cruise ships, and it may not be so bad.


Hahaha middle class people vacationing deserve to die!!!
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Welp, so much for Sarah Connor's beach vacation.
 
stonerrao
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Do you want Moto-Terminators?

Because that's how you get Moto-Terminators.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Apparently these people have never seen a science-fiction movie
 
dkulprit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Nothing builds confidence like Boeing software.


Maybe because of a paywall I missed something, but in the couple of paragraphs I had available there was nothing about Boeing.

Last time I checked Boeing wasn't working on subs.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Last time I checked Boeing wasn't working on subs.


There's a joke here.

But its going to be too soon for a long long time and i'm just going to walk away.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Interesting concept. Too bad I'd have had to pay to finish the article. Did you pay, Subby?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

oopsboom: dkulprit: Last time I checked Boeing wasn't working on subs.

There's a joke here.

But its going to be too soon for a long long time and i'm just going to walk away.


Got a funny from me.  I'll take 1 ticket, aisle please, I guess it's on a 737 max as I'm going down.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Never fear, the Zapper is here!
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

This About That: No human control. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?


You have to ask?  lol
 
jackandwater
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: [YouTube video: The Hunt for Red October (8/9) Movie CLIP - You've Killed Us (1990) HD]


Ah, arrogance.  Reminds me of another guy...orange something something
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Hooferatheart: Nothing builds confidence like Boeing software.

Maybe because of a paywall I missed something, but in the couple of paragraphs I had available there was nothing about Boeing.

Last time I checked Boeing wasn't working on subs.


Their record with water craft is iffy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalMartian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It comes in time and under budget?
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They have become aware!!!!!
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Change the targeting parameters to cruise ships, and it may not be so bad.


Bill Burr approves this message.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The US Navy is quietly developing armed robot submarines controlled by onboard artificial intelligence. The vessels could potentially kill without explicit human control."

Stopped reading here.
My toaster could potentially kill without explicit human control.  fark off and die with that weak-ass writing.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
61 corrective actions from NASA

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/06/nasa-​f​inds-61-corrective-actions-for-boeings​-starliner-spacecraft.html
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

