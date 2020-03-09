 Skip to content
(Springfield News-Leader)   Man sues GM after seat warmer works too well. He is a paraplegic and didn't notice it until he got home   (news-leader.com) divider line
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife thinks I'm crazy, but I am really not a fan of the seat warmers in my car.  The car was a hand me down from my grandpa.

Here are my gripes:
-By time they heat up, the car itself has heated up and you don't need seat warmers
-After about 2 minutes fully heated up, My ass starts to sweat.
-I think I have the same vehicle as this guy (just checked, yep it's a GM). The switch on the side of the drivers seat causes the heaters to get inadvertently flipped on all the time.
-As another result of above, I found the seat heaters frequently turning on in the summer which is the last thing you want on a hot day.
-also as a result of poor placement you can't tell if the heater is on HIGH, on LOW, or off without insider knowledge of the switch positions, since you can't actually see them while driving.
-I'm paranoid about the heaters using up precious battery that is needed so the car can actually start in cold weather.

Long story short, I pulled the seat-heater fuse.
/I know a lot of newer cars with seat heat put the switch in the center console somewhere.  That's an improvement, but I still wouldn't pay extra for seat heaters.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll ask the dumb question here: if he's a paraplegic, unable to feel the seat warmer, why would he use the seat warmer?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'll ask the dumb question here: if he's a paraplegic, unable to feel the seat warmer, why would he use the seat warmer?


I think the issue is the seat heater switch placement, which I alluded to in my comment.  I have a GM vehicle with seat warmers like this guy.

It's on the side of the seat.  On mine there is plastic that surrounds the switch.  if you sit on the side of the chair it pushes the plastic down in a way that activates the seat warmers accidentally.

I think this is a legitimate design flaw.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Burned? No, "cooked" sounds more appropriate. Jayzus, who designed that thing, St. Lawrence?
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Electromax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'll ask the dumb question here: if he's a paraplegic, unable to feel the seat warmer, why would he use the seat warmer?


FTFA:
The lawsuit says the man's seat warmer was inadvertently turned on at some point during the trip.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

akya: beezeltown: I'll ask the dumb question here: if he's a paraplegic, unable to feel the seat warmer, why would he use the seat warmer?

I think the issue is the seat heater switch placement, which I alluded to in my comment.  I have a GM vehicle with seat warmers like this guy.

It's on the side of the seat.  On mine there is plastic that surrounds the switch.  if you sit on the side of the chair it pushes the plastic down in a way that activates the seat warmers accidentally.

I think this is a legitimate design flaw.


Looks like the seat warmer switch is on the door handle.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Psylence
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If he was paraplegic, how could the third degree burns be causing him ongoing pain.

And come on I have used seatwarmers for hours upon hours at a time...  they will melt or shut down long before burning anyone. WTF.

Spin the wheel o lawyers and get your payday...Murica.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Psylence: If he was paraplegic, how could the third degree burns be causing him ongoing pain.

And come on I have used seatwarmers for hours upon hours at a time...  they will melt or shut down long before burning anyone. WTF.

Spin the wheel o lawyers and get your payday...Murica.


Might just be a shiat car

My seat warmers are awesome
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Happened to my brother.  Thankfully his butt has normal  sensitivity.

/Hmm... maybe I should rephrase that...
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't think I could ever own a car without them as they are the best invention since sliced bread. Between cold as fark mornings and a progressively worse back over the years, they have been literal life savers for a 45 minute drive each day.

That said, my 2002 Audi had a proclivity for shorting and burned a hole right in the center of my seat. Luckily, Audi of America stepped up to the plate and got me a new seat right quick.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope his pants didn't catch on fire. That would damage his credibility.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

akya: beezeltown: I'll ask the dumb question here: if he's a paraplegic, unable to feel the seat warmer, why would he use the seat warmer?

I think the issue is the seat heater switch placement, which I alluded to in my comment.  I have a GM vehicle with seat warmers like this guy.

It's on the side of the seat.  On mine there is plastic that surrounds the switch.  if you sit on the side of the chair it pushes the plastic down in a way that activates the seat warmers accidentally.

I think this is a legitimate design flaw.


You know, my immediate reaction was the same as beezeltown's, but the information you gave in your primary statement (take that, filter) was pretty compelling.

Thanks for the context.  I appreciate you taking the time.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

akya: My wife thinks I'm crazy, but I am really not a fan of the seat warmers in my car.  The car was a hand me down from my grandpa.

Here are my gripes:
-By time they heat up, the car itself has heated up and you don't need seat warmers
-After about 2 minutes fully heated up, My ass starts to sweat.
-I think I have the same vehicle as this guy (just checked, yep it's a GM). The switch on the side of the drivers seat causes the heaters to get inadvertently flipped on all the time.
-As another result of above, I found the seat heaters frequently turning on in the summer which is the last thing you want on a hot day.
-also as a result of poor placement you can't tell if the heater is on HIGH, on LOW, or off without insider knowledge of the switch positions, since you can't actually see them while driving.
-I'm paranoid about the heaters using up precious battery that is needed so the car can actually start in cold weather.

Long story short, I pulled the seat-heater fuse.
/I know a lot of newer cars with seat heat put the switch in the center console somewhere.  That's an improvement, but I still wouldn't pay extra for seat heaters.


I have two cars with seat heaters (both have the controls center dash, below the radio and climate controls), and I loved them.  Previously, my commute to work was 20 minutes and, in my experience with both cars, the seat warmed up well in advance of the heater.  Additionally, the location of the heat (especially in the lower back area) made for an extremely pleasant ride.  A little trial and error taught me what settings to use depending on how many layers (and how thick) I was wearing to avoid overheating or sweating.  Generally very nice.  My only problem now is that my commute is about 4 minutes, so neither the seats nor the heater gets warm by the time I get to work.

Now seat *coolers,* those I'll pass on, and I'm someone who loves leather interior and hates heat.  It was a feature on a Lincoln LS I test-drove.  My then-girlfriend thought it would be cute to turn the cooler on while I was distracted driving and talking to the sales guy in the back seat.  I was only alerted to this fact when a very cold knob of sensation began to develop behind my testicles and ahead of my anus.  It came on slow, but was shocking and I had to turn it off immediately.  The GF thought it was hysterical, but I was not going to kill all three of us in a car wreck due to heavily distracted driving.

Moral of the story:  bun warmers are grand, but just say no to soft-frozen taint.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Psylence: If he was paraplegic, how could the third degree burns be causing him ongoing pain.

And come on I have used seatwarmers for hours upon hours at a time...  they will melt or shut down long before burning anyone. WTF.

Spin the wheel o lawyers and get your payday...Murica.


Third degree burns leave him susceptible to infection (which, incidentally, is quite dangerous for paraplegics because they can't feel them), but your hot take is so edgy, do go on.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't need a seat warmer, I'm dressed correctly for the weather. The steering wheel warmer that some cars have now, that would be great. I hate driving with gloves on.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Psylence: If he was paraplegic, how could the third degree burns be causing him ongoing pain.


Perhaps the man's lawyer has felt the immense pain on behalf of his client?
Several millions of dollars might help ease the pain.
Enough that I can afford a vehicle much better than a GM product.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Electromax: beezeltown: I'll ask the dumb question here: if he's a paraplegic, unable to feel the seat warmer, why would he use the seat warmer?

FTFA:
The lawsuit says the man's seat warmer was inadvertently turned on at some point during the trip.


Reading?  Who has time for that?
 
