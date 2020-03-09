 Skip to content
(Jezebel)   In all of recorded history, rich people have always been assholes during plagues   (jezebel.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure rich people are assholes, but the author's illogical evidence based solely on class-hatred created a really stupid article.  There is just a single anecdote that might qualify as a single rich person being an asshole, and that's easily countered by (for instance) Tay-Tay donating a million dollars to help tornado victims.

Aside from one king in 1348 who ignored instructions from clergy to engage in moderation and abstinence and held a jousting tournament, the claim seems to be that only rich people want to leave plague areas / or stay barricaded in at home, and that only rich people scramble for remedies of questionable efficacy.

We have plenty of evidence that plague-fears will make stupid people of all socio-economic levels engage in stupid behavior, like hoarding or believing in unscientific remedies.

Whether one is "barricading oneself in a Hamptons mansion" versus barricading oneself in one's apartment with 2-months supply of toilet paper doesn't make the first person any worse.

The real assholes are the folks who hurt others or seek to profit, like those who stockpile n-95 masks to sell.

/Also, I frequently ignore instructions from clergy to engage in moderation and abstinence
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Again, my premise is not that many rich people aren't assholes, just that any Farker could come up with a much better argument than TFA, which is terrible and illogical.  People aren't assholes just because they are stupid and engage in irrational behavior out of fear.  People are assholes when they hurt or deprive others.)
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are selfish, especially in times of crisis.  Being rich doesn't make you better (or worse, for that matter).  You're just richer.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the point of being rich if you can't lord it over the poors?
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now this nothingvirus it's being compared to a plague??  Christ, we get it guys, it was Her Turn!!

Grow the fark up.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling Mr. Poe, Mister Edgier Allen Poe. Your Masque is required.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is two words too long.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more afraid of the wealthy ruining things than the virus
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In July 1348, King Edward III of England's 12-year-old daughter died on her way to Spain to marry King Pedro Pedo of Castile.

FTFY
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is not like Kog, leader of the cave tribe, wouldn't have thrown you on the fire if he thought it would save him from the pox 250 thousand years ago ether.  We really haven't changed that much.

Git over it!
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jezebel still exists. Huh.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The poors are just jealous. Work harder and you won't die.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For better or worse, those noted aristocratic monarchs, ants, handle zombie plagues by having armed goons forcibly expel the infected from their homes.

Assholes.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a lot of assholes. Most of them aren't rich.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearetheworld: Now this nothingvirus it's being compared to a plague??  Christ, we get it guys, it was Her Turn!!

Grow the fark up.


Right. The ultra right wing CPAC high level party members & pols under self quarantine are clearly doing it because she didn't get her turn.

Does this mean you're not offering thoughts & prayers? (Well, clearly incapable of former)
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: In July 1348, King Edward III of England's 12-year-old daughter died on her way to Spain to marry King Pedro Pedo of Castile.

FTFY


Without such arrangements there'd never have been Tudors.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: /Also, I frequently ignore instructions from clergy to engage in moderation and abstinence


I haven't ignored the advice of the clergy since I was 12. That's when I stopped being around clergy to even get advice to ignore.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've met a ton of rich folks in my life, most aren't intentionally assholes, but the longer they've been rich the more they think their state of existence is the norm and they sorta see the world through that lens.
They, like most folks, are generally good people though,.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Pharaoh!
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus is a plague now, eh? 

Neat.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Black Plague - Eric Burdon & The Animals
Youtube hAcMzuu70A8
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't speak for plagues but I know that when poor people suffer while rich people act like they're above it all it's usually the rich that get murdered.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: There is just a single anecdote that might qualify as a single rich person being an asshole


In the article, yes.  But real life Trumps that statement.
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: wearetheworld: Now this nothingvirus it's being compared to a plague??  Christ, we get it guys, it was Her Turn!!

Grow the fark up.

Right. The ultra right wing CPAC high level party members & pols under self quarantine are clearly doing it because she didn't get her turn.

Does this mean you're not offering thoughts & prayers? (Well, clearly incapable of former)


They're not calling it a plague or a pandemic or a global crisis like your precious Madlib media reporters.
 
moresugar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The red death had long devastated the country. No pestilence had ever been so fatal, or so hideous. Blood was its Avatar and its seal -- the madness and the horror of blood. There were sharp pains, and sudden dizziness, and then profuse bleeding at the pores, with dissolution. The scarlet stains upon the body and especially upon the face of the victim, were the pest ban which shut him out from the aid and from the sympathy of his fellow-men. And the whole seizure, progress, and termination of the disease, were incidents of half an hour.

But Prince Prospero was happy and dauntless and sagacious. When his dominions were half depopulated, he summoned to his presence a thousand hale and light-hearted friends from among the knights and dames of his court, and with these retired to the deep seclusion of one of his crenellated abbeys. This was an extensive and magnificent structure, the creation of the prince's own eccentric yet august taste. A strong and lofty wall girdled it in. This wall had gates of iron. The courtiers, having entered, brought furnaces and massy hammers and welded the bolts.

They resolved to leave means neither of ingress nor egress to the sudden impulses of despair or of frenzy from within. The abbey was amply provisioned. With such precautions the courtiers might bid defiance to contagion. The external world could take care of itself. In the meantime it was folly to grieve or to think. The prince had provided all the appliances of pleasure. There were buffoons, there were improvisatori, there were ballet-dancers, there were musicians, there was Beauty, there was wine. All these and security were within. Without was the "Red Death."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asshole comes in every flavor.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all of recorded history, rich people have always been assholes

2 words too long.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearetheworld: Madlib


dualshockers.comView Full Size
MADLIB
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: wearetheworld: Madlib

[dualshockers.com image 850x478]MADLIB


Jesus Christ that fills me with fear
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: In all of recorded history, rich people have always been assholes

2 words too long.


'If you run into an asshole in the morning, you ran into an assholeIf you run into assholes all day, you're the asshole.'
 
ManifestDestiny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Darkness and Decay and the Red Crowned Death held illimitable dominion over all.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: People are selfish, especially in times of crisis.  Being rich doesn't make you better (or worse, for that matter).  You're just richer.


Being rich generally means you have more ability to insulate yourself from crises. If we lived in historical times before people even understood what causes plagues and literally threw their shiat in the street, you bet your prized donkey you'd want some land between yourself and the rabble.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingReading: Smelly Pirate Hooker: In all of recorded history, rich people have always been assholes

2 words too long.

'If you run into an asshole in the morning, you ran into an asshole. If you run into assholes all day, you're the asshole.'


I don't run into assholes most days. Much less rich ones. Maybe you should practice the Reading part of your user name.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
But they're so generous~
 
genner
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: wearetheworld: Now this nothingvirus it's being compared to a plague??  Christ, we get it guys, it was Her Turn!!

Grow the fark up.

Right. The ultra right wing CPAC high level party members & pols under self quarantine are clearly doing it because she didn't get her turn.

Does this mean you're not offering thoughts & prayers? (Well, clearly incapable of former)


He's pretty positive that through the power of being mostly white and American with a private health care system, that the corona virus will not be able to kill all that many people like it did in China.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: In all of recorded history, rich people have always been assholes

2 words too long.


LOL, and by that I mean the Fark headline was 2 words too long.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And BTW, if you're rich and you're not an asshole (supposedly; my suspicion is that people on the internet are as honest about that as they are about their sexual ability or their attractiveness or their intelligence), good for you. But you have to know that you're in the minority.

As you probably would be in any group of people.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You mean that people use the resources at their disposal to protect themselves in times of crisis?!!!?!?!?! What a shocking turn of events.
 
Cache
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You mean that people hoard the resources at their disposal and lie about the facts to protect themselves at the sacrifice of those less fortunate?!!!?!?!?!   Not a shocking turn of events.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
   It was toward the close of the fifth or sixth month of his seclusion, and while the pestilence raged most furiously abroad, that the Prince Prospero entertained his thousand friends at a masked ball of the most unusual magnificence.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rich people can be rich aers holes all they want, so long as they understand that.

1:  I'm poor (in comparison).  So I don't have much to start with.
2:  I get "all off my lawnsy" when rich people decide they have some sort of entitlement to what my poor aers has.
3:  I stockpiled more ammunition than your wife can fit in her Coach bag.  Stay off MY lawn, and you won't need to understand any more than that.

Yeah, I know how I sound.  I get it.  That's OK.  I can sound like that in my basement.  Safe, with my cat....
 
Cache
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: It was toward the close of the fifth or sixth month of his seclusion, and while the pestilence raged most furiously abroad, that the Prince Prospero entertained his thousand friends at a masked ball of the most unusual magnificence.

Mask of the Red Death

was the first Poe story I ever read.  Never thought of it as a prophecy before.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: FarkingReading: Smelly Pirate Hooker: In all of recorded history, rich people have always been assholes

2 words too long.

'If you run into an asshole in the morning, you ran into an asshole. If you run into assholes all day, you're the asshole.'

I don't run into assholes most days. Much less rich ones. Maybe you should practice the Reading part of your user name.


Oh yeah? Well, maybe you should try not being the Smelly part of your name! You stinky poo poo head!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just during plagues?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All I have to say is you can't name a king named, "Pedro".
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: All I have to say is you can't name a king named, "Pedro".


Right, as all the kings already have names.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Coronavirus is a plague now, eh? 

Neat.


Not until it is upon both your houses.
 
Valiente
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Subby, it's never required a plague.
 
