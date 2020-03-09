 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   Never, ever, EVER store anything in the seat-back pocket on airplanes   (lifehacker.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've pulled puke bags and dirty diapers out of there, too.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't eat the raisins the Easter Bunny leaves behind, either.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, let me just store my cellphone in the 1/16" between me and the 350 lbs guy who can't stop sweating.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Private jets are worse. Back in my charter days ... used condoms were what grossed me out the most.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Where am I supposed to put my puke bags and dirty diapers??
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Can we just consolidate all of these articles into one big one that says "never touch anything that another human has touched"?

I'm fine with heightened precautions as long as there's a global pandemic going on, but I hope to eventually resume living my life as I did before.
 
Pinner
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I always reach in there... shuffle my fingers down to the bottom to see what's there.
Lighters, coins, ear buds, lots of pretzel and peanut crumbs, wet stuff...
Stuff to put my lips on.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: I've pulled puke bags and dirty diapers out of there, too.


Well the attendant does come through the cabin asking you to dispose of your items.
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where else am I to store my loose pudding?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's where I put all my used tissues
 
Pinner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

guestguy: Where else am I to store my loose pudding?


Loose Pudding is the name of my Hole cover band.
 
skinink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's where I tuck in the pony tail of the woman sitting in front of me.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nothing like a global pandemic to give germaphobes a sense of legitimacy.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Can we just consolidate all of these articles into one big one that says "never touch anything that another human has touched"?

I'm fine with heightened precautions as long as there's a global pandemic going on, but I hope to eventually resume living my life as I did before.


I've been avoiding the swat back pockets for over a decade. It's just good sense (if you've met people).
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From the headline I thought the article would be about losing your stuff. Because storing something in the seat is a great way to forget that item when you disembark.

So that's two reasons not to use the pocket.
 
IC Stars
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
THIS ^ ^ ^ ^ ^ ^ ^

Honey, where's your phone?

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I empty those f*ckers for the extra half-inch of knee room.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Something something "but I poop from in there!"
 
Pinner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Come to think of it, I do fill out the crosswords in the magazines in the pockets.
Not accurately, I fit as many swear words and penis references as I can.
Or just leave a note that says you're sitting on a fart sponge, and I helped!
 
Devo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Can we just consolidate all of these articles into one big one that says "never touch anything that another human has touched"?

I'm fine with heightened precautions as long as there's a global pandemic going on, but I hope to eventually resume living my life as I did before.


Farkied YELLOW for Pee Hands.

I kid. Never eat the peanut butter in my house. Junior scoops it right from the jar.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember when they used to at least vacuum crumbs off the floor in the planes in between trips.  Now they don't even do that.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Private jets are worse. Back in my charter days ... used condoms were what grossed me out the most.


ewwwwww
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People look at me weird if I hold my flashlight for the entire flight, so I have to store it somewhere.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yup, I still remember a Game Boy that I forgot 19 years ago.

Also, Passenger Shaming has a older photo of a guy in his seat urinating into the pocket.
 
IC Stars
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: People look at me weird if I hold my flashlight for the entire flight, so I have to store it somewhere.


flashlight or fleshiate?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some of the pages were stuck together in that swimsuit edition.....
 
IC Stars
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IC Stars: iron_city_ap: People look at me weird if I hold my flashlight for the entire flight, so I have to store it somewhere.

flashlight or fleshiate?


FleshLight, dammit, or possibly Fleshiate. I dunno, I don't have one.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And hey Emily, why get more done at work, they won't pay more. Stick to the get more  alcohol stories.
 
Gooch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Question regarding article: How exactly do feet fit in there?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Devo: Super Chronic: Can we just consolidate all of these articles into one big one that says "never touch anything that another human has touched"?

I'm fine with heightened precautions as long as there's a global pandemic going on, but I hope to eventually resume living my life as I did before.

Farkied YELLOW for Pee Hands.

I kid. Never eat the peanut butter in my house. Junior scoops it right from the jar.


I assume Junior is the pet name for your  dick?
 
70Ford [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Same Lifehacker author
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
