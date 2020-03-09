 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Seriously, we have nothing to fear but fear itself. Oh, and a really nasty virus. And a President who is tweeting golf pictures of himself. And a TP shortage. Other than that only fear
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some sobering statistics:

In the US
About 1 out of every 650,000 people have gotten the coronavirus.
About 1 out of every 14.7 million people have died from the coronavirus.
Worldwide
About 1 out of every 73,000 people have gotten the coronavirus.
About 1 out of every 2 million people have died from the coronavirus.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder how my Whitehouse.gov petition to eliminate the words "home of the brave" from the national anthem is going?
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You forgot Johnson's wife.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fear is the mind killer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The TP shortage is feeding itself.  I went to the Walmarts yesterday, and they were almost out of Charmin.  So I bought three packages.  Now they're out of Charmin.

Normally, I wouldn't buy that much Charmin.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Too lazy to shoop in a toilet paper roll or some hand sanitizer in place of that greenback.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: The TP shortage is feeding itself.  I went to the Walmarts yesterday, and they were almost out of Charmin.  So I bought three packages.  Now they're out of Charmin.


Yeah. 90% of it is people seeing other people panic buying and saying "I don't know what they know but I don't want to run out of TP."
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Living, breathing scum. trump, his family and everyone who supports him are living, breathing scum.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And that's the only thing I need is this ashtray... And this paddle game. - The ashtray and the paddle game and that's all I need... And this remote control. - The ashtray, the paddle game, and the remote control, and that's all I need... And these matches. - The ashtray, and these matches, and the remote control, and the paddle ball... And this lamp. - The ashtray, this paddle game, and the remote control, and the lamp, and that's all *I* need. And that's *all* I need too. I don't need one other thing, not one... I need this. - The paddle game and the chair, and the remote control, and the matches for sure. Well what are you looking at? What do you think I'm some kind of a jerk or something! - And this. That's all I need.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Joe Stapler: The TP shortage is feeding itself.  I went to the Walmarts yesterday, and they were almost out of Charmin.  So I bought three packages.  Now they're out of Charmin.

Yeah. 90% of it is people seeing other people panic buying and saying "I don't know what they know but I don't want to run out of TP."


If you have washcloths, just make sure you have laundry detergent.
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Went to Costco this weekend.  They were completely sold out of toilet paper, and had security guards keeping the peace due to angry morons
 
Cache
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Conspiracy theories can become lethal when stoked by politicians or media.

Translation:
We will blame the liberals and fake news.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Busy day today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fruitloop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You should come in again, subby.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lycanth: Some sobering statistics:

In the US
About 1 out of every 650,000 people have gotten the coronavirus.
About 1 out of every 14.7 million people have died from the coronavirus.
Worldwide
About 1 out of every 73,000 people have gotten the coronavirus.
About 1 out of every 2 million people have died from the coronavirus.


And all it took was quarantining 60 million people, shutting down industrial production in Asia, and virtually ending international travel.

Without a China-style lockdown, recent forecasts suggest 20-60% of the world will contract it in the next year. if 15% contract it and it kills a low 1.5% that means 17 million dead. Is it the end of the world? Absolutely not. Is it bad? Yea, it seems pretty bad.

People shouldn't panic but this is actually something to worry about.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't get the TP stock-piling...is it that people are afraid they won't be able to go shopping for more later?     If they would just learn to use the 3 seashells they wouldn't have to worry about it.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never realized TP will keep the virus away.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cache: Conspiracy theories can become lethal when stoked by politicians or media.

Translation:
We will blame the liberals and fake news.

Real translation: Please don't line us conservative rich folk against the wall for our failings.
 
OldJames
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Having a president that uses twitter at all for any reason is a bad sign. The fact he golfs is good, the less the president does, the better. Look at Lincoln, he spent most of his days entertaining white house tour groups, and he's considered a great president.
 
Angsto2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seat mounted Bidets and we're all saved!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fortunately, I have a bidet.

Unfortunately, I'm a stand-wiper...
 
Marine1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Angsto2: Seat mounted Bidets and we're all saved!


Seriously though, best $35 I've ever spent.

Life changing, bud.
 
August11
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OldJames: Having a president that uses twitter at all for any reason is a bad sign. The fact he golfs is good, the less the president does, the better. Look at Lincoln, he spent most of his days entertaining white house tour groups, and he's considered a great president.


Yeah that's all we remember is the house tours, never The Emancipation Proclamation or "The Gettysburg Address" or defining the presidency for a century. Yeah the tours were great.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dennysgod: I don't get the TP stock-piling...is it that people are afraid they won't be able to go shopping for more later?     If they would just learn to use the 3 seashells they wouldn't have to worry about it.


Jeebus, if you're already at home..Use the freaking shower to wash...It's not complicated people...
If your already staying home, what the heck else do you have to do but give your pamper your tushy with  a a nice warm wash?
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WTF is up with the TP shortage? And people stocking up on bottled water. Do they think that coronavirus is going to cause the water to go off? Or that stores will close and Amazon will stop delivering?
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Guys, I've been meaning to buy TP and am almost out.  This is serious now.
 
headstone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, in defense of the toilet paper hoarders, there really are a lot of people out there shiatting themselves over this...
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm going to work like Trump told me.  We should all be totally *HACHOO* fine.

*sniff*
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
142 cases in NY, the bulk seem to be in a suburb of NYC

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/09/ny-go​v​-cuomo-identifies-new-rochelle-as-hot-​spot-for-the-coronavirus-in-new-york.h​tml
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"And spiders!"
"And snakes!"

Fear Itself
Youtube 88WKa6D4U3w
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
the tp is in the news to take up time from the question of preparedness- tests, hospital staff and rooms, meds, etc...
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: 142 cases in NY, the bulk seem to be in a suburb of NYC

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/09/ny-gov​-cuomo-identifies-new-rochelle-as-hot-​spot-for-the-coronavirus-in-new-york.h​tml


Keep in mind that the 'clusters' are where they test. The virus is already out there. Finding a large group at this point is going to be sampling bias. In the same way that the cases jump dramatically as testing ramps up. It's not necessarily that suddenly there are more cases, it could just as easily be more testing has been done.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: 142 cases in NY, the bulk seem to be in a suburb of NYC


Clustering is a feature of this outbreak, for whatever reason, some people seem to be much more infectious than others.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: WTF is up with the TP shortage? And people stocking up on bottled water. Do they think that coronavirus is going to cause the water to go off? Or that stores will close and Amazon will stop delivering?


Stores might close...  but otherwise I am right there with you.  We usually buy the 48 pack of TP, and it lasts a couple of months at least for a family of four.  I am not sure how long these people are planning on being quarantined for, but if it is longer than that they will start to have other issues besides toilet paper.

Besides, it is springtime.  Leaves will start growing on the trees soon.  Nice soft leaves.  Somehow that seems a better fallback plan to me than buying ten cases of TP "just in case".
 
FreeLurker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We have nothing to fear but the outright panicked terror of a pandemic itself.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
