(CNBC) NewsFlash Global markets are down 5-8%, Oil is Cratering, and the S&P 500 has already thrown crash circuit breakers before US trading even starts. This is your Black Monday Livethread, 2020 Edition   (cnbc.com) divider line
284
•       •       •

Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad I don't have a lot to do today. This is gonna be interesting.
 
cwick [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imjusthereforthegangbang.jpeg
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C C C CRASHBREAKER
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put everything in ammo, booze, and pork bellies.

Now I just need to corner the processed hickory chip market and I'm set for the long haul.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we at least call this Dark Monday?

There already are an assload of Dark Mondays out there

Or how 'bout Monday Dusk?
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Can we at least call this Dark Monday?

There already are an assload of Black Mondays out there

Or how 'bout Monday Dusk?


Fixt. My mistake.
 
cwick [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Can we at least call this Dark Monday?


Trump Monday kinda encapsulates the idiocy and despair...
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Can we at least call this Dark Monday?

There already are an assload of Dark Mondays out there

Or how 'bout Monday Dusk?


How about Soiled Monday with a nice daylight savings time skidmark?
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been pretty well known for some time that there was a bubble and that something was going to burst it.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you artificially inflate a market and don't get out and elected Democrat before it all crumbles
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Can we at least call this Dark Monday?

There already are an assload of Dark Mondays out there

Or how 'bout Monday Dusk?


I think I heard somebody on CNBC refer to it as "Plague Monday".
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have bought stock in Campbell Soup last night.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange man is bad and let the market crush.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwick: Imjusthereforthegangbang.jpeg


Someone forgot to tell you your role.
 
eagle5953
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Roaring 20s pt II confirmed
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"So it has come to this"
"So it begins" (For you LoTR fans)
"shiat just got real"


Man can't wait to see what April has in store for us!
 
dukeblue219
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Futures are all stopped but Dow tracking ETFs are down the equivalent of 1800 points in pre-market trading. S&p 500 ETFs off over 7%.

Last week we had the big single day point drops, but now we're into the territory of memorable all time single day percentage swings.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
How long before he tries to use his emergency powers to shut down the election
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

vpb: It's been pretty well known for some time that there was a bubble and that something was going to burst it.


This!!   I was waiting for it to happen.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's looking pretty ugly.

/ Jump farkers.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fake news! No way Trump's strong [sic] economy could be hurt by a Democrat hoax!
 
dukeblue219
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The 30 Year US Treasury is trading with a yield under 1%. Unbelievable.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Can I ask all the Trumpsters how their 401k is doing today?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Good, Trump may yet lose his 2nd term bid.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Popcorn.gif

"thoughts and prayers... "
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where is your dog now capitalist scum!?
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Whelp, we're boned
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pueblonative: How long before he tries to use his emergency powers to shut down the election


The President has no legal authority to cancel elections. Nowhere in the constitution does it give such. Please stop spreading disinformation that makes folks assume that he can.

/Elections are handled by the state, not the federal government. You register to vote in your burgh of residence, not at a federal facility
 
debug
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Should be moved to the "Entertainment" tab.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: The 30 Year US Treasury is trading with a yield under 1%. Unbelievable.


That's where it got me worrying . It been going downhill for a long time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: vpb: It's been pretty well known for some time that there was a bubble and that something was going to burst it.

This!!   I was waiting for it to happen.


Trump probably should have done more to shore up the underlying economy rather than asking for pointless rate cuts, tax breaks and tariffs
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm public sector, so my job is secure.  But on the other hand, we do rely on oil revenue taxes, so there might be a hiring freeze.  Which sucks, because I am down one custodian.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cman: Can we at least call this Dark Monday?

There already are an assload of Dark Mondays out there

Or how 'bout Monday Dusk?


Orange Monday.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was meant to be making a down payment on a new car today.

I might put that off a day or two...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's that position with the responsibility of making sure honor suicides go through with it so they save face? Does it pay well? Other than in self-gratification or the soothing knowledge of making the world a better place, I mean.
 
Contribution Corsair
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oil is cratering yet gas prices jumped 40-50 cents in like one day around here.

I hate trying to understand the markets.
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
cman:

The President has no legal authority to cancel elections. Nowhere in the constitution does it give such. Please stop spreading disinformation that makes folks assume that he can.

/Elections are handled by the state, not the federal government. You register to vote in your burgh of residence, not at a federal facility

So?  I doubt that he knows that.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Orange man is bad and let the market crush.


Orange fan mad.

If he's going to claim credit for them going up then he's going to get credit when they go down too.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pope Larry II: Can I ask all the Trumpsters how their 401k is doing today?


Ok I have the answer from a Trumpanzee gf this morning.

Trump has nothing to do with the stock market and it isn't his fault they manufactured the virus to bring him down.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It's looking pretty ugly.

/ Jump farkers.


As if they will tolerate losing money.

Brace for the layoffs and bailouts as us peons are sacrificed to the gods of market stability.
 
ryant123
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: "So it has come to this"
"So it begins" (For you LoTR fans)
"shiat just got real"


Man can't wait to see what April has in store for us!


By then it will be,

You do prefer it this way don't you? No peace in our time. Once more unto the breach!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war!!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
LO farking L.

Market up?  "You can suck it libs, my 401k is rocking because of President Daddy."

Market tanks? "It is my assertion that you liberals are being grossly unfair of your characterization of where ultimate responsibly lies for market corrections."

God, I hope you end up eating cat food.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Happy for the oil finally taking a shiat.  Let's get those gas prices back down to $0.99.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

italie: This is what happens when you artificially inflate a market and don't get out and elected Democrat before it all crumbles


That happened last time too, didn't stop the GOP and their complicit media from blaming on the Democrats anyway, and all it did was temporarily embarrass a few percent of their base from voting for one single election before they were back in force.
 
