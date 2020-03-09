 Skip to content
(Guardian)   How to stop your smart home from spying on you. Step 1: Don't have a smart home
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me crazy, but I prefer the good old days when you just twisted a couple bare wires together to energize a single bulb dangling from the ceiling.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Call me crazy, but I prefer the good old days when you just twisted a couple bare wires together to energize a single bulb dangling from the ceiling.


After the virus outbreaks and the Singularity, that's probably what we'll be left with.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Call me crazy, but I prefer the good old days when you just twisted a couple bare wires together to energize a single bulb dangling from the ceiling.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can't spy on you if there's no you
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I live in Florida, ain't nothin' smart about houses here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have a 692 sq ft dumb as a rock apartment, so I'm good.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The moniker "smart" really needs to die. I say this on my computer phone, talking in this thread  about a house with a fancy do-da of electrical widgets.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't mind "smart" things that I can control with my smartphone.  But I have absolutely no desire to get a smart speaker to talk to and tell it to turn on my lights or play smooth jazz or tell me what the weather's like in Botswana or buy things off Amazon.  I have no need to have any of my appliances or fixtures connected to the Internet.  Talking to the computer in Star Trek: TNG seemed like a need idea, but in the practical realm, there's no real point in it apart from feeling like you're living in the future.  (There's obviously an exception for those with mobility or manipulation issues who benefit from just being able to talk to turn things on and off, but for the average Joe, it's little more than a novelty.)  I rarely even use the voice assistant on my smartphone.
 
Champion of the Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No one cares about you enough to spy on you.  And while smart devices are convenient eavesdropping tools, Google and Amazon don't need a smart home to know literally every single thing about you.

You're a nobody.  And it's fine.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No where in the article is "dump your smart phone which has no less than 30 apps spying on you now".
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The only thing on my house I control on my phone is the alarm system. And it it strictly an alarm system. Not remote door locks, or cameras.
All the appliances are dumb, and I like it that way.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We call these things "smartphones", "smarthomes", etc., yet the people using them are as stupid as the day is long.
 
