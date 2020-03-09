 Skip to content
(MSN)   News: Flight turns around due to brawling, boozing passengers. FARK: twice   (msn.com) divider line
    Asinine, Aircraft, Flight, EasyJet plane, Unruly passengers, second attempt, separate fights, separate groups of passengers, EasyJet's cabin crew  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The nerve of some people.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So it ended up just going to its destination?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't make me turn this plane around again, or so help me god.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The only thing that makes airline travel bearable is alcohol.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Flying should be too expensive for ordinary scum like that to afford. People who live in tourist destinations would agree.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
O.A.R. - "Shattered" (Official Music Video)
Youtube Qa5Mawz92xU
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If this had been an Alabama to Mississippi flight the correct response would have been "only twice?".
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: The only thing that makes airline travel bearable is alcohol.


You forgot Xanax.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's it, back to Winnipeg Manchester!
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a good thing it didn't turn around a third time.
SuperChuck
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Flying should be too expensive for ordinary scum like that to afford. People who live in tourist destinations would agree.


Many people who live in tourist destinations wouldn't have jobs if it was that expensive to travel
 
jackandwater
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: The only thing that makes airline travel bearable is alcohol.


"Now that's my kind of flight!"

))Paraphrasing George Clooney in "Dusk til Dawn"
 
Insain2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't they know fighting is for an "Ally or Ring"????
Poopin people!!!!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sure, Spain expelled the Jews, engaged in centuries of religious persecution, murdered and enslaved  indigenous peoples of the Americas but now they gotta put up with English tourists. Karma is a biatch.
 
Marine1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Another Fark party charter flight down the drain.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
you spin me right round
baby right round
like a airplane riot
right round round round
 
TheFoz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dierks Bentley - Drunk On A Plane (Official Music Video)
Youtube QrM39m22jH4
 
