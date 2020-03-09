 Skip to content
(USA Today)   ProTip: After robbing the Voodoo Doughnut shop with an ax don't stop to eat a doughnut a block away. Mmm doughnuts   (usatoday.com) divider line
10
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an  alibi.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It was a voodoo doughnut shop.

Maybe he was worried about Juju Zombies.
 
Dakai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't ax me why, but he thought that donut was delicious
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Probably one of those reefer addicts on psychotic rampage. You know how those hopheads get after they've had their fix
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Eli Gorbinsky
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The doughnuts look like they're possessed by demons.

blog.universalorlando.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I have an  alibi.


I now assume alibi is the name of a type of doughnut like long john, cruller, or jelly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eat the evidence?  Smart.

Also, if Costo hadn't run out of Enchanted Axes, he could have used one of those and simply summoned an invisibility spell.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gimmee all the money in the register and a dozen donuts

Yes sir....  Here is the money.   Which donuts do you want?

Gimmee one of those up there

This one?

No!  the pink one.  And one of thems with the green sprinkles

That's two.  You have ten left.

Okay.  Two of the long ones with the chocolate.

Filled or unfilled?

Uh, one of each.

Okay.  You have eight left.

An old fashioned!  And a red one!

That's six.  Would you like some glazed?

No! Are you, okay.  maybe one.  And a cream filled.

Four more.

How about one of them?

Those are premium.  They're only sold separately.

Dang.  okay.  Okay.  So how many do I got left?

Four sir.

Two of the specials.  They look good.  And....   what the hell...  Two of the chocolate cake wit white icing.

Here you go, sir.

POLICE!  Don't move.  Slowly put down the donuts and step away from the counter!  Oh and put the ax down too.
 
