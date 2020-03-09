 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WREG Memphis)   Bad, your car is stolen. Worse: Your Ring doorbell camera catches two people checking out your new car the next day   (wreg.com) divider line
16
    More: Creepy, Memphis woman, Law enforcement, Crime, Walking, city of Memphis, Surveillance, Mass surveillance, Video camera  
•       •       •

793 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 1:20 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"She says her house keys were also in teh car."

Teh 4chan has overtaken teh internet.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"She says her house keys were also in teh car."

Was this article written by a 15 year-old gamer?
 
Cormee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's good going, replacing your car in 24 hours
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pure Mayhem
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lady, next time could you get one with heated seats? Maybe some weathertec liners? Tired of stealing poverty-ass cars without the upgrades.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a fairly common car thief strategy.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cman: "She says her house keys were also in teh car."

Teh 4chan has overtaken teh internet.


>implying
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You left your keys in your car. No sympathy for you here.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The woman received a ticket from the city of Memphis because the city considers leaving your vehicle unattended as a code violation."

So her car gets stolen and she gets a ticket? That's some pretty farked up shiat right there.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The woman received a ticket from the city of Memphis because the city considers leaving your vehicle unattended as a code violation."

JUUUST in case losing the car didn't send her the message.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "The woman received a ticket from the city of Memphis because the city considers leaving your vehicle unattended as a code violation."

So her car gets stolen and she gets a ticket? That's some pretty farked up shiat right there.


Yeah. It reads like "Hey, we noticed you're a dumbass so give us some money."
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "The woman received a ticket from the city of Memphis because the city considers leaving your vehicle unattended as a code violation."

JUUUST in case losing the car didn't send her the message.


Stop being poor?
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The woman received a ticket from the city of Memphis because the city considers leaving your vehicle unattended as a code violation.
Police have not made any arrests in the case."

Man, I am conflicted about this. I understand the rationale for the city code, but what a nice FU from the city to the victim: "Yeah, we haven't caught the guys who stole your car, but we sure can fine you for causing us trouble."
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Next time, buy a shiatty, ugly car that is impossible to resell, like a Nissan Cube or a Pontiac Aztek (if they still exist).
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: Teh 4chan has overtaken teh internet.




▲ ▲
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Next time, buy a shiatty, ugly car that is impossible to resell, like a Nissan Cube or a Pontiac Aztek (if they still exist).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.