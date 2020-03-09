 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(St. Louis Public Radio)   With Missouri's first case of COVID-19, it's now possible to drive coast to coast solely in affected states. CDC yet to declare national emergency, but Bill Cullen has declared a Blockbuster   (news.stlpublicradio.org) divider line
15
    More: PSA, Government, Federal government of the United States, Missouri, state officials, local health officials, St. Louis County, Missouri, County health department workers, Missouri State Public Health Laboratory  
•       •       •

247 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blockbusters - Theme Song (U.K)
Youtube AsSzXq34ysg
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A national emergency would hurt the stock market so that won't be happening anytime soon.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: A national emergency would hurt the stock market so that won't be happening anytime soon.


Good news for ya buddy, the stock market will be raped this week like never before in history
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: A national emergency would hurt the stock market so that won't be happening anytime soon.


Oh it's already hurting.  Shortsideness will also hurt stock market.

It's a lose-lose.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: A national emergency would hurt the stock market so that won't be happening anytime soon.



(Laughs in Dow futures)
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: A national emergency would hurt the stock market so that won't be happening anytime soon.


Closer to November, there will be one imposed.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess we're going to settle the debate over just how great our healthcare system is.

/not very
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean COVID can yell "MONOPOLY" and start putting up houses and hotels?
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the thread where we make wild, irresponsible pandemic proclamations over a virus that has killed 17 elderly people in the US and made hundreds more have runny poops?
 
August11
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

wearetheworld: Is this the thread where we make wild, irresponsible pandemic proclamations over a virus that has killed 17 elderly people in the US and made hundreds more have runny poops?


Or maybe it's the thread where we make bland, vague, citation-free statements bent toward downplaying what will clearly be a pandemic fight with a global disease?

/i try to be funny
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A Blockbusters reference?  How old are you, subby?
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
M-O-O-N
 
donutjim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Blockbusters" with Bill Cullen airs at 10:30a EDT today on the Buzzr classic game-show channel (Dish 245, STIRR, PlutoTV, and over-the-air subchannel in some markets)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: A national emergency would hurt the stock market so that won't be happening anytime soon.


At this point I don't think the stock market would care.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is a disease that has infected 544 people with a survival rate of 98% really a national emergency? There has to be some sort of standard.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.