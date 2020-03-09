 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stat News)   60% of Americans have co-morbidities that double the risk of dying from coronavirus   (statnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Immune system, Medicine, Pregnancy, Pulmonology, people ages, Covid-19 patients, Covid-19  
•       •       •

1168 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 8:35 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This (along with an effectively third world healthcare system) is why I think a 10% US death rate from COVID-19 is not out of the question. Even if the rest of the world only gets away with a ~1% death rate.

/really hope I'm wrong on this
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does that mean we have both a penis and a vagina or that we're all fat f*cks?

Stop using fancy words and dumb it down for me.
 
Wookie_Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So long, Boomer!
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Especially if there are drug shortages due to lack of ingredients used for manufacture because they come from China or India.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

basemetal: Especially if there are drug shortages due to lack of ingredients used for manufacture because they come from China or India.


Hi, welcome to my life. Been trying to plan out what we need for some of these eventualities. We were able to piece together what we THINK we'll need to treat up to 12 confirmed positive patients for 28 days... I tried to make a joke about what happens 28 days later but everyone got all pissy.

But, it's a serious issue. I hear people say "Oh, but Spanish flu was bad because they don't have what we have today!"  motherfarkers, we won't have what we have today if the supply chain disintegrates.

For everything else I stocked up about 10X what I usually due for flu season. going to be a real pain in the ass.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's not as much that the healthcare in America sucks but that the health does. The Covid-19 death rate could indeed be higher in a country where obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and all the associated maladies are all so prevalent. In America we feature ridiculous junk food and primarily pharmaceutical remedies for problems that could be resolved by a healthy diets and lifestyle.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: This (along with an effectively third world healthcare system) is why I think a 10% US death rate from COVID-19 is not out of the question. Even if the rest of the world only gets away with a ~1% death rate.

/really hope I'm wrong on this


This opinion probably disqualifies you from ever commenting on anything again.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: It's not as much that the healthcare in America sucks but that the health does. The Covid-19 death rate could indeed be higher in a country where obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and all the associated maladies are all so prevalent. In America we feature ridiculous junk food and primarily pharmaceutical remedies for problems that could be resolved by a healthy diets and lifestyle.


No.  The healthcare sucks too.  Make no mistake.  Well, make no additional mistakes.  Health care in the US sucks.
 
scanman61
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
...raises hand...

Let's see: 58 years old, overweight, heart attack survivor and former smoker.

Yeah, I'm farked.
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: basemetal: Especially if there are drug shortages due to lack of ingredients used for manufacture because they come from China or India.

Hi, welcome to my life. Been trying to plan out what we need for some of these eventualities. We were able to piece together what we THINK we'll need to treat up to 12 confirmed positive patients for 28 days... I tried to make a joke about what happens 28 days later but everyone got all pissy.

But, it's a serious issue. I hear people say "Oh, but Spanish flu was bad because they don't have what we have today!"  motherfarkers, we won't have what we have today if the supply chain disintegrates.

For everything else I stocked up about 10X what I usually due for flu season. going to be a real pain in the ass.


The hell kind of bar do you run?

:)
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have no sympathy for Co-Mos.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Jack Sabbath: It's not as much that the healthcare in America sucks but that the health does. The Covid-19 death rate could indeed be higher in a country where obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and all the associated maladies are all so prevalent. In America we feature ridiculous junk food and primarily pharmaceutical remedies for problems that could be resolved by a healthy diets and lifestyle.

No.  The healthcare sucks too.  Make no mistake.  Well, make no additional mistakes.  Health care in the US sucks.


Healthcare in the US does not suck.  Our insurance and costs make it prohibitive and there is a different level of care based on income levels.

Our healthcare is great, the inherent classism and money involved sucks.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scanman61: ...raises hand...

Let's see: 58 years old, overweight, heart attack survivor and former smoker.

Yeah, I'm farked.


This 38 year old alcoholic smoker salutes you.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Leave my co-morbidities out of this!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: This (along with an effectively third world healthcare system) is why I think a 10% US death rate from COVID-19 is not out of the question. Even if the rest of the world only gets away with a ~1% death rate.

/really hope I'm wrong on this


I would be surprised at 10%.

I wouldn't be surprised, however, at 3.5%. (and wouldn't be that surprised at 5.0%)
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nothing more nacho cheese and soda can't fix!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Due to liver disease, I have a much lower white cell and platelet count. My immune system is already weakened considerably.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: This (along with an effectively third world healthcare system) is why I think a 10% US death rate from COVID-19 is not out of the question. Even if the rest of the world only gets away with a ~1% death rate.

/really hope I'm wrong on this


Stupid and sick is a great way to get to 10%...and America has that in spades....one person tried to poo poo the outbreak by doing 'maths'....she of course, didn't move the decimal place when figure out the death rate percentage...so she tried to be all cool by saying the (at the time) death rate was 0.067%...but as i said, she didn't move the decimal place, it was actually 6.7%...when I pointed that out she was less confident.

Good thing stupid isn't a co-morbidity.
 
OldJames
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: This (along with an effectively third world healthcare system) is why I think a 10% US death rate from COVID-19 is not out of the question. Even if the rest of the world only gets away with a ~1% death rate.

/really hope I'm wrong on this


Wouldn't double the risk make our death rate ~2%? Plus, I don't know the last time you were at a hospital, but it is far far better than third world quality. (Assuming you are using the incorrect 'third world' interpretation, not the original meaning)
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Just another Heartland Weirdass: Jack Sabbath: It's not as much that the healthcare in America sucks but that the health does. The Covid-19 death rate could indeed be higher in a country where obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and all the associated maladies are all so prevalent. In America we feature ridiculous junk food and primarily pharmaceutical remedies for problems that could be resolved by a healthy diets and lifestyle.

No.  The healthcare sucks too.  Make no mistake.  Well, make no additional mistakes.  Health care in the US sucks.

Healthcare in the US does not suck.  Our insurance and costs make it prohibitive and there is a different level of care based on income levels.

Our healthcare is great, the inherent classism and money involved sucks.


Me:  Driving in LA sucks.
You: Wrong, because this guy there has a Bugatti Veyron.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, 60% of the population is either really old or really young.
 
Sentient
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BUT DON'T WORRY THE FLU KILLS MORE blah blah blah

This week will be bad, since we're finally testing. I suspect the real panic will set in next week though. Even though I'm not in a high-risk category (50, but no health problems beyond the occasional kidney stone) I'm being seriously vigilant about touching eyes/nose/mouth when in public.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scanman61: ...raises hand...

Let's see: 58 years old, overweight, heart attack survivor and former smoker.

Yeah, I'm farked.


Twelve years older with COPD not worrying about it since I chain smoke and everyone stays away from me. (Old smelly Boomer)
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

basemetal: Especially if there are drug shortages due to lack of ingredients used for manufacture because they come from China or India.


I've been saying for years that it's a bad policy to outsource certain industries to foreign countries because it gives a strategic advantage to those countries, who may in fact be an enemy (in the truest sense) in the future.  Because if that's where you get all of your medicine, electronics, and clothes, along with the components you need to make your solid missile fuel, and you piss them off they can stop sending that stuff to you.

I didn't even consider the possibility of disease outbreaks, though I should have:  China is the ultimate source for Influenza, and things like SARS, so I should have been talking about that too, but it simply didn't occur to me.

Long story short, there are some things where strategic considerations outweigh the economic considerations, but we haven't recognized that since at least the end of the Cold War, and probably earlier.   And now we're paying the price for that.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: basemetal: Especially if there are drug shortages due to lack of ingredients used for manufacture because they come from China or India.

I've been saying for years that it's a bad policy to outsource certain industries to foreign countries because it gives a strategic advantage to those countries, who may in fact be an enemy (in the truest sense) in the future.  Because if that's where you get all of your medicine, electronics, and clothes, along with the components you need to make your solid missile fuel, and you piss them off they can stop sending that stuff to you.

I didn't even consider the possibility of disease outbreaks, though I should have:  China is the ultimate source for Influenza, and things like SARS, so I should have been talking about that too, but it simply didn't occur to me.

Long story short, there are some things where strategic considerations outweigh the economic considerations, but we haven't recognized that since at least the end of the Cold War, and probably earlier.   And now we're paying the price for that.


That is what happens when your society and culture values the accumulation of wealth beyond anything else. All just further signs of the degeneration of the American empire and we did it to ourselves. But hey, we saved some money on that 70 inch flat screen now didn't we?
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OldJames: themindiswatching: This (along with an effectively third world healthcare system) is why I think a 10% US death rate from COVID-19 is not out of the question. Even if the rest of the world only gets away with a ~1% death rate.

/really hope I'm wrong on this

Wouldn't double the risk make our death rate ~2%?


Which means instead of one out of 100, it's one out of 50. Sleep tight.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.