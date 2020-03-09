 Skip to content
(Hull Daily Mail)   In the wake of panic buying, amusement arcade owner creates panic grabbing   (hulldailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, Toilet, Toilet paper, Paper, Feces, toilet roll, Eddy Chapman, 34-year-old, Defecation  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Toilet Paper Crane really complements the Whack-A-Chocolate-Mole-Sauce machine.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games until people just smash your machine and loot it. Maybe stick to toys and not stuff people are going crazy over.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an asswipe.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have throw some facemasks and hand sanitizer while they were at it
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sensible chuckle.gif
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: What an asswipe.


That's "ahsweppe"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until some 4 year old crawls into the machine and drops a deuce.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not wrong. The panic buying is just dumb.  The odds of any one person getting the virus is pretty low.

In a month or two, the odds will probably be a lot higher, and then the panic will make more sense. That being said, I am trying to keep my hands as clean as possible.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

August11: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: What an asswipe.

That's "ahsweppe"


I love that old skit. In its honor I name all my male video game characters Assholio, and it is pronounced Ah-show-lee-oh.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I switched to old timey corn cobs and the clothing of my dead neighbors.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Should have throw some facemasks and hand sanitizer while they were at it

THAT

at least makes sense. WTF is with people panic buying TP? Screaming shiats isn't a symptom, and running out to buy more TP even if it was a symptom isn't that bad. We're not preparing for a hurricane that might actually remove the store from the face of the earth, for example...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seems appropriate as Bridlington is a shiathole to begin with.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: FlyingBacon: Should have throw some facemasks and hand sanitizer while they were at it

THAT at least makes sense. WTF is with people panic buying TP? Screaming shiats isn't a symptom, and running out to buy more TP even if it was a symptom isn't that bad. We're not preparing for a hurricane that might actually remove the store from the face of the earth, for example...

[Fark user image 850x907]


Bad use of face touching icon.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cptcaveman: Mikey1969: FlyingBacon: Should have throw some facemasks and hand sanitizer while they were at it

THAT at least makes sense. WTF is with people panic buying TP? Screaming shiats isn't a symptom, and running out to buy more TP even if it was a symptom isn't that bad. We're not preparing for a hurricane that might actually remove the store from the face of the earth, for example...

[Fark user image 850x907]

Bad use of face touching icon.


That's funny... Didn't think of that when I saw it.
 
