 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Bill Gates may have just made up for Windows 98   (nypost.com) divider line
31
    More: Hero, Seattle, Bill Gates, Washington, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda Gates, Home-testing kits, Seattle area, important things  
•       •       •

717 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 7:33 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
98 was great. ME sucked
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Home testing kits sound pretty cool. At the moment it's only for the area of the Seattle outbreak, but that's really where it's most needed.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: 98 was great. ME sucked


Came in here to say the same

Win98 was one of the better ones

Like Star Trek every other Windows release was pretty good. Windows 1 sucked, Windows 2 was ok, Windows 3 sucked, Windows 3.11 was great, Windows 95 sucked (Not counting Windows 95 SE as an independent release), Window 98 was great, (Windows 2000 was not a consumer Windows OS release so skipping), Windows ME was absolute shiat, Windows XP was good (even with its security probs that surfaced in its later years), Windows Vista "sucked" (it was pretty sweet if ya had the hardware for it), Windows 7 was lauded as the best ever, Windows 8 absolutely SUCKED, Windows 10 is pretty good.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wasn't there some whackadoodle conspiracy theory about him creating the coronavirus?
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: Wasn't there some whackadoodle conspiracy theory about him creating the coronavirus?


If you share this Fark thread you could end up winning a cruise paid for by Microsoft
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: 98 was great. ME sucked


Yeah. The PC I got for college came with ME. Had to reset the f*cker like four times a day.

Ended up snagging a bootleg install of XP from a Canadian friend. It was an image Dell used (or perhaps I should say "people incidentally employed by Dell") in their Canadian support centers, with the protection cracked for easy installation. Worked like a charm until MS cracked down.

God only knows how many thousands of those XP CD's circulated. I might even still have mine around somewhere. Might be fun to toss into VM and see how it holds up.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: Wasn't there some whackadoodle conspiracy theory about him creating the coronavirus?


No, wrong charity. It was definitely the Clinton Foundation.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: 98 was great. ME sucked


Well, 98SE anyway.
 
biznatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a real billionaire vs a fake billionaire can do
/Thanks Bill
//Seattle resident
///Very concerned for vulnerable family and friends
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1900.....
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh please Rich person...throw a coin in the hat.Or I will die on the street.

2020.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I GOT YOU...I GOT YOU.

Fark user imageView Full Size

WTF BILL...YOU aren't even going to make them SUFFER FOR THE JOY OF SALVATION.
And THEN you slip them vaccine, or painkiller, or water. And get TONS of donations for your corporation to help with that.

Fark user imageView Full Size

OH...They'll Suffer Enough when they do the next upgrade.
Hang on...this book isn't Dante.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
640k is more than anyone will ever need.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: Home testing kits sound pretty cool. At the moment it's only for the area of the Seattle outbreak, but that's really where it's most needed.


I think it has more to do with Bill and Melinda living there, and having contributed more than a billion dollars into local UW health research programs. Seattle may be where the most confirmed cases of community spread COVID-19 are, but that's likelier due to it being where the most tests of possible community-spread cases have been done, rather than being where the most cases are...the cluster of cases in a nursing home created a self-amplifying allowance for more testing under federal eligibility requirements; confirmed cases allow medical staff to test people to confirm cases. NYC has tested fewer than 100 people, and most people suspected to have the COVID-19 are ineligible for testing [Coronavirus in N.Y.: City Pleads for More Tests as Cases Rise]. With unrestricted testing, I bet you you'd find NYC is a much hotter hot spot.

To be clear, I'm not begrudging the Foundation's choice of test location, just your "where it's most needed" explanation. I could be wrong, but I bet "need" was at best a minor factor.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: cretinbob: 98 was great. ME sucked

Came in here to say the same

Win98 was one of the better ones

Like Star Trek every other Windows release was pretty good. Windows 1 sucked, Windows 2 was ok, Windows 3 sucked, Windows 3.11 was great, Windows 95 sucked (Not counting Windows 95 SE as an independent release), Window 98 was great, (Windows 2000 was not a consumer Windows OS release so skipping), Windows ME was absolute shiat, Windows XP was good (even with its security probs that surfaced in its later years), Windows Vista "sucked" (it was pretty sweet if ya had the hardware for it), Windows 7 was lauded as the best ever, Windows 8 absolutely SUCKED, Windows 10 is pretty good.


What about Bob?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There was nothing wrong with Windows 98. Then again I was a kid so everything seemed great back then.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: 98 was great. ME sucked


Smarted.

And also, ONLY five million?  With his pocket change, ought to be moar like 50 million!
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: 1900.....
[Fark user image 800x527]

Oh please Rich person...throw a coin in the hat.Or I will die on the street.

2020.

[Fark user image 618x410]

I GOT YOU...I GOT YOU.

[Fark user image 255x198]
WTF BILL...YOU aren't even going to make them SUFFER FOR THE JOY OF SALVATION.
And THEN you slip them vaccine, or painkiller, or water. And get TONS of donations for your corporation to help with that.

[Fark user image 275x183]
OH...They'll Suffer Enough when they do the next upgrade.
Hang on...this book isn't Dante.


Good for you. Mother Theresa was a sick fark who got off on the suffering of others. She got a spiritual high on their pain. Ridiculous.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Microsoft needs to apologize for inflicting Vista upon the masses.

.....and apologize for Windows in general.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If our idiot populace hadn't put a cruel, narcissistic dementia patient in charge of our government, shiat like this probably wouldn't be necessary.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: optikeye: 1900.....
[Fark user image 800x527]

Oh please Rich person...throw a coin in the hat.Or I will die on the street.

2020.

[Fark user image 618x410]

I GOT YOU...I GOT YOU.

[Fark user image 255x198]
WTF BILL...YOU aren't even going to make them SUFFER FOR THE JOY OF SALVATION.
And THEN you slip them vaccine, or painkiller, or water. And get TONS of donations for your corporation to help with that.

[Fark user image 275x183]
OH...They'll Suffer Enough when they do the next upgrade.
Hang on...this book isn't Dante.

Good for you. Mother Theresa was a sick fark who got off on the suffering of others. She got a spiritual high on their pain. Ridiculous.


I realize my comment may have come across as snarky and sarcastic. That was not my intention. She was a sick fark.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think they got it right with Windows 7. That was a great OS. Windows 10 feels like a return to form after stupid Windows 8.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Home testing kits sound pretty cool. At the moment it's only for the area of the Seattle outbreak, but that's really where it's most needed.


Kudos to Bill. He's one of the good guys.

Now, ask yourself, why does a private citizen need to take the lead here?
Then, vote accordingly in November.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But Trump specifically have the government contracts to a company he owns stock in!  I mean, their first test did not work, and they have only been able to produce a few thousand test kits so far, but what about their poor shareholders?  Isn't anyone worried about them?  I mean stock market share is the only thing that really should matter isn't it?
 
August11
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: cretinbob: 98 was great. ME sucked

Smarted.

And also, ONLY five million?  With his pocket change, ought to be moar like 50 million!


Last week Bill and Melinda donated 100 million to other Coronavirus-related relief. He thinks it will take one billion and he's asking other billionaires to step up.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Exluddite: cman: cretinbob: 98 was great. ME sucked

Came in here to say the same

Win98 was one of the better ones

Like Star Trek every other Windows release was pretty good. Windows 1 sucked, Windows 2 was ok, Windows 3 sucked, Windows 3.11 was great, Windows 95 sucked (Not counting Windows 95 SE as an independent release), Window 98 was great, (Windows 2000 was not a consumer Windows OS release so skipping), Windows ME was absolute shiat, Windows XP was good (even with its security probs that surfaced in its later years), Windows Vista "sucked" (it was pretty sweet if ya had the hardware for it), Windows 7 was lauded as the best ever, Windows 8 absolutely SUCKED, Windows 10 is pretty good.

What about Bob?


Windows 8.1 Pro has been a solid system on a Sony Vaio we've used as a travel notebook for the last 6 years...
 
stuartp9
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cman: cretinbob: 98 was great. ME sucked

Came in here to say the same

Win98 was one of the better ones

Like Star Trek every other Windows release was pretty good. Windows 1 sucked, Windows 2 was ok, Windows 3 sucked, Windows 3.11 was great, Windows 95 sucked (Not counting Windows 95 SE as an independent release), Window 98 was great, (Windows 2000 was not a consumer Windows OS release so skipping), Windows ME was absolute shiat, Windows XP was good (even with its security probs that surfaced in its later years), Windows Vista "sucked" (it was pretty sweet if ya had the hardware for it), Windows 7 was lauded as the best ever, Windows 8 absolutely SUCKED, Windows 10 is pretty good.


I was thinking mostly the same, although I consider Windows mostly sucked until 3.11 was released and then it was usable.

After that it's 3.11 --> 98 --> XP --> 7

Still not sure about Windows 10, although I do like Play Anywhere and PC Game Pass.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: I think they got it right with Windows 7. That was a great OS. Windows 10 feels like a return to form after stupid Windows 8.


Before that, was Windows 2000. That OS was really stable, and though it was supposed to be a work environment OS, I had no problem running any software on it. I used it until Win 7 came out.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The EVILS of capitalism.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FreakyBunny: Mother Theresa was a sick fark who got off on the suffering of others. She got a spiritual high on their pain. Ridiculous.


And after collecting hundreds of millions of dollars, all of her "hospitals" were nothing more than warehouses full of rickety metal beds and suffering, dying people denied pain killers.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sid_6.7: cretinbob: 98 was great. ME sucked

Yeah. The PC I got for college came with ME. Had to reset the f*cker like four times a day.

Ended up snagging a bootleg install of XP from a Canadian friend. It was an image Dell used (or perhaps I should say "people incidentally employed by Dell") in their Canadian support centers, with the protection cracked for easy installation. Worked like a charm until MS cracked down.

God only knows how many thousands of those XP CD's circulated. I might even still have mine around somewhere. Might be fun to toss into VM and see how it holds up.


I still have a Win98 vm running.  Keep it very isolated for virus reasons. Main problem is that I can't find a browser that can handle HTML 5 on it.
 
Millennium
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Still no cure for Windows ME.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.