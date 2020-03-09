 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Everett Herald)   For much of the world, the era of "Social Distancing" is upon us, where people must avoid all social contact in order to survive. But for Subby, it was Tuesday   (heraldnet.com) divider line
5
    More: Ironic, Marysville, Washington, Everett, Washington, Snohomish County, Washington, Washington, Local health experts, King County, Washington, Health officials, Snohomish County  
•       •       •

83 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 4:28 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think Subby is a day early.. but yeah, I can't reduce the number of people I touch.. aside from cats.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't plan it, it just kinda worked out that way
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What was meant for the average Farker is now becoming global?

How did that happen?
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must tweet this on my instagram
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.