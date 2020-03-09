 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BroBible)   Would $4,500 convince you to purposely contract coronavirus? Then I've got the deal for you   (brobible.com) divider line
29
    More: Sick, World Health Organization, Influenza, Hand sanitizer, Infection, Vaccination, coronavirus research, Rodent, Guinea pig breed  
•       •       •

908 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 6:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would if I didn't have to fly to London.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would and I'll be happy to fly to London.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Add 2 more zeros on the end and I might consider it.
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was wondering how long before we heard of this.
/someone's got to be the guinea pig.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunh. I'm bored and going to London this week.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I bring my 12 pet monkeys with me?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than many get paid for a kidney.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny. Jim never asks for a second cup of Corona virus at home.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were still in my 20s and single, sure. I had a job with generous vacation benefits, too. Now? Aw hell no
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, I'm good. It's a decent chunk of change, especially for someone healthy that won't have much risk. But gotta fly to England, which will probably expose me to it regardless.  Then I get to catch it for a third time on the way back.

It could be fun for a lot of younger folks.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there weren't reports of reinfection and permanent lung tissue scarring, sure. But I'd rather not be in my mid-30's with what is essentially COPD.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm 63, so I have about 3% chance of dying from it. Also, I'm not desperate for cash, and have recently visited London so no, I'm good.
 
bekovich
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Probably going to get it anyway, because humans are germy selfish germy farks, so yeah why not.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
LOL, $13.39/hour to risk your life and spend your time coughing up pus? No thank you. JFC how bad is the economy that this sounds like a good deal?
 
70Ford [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Need newer movie references.
 
tuxq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: I'm 63, so I have about 3% chance of dying from it. Also, I'm not desperate for cash, and have recently visited London so no, I'm good.


You're my parents' age... the data shows higher than 5% for 60-70 and (iirc) <15% for those over 70.

I'm not ready to let go of my parents. I'm sure your kids feel the same. Stay safe, old timer.
 
Dakai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I see what you did with the sick tag there subby.  Well played, well played indeed.
 
farkeruk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do they have free wifi?

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LOL, $13.39/hour to risk your life and spend your time coughing up pus? No thank you. JFC how bad is the economy that this sounds like a good deal?


Let's put it another way: if you're 20, you've got something like a 0.1% chance of dying of Coronavirus, and you get paid $4500. That's like valuing your life at $4.5m.

On top of that, this is extremely likely going to work. They don't get to human trials without going through a whole load of other stages first. So, that 0.1% chance is probably below 0.01%. Your life is valued at $45m.

And yeah, the pay rate isn't great, but take your laptop in. Goof on fark all day for $13/hr. Write a novel. Write some code for a startup.

And at the end of it, you get to walk out protected from Coronavirus. Go on a cheap holiday that no-one else wants to take.

I'm not signing up because I've got responsibilities, but there's times I'd have done it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

relaxitsjustme: Add 2 more zeros on the end and I might consider it.


$45,000.00

That's how the Burger King manager lured me away from McDonalds
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My luck I would get the Coronavirus on the flight over.  You get nothing, sir.  NOTHING!

And, ironically, you owe us for the flight.
 
Pineapple Pizza
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes. Yes it would.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have a cold right now.

Where's my money?!

"The coronavirus" as a statement is useless. Also a fantastic indication as to the author's degree of knowledge in the subject matter. Namely, none.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
a former boss once offered me $5k to forgo health insurance for a year when i was in my 20s.  i was healthy and ended up not even needing to go to the doctor for the year, but it took me 0.0001s to say no

that much to purposely infect me with coronavirus now?  you are out of your farking mind
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd take them up on it for a cool $4500.

There's the small chance that what doesn't kill me would mutate and give me superpowers, which I'd immediately use for amoral profit and gain.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

relaxitsjustme: Add 2 more zeros on the end and I might consider it.


y.yarn.coView Full Size

"Hey you put a one and two zeros in front of that or we walk."
'How much did we get?'
"100 bucks."
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For everyone speculating if this study would kill you - they are not infecting people with COVID-19.  They are infecting people with strains that are already endemic in humans.  One of the strains in the article is OC43 which is responsible for a good chunk of common cold cases.  You have probably already been exposed to it before.

Also, this is the dumbest farking article ever.  The WHOLE article references COVID-19 before burying the non-story part.  Back to back statements "Willing participants will be intentionally infected with COVID-19" followed by "Participants will be infected with the 0C43 and 229E strains of the virus and will cause mild respiratory symptoms.".
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: I'm 63, so I have about 3% chance of dying from it. Also, I'm not desperate for cash, and have recently visited London so no, I'm good.


If you read the article they are not infecting you with covid 19. They are infecting you with common human coronaviruses that have been circulating in the population for years. Again it isn't the novel strain that came from bats (or whatever) but instead the "common cold" strains that have been around for decades and cause a very mild symptoms (in general, there have been cases of ADEM and other complications associated with those strains mentioned in the article).
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Right from the article:

Participants will be infected with the 0C43 and 229E.

Calling it The coronavirus is very wrong. You will be infected with a coronavirus. However both of those are common human strains that have been circulating for decades. They are causes of the common cold.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.