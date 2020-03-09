 Skip to content
(KMOV St. Louis)   Missouri just got their first case of Coronavirus and.. due to her father, is about to get a whole lot more   (kmov.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dumbass and selfish.

'I don't care how many lives are ruined, or ended.  I'm taking my daughter to a dance!'
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the end humanity will be doomed by idiocy.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Dumbass and selfish.

'I don't care how many lives are ruined, or ended.  I'm taking my daughter to a dance!'


It's a hoax tho right?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT AIN"T FAIR THAT MUH BABBY GOT SICK! NOW ERRYONES BABBY GON B SICK!

/redneck logic
//a whiskey bottle is a terrible thing to waste
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why "self-quarantine" will never work.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DORMAMU: Alphax: Dumbass and selfish.

'I don't care how many lives are ruined, or ended.  I'm taking my daughter to a dance!'

It's a hoax tho right?


When this doofus is lying on his death bed surrounded by medics in masks and machines that go ping, we can then and only then tell him the truth - and he still won't believe it.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: IT AIN"T FAIR THAT MUH BABBY GOT SICK! NOW ERRYONES BABBY GON B SICK!

/redneck logic
//a whiskey bottle is a terrible thing to waste


Private school, having their event at the Ritz-Carlton?  Almost certainly a 1%er.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: Alphax: Dumbass and selfish.

'I don't care how many lives are ruined, or ended.  I'm taking my daughter to a dance!'

It's a hoax tho right?


Da, tovarish. Fox & Friends speak truth. Is only flu. Nothing vodak and doktorskaya kolbasa cannot handle.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was thinking something like this would happen , some people just don't care. I'm sure the guy in Japan and this guy are just a couple of the many that did this , maybe in Italy too.

/that's today's conspiracy theory
 
powhound
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: I was thinking something like this would happen , some people just don't care. I'm sure the guy in Japan and this guy are just a couple of the many that did this , maybe in Italy too.

/that's today's conspiracy theory


It's not a conspiracy. Some people need to be placed in mandatory isolation chambers. Or shot into the sun.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Alphax: fragMasterFlash: IT AIN"T FAIR THAT MUH BABBY GOT SICK! NOW ERRYONES BABBY GON B SICK!

/redneck logic
//a whiskey bottle is a terrible thing to waste

Private school, having their event at the Ritz-Carlton?  Almost certainly a 1%er.


And googling the school.. yeah, I know where that is.  About a mile or so west of my public high school.  Lots of money in that area.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't y'all understand that attending every school dance is the foundation of a girl's future?  Miss just one and she'll end up on the pole.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The coronavirus patient returned form Italy to Chicago on Monday.

Others said the school should call off classes from more than just one day.

Hire an editor, KMOV.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rich people don't have to abide by the same rules as the filthy poor. How dare you people  criticise one of your betters?
 
wandero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In a letter to parents, VDOH officials said the father and daughter didn't learn of the diagnosis until after they were already at the dance. They left the dance immediately after.

This seems weird. I suppose the most obvious answer would be that somebody's lying to try to save face, but if not, that's got to be a real bastard of a phone call to get.

"Honey? You just exposed that whole building to a modern plague."
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The school in question.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gotta spread that Trumpvirus around!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They need to stop it with these "if you wouldn't mind could you please self-isolate" suggestions and go straight to legally enforceable quarantine orders.  This is even stupider than the House asking people to pretty please testify but not subpoenaing them.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alphax: The school in question.
[Fark user image image 750x421]


Maybe the potions professor can come up with something.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

i ignore u: They need to stop it with these "if you wouldn't mind could you please self-isolate" suggestions and go straight to legally enforceable quarantine orders.  This is even stupider than the House asking people to pretty please testify but not subpoenaing them.


Amurca isn't some communist hellhole like China or Italy. Why do you hate freedom? You government types can enforce your quarantine when you make it past my barb wire and AR15 *hocks into spittoon*
 
orbister
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jtown: Don't y'all understand that attending every school dance is the foundation of a girl's future? Miss just one and she'll end up on the pole.


According to another website - TFA blocked in the EU - it was a father-daughter dance, so I presume it's one of those creepy ones with more than a hint of incest to it.
 
orbister
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Amurca isn't some communist hellhole like China or Italy. Why do you hate freedom? You government types can enforce your quarantine when you make it past my barb wire and AR15 *hocks into spittoon*


As in "I ain't coming out for no-one till you lift that quarantine order"?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alphax: fragMasterFlash: IT AIN"T FAIR THAT MUH BABBY GOT SICK! NOW ERRYONES BABBY GON B SICK!

/redneck logic
//a whiskey bottle is a terrible thing to waste

Private school, having their event at the Ritz-Carlton?  Almost certainly a 1%er.


Money doesn't preclude redneckness.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
uhmm, EVERYONE is going to be exposed. 70% of us -or more- will get it. and people will die.

does quarantine even mater anymore? probably not.

still, PLEASE follow all directives from your local health people (wait, who are these people?)

EVERY american is going to be exposed eventually...

you need to eat, you will be exposed in the grocery store next week. no matter how much hand sanitizer you hoard, and even if you only shop at whole foods, well...

YOU will be exposed in the next few weeks. we can't stop it. this a real pandemic.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I danced with Typhoid Mary and I liked it" said no one, ever.
 
I Am Not A Real Person
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alphax: Dumbass and selfish.

'I don't care how many lives are ruined, or ended.  I'm taking my daughter to a dance!'


Pretty pedoincestuous, as well.  Bet that guy's hard drive contents are horrifying.
 
I Am Not A Real Person
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fusillade762: In the end humanity will be doomed by idiocy.


"Will be"?
 
I Am Not A Real Person
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Alphax: The school in question.
[Fark user image image 750x421]

Maybe the potions professor can come up with something.


"Only...if...it...is...enunciated...ca​refully...with...odd...nasal...intonat​ions...Mr. Potter."
 
