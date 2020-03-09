 Skip to content
(LA Times)   And then, the earthquakes began   (latimes.com) divider line
    California, San Francisco, Pacific time, Tsunami, latest earthquakes, Sunday evening, tsunami warning  
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pestilence
War
Famine
Death

So we're up to Pestilence now. Where does the Earth opening up and swallowing us fit into this narrative?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thunderbolts and lightning
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Thunderbolts and lightning


Very, very ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
QuakeBot: This story about an earth quake WILL write itself.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is the toilet paper ok?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
An earthquake?  In California?

I'm shocked.  Shocked, I say
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All the doomsday cults should start mixing the coolaid.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's California.  They never actually stopped,
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The initial 5.8 was actually felt!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: The initial 5.8 was actually felt!


Soft, fuzzy, and kinda cheap?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When we get to dogs and cats living together is time to panic.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is just the start, or so I've heard. Then something about birds and snakes on an aeroplane. You won't believe it from there, it's really hard to follow.
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: All the doomsday cults should start mixing the coolaid.


I'm okay with them just eating the Happy Doom Powder like Lick-M-Aid.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Spicy abalone salad. Sorry!

/ They eat well on those fishing boats.
 
