 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big Think)   Ceiling cat is watching you get healthier   (bigthink.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Immune system, Lymphocyte, immune system, Antibody, headache specialist Stefan Evers, type of sexual release, patients experience relief, White blood cell  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 2:42 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So Farkers can stop worrying about the coronavirus
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I AM IMMORTAL!!!!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doesn't seem to help my allergies.  Which is an immune system that overreacts, right?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're healthier... but at what cost?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size

Now we know what happened to poor T-Rex
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Certainly for men I think the regular removal of semen from the system is necessary to postpone aging.  We're basically DNA machines, when we stop delivering the system starts to shut down, especially after a certain age.  Jerking off fools the body into continuing to produce hormones to keep us younger longer.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Typical BS...

Sleep is good for your immune system.
Orgasms can help you relax.
When you are more relaxed, it's easier to fall asleep.

Masturbation is good for your immune system!
 
Stoker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Time for another dose!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Alphax: Doesn't seem to help my allergies.  Which is an immune system that overreacts, right?


I've heard some theories that things like chronic allergies, food allegies and ashma are in part caused by immune systems that are basically bored. You see, just about every animal out there has some form/level of intestinal parasites. In most cases this goes by unnoticed or just completely doesn't affect the animal because the immune system fights to suppress it.

Now in humans this is a different matter as, for the most part we don't have those parasites anymore (at least in countries with better healthcare and hygiene standards) so now that part of the immune system doesn't have anything to actually do anymore. And now it's acting like a situaton where you have a bunch of bored soldiers in a city, bored off their gourds with no real orders and looooots of free time on their hands.
 
zang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So Farkers can stop worrying about the coronavirus


So if my mum stops bringing sandwiches, that means I was wrong about what she does in the bath?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.