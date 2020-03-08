 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Live)   Judge: this lawsuit is dildos   (oregonlive.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States, Attorney J. Morgan Philpot, Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, attorney Leah Brownlee Taylor, United States district court, United States magistrate judge, only reason Mr. Finicum  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 1:05 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least he's not going to die from coronavirus
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lube it up and let it slip by
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The lawsuit claims Finicum was shot "assassination style'' by "one or more militarized officers of the Oregon State Police and/or FBI'' as he was trying to leave Harney County on Jan. 26, 2016, during the refuge takeover.

So basically "we were armed and acting like a paramilitary unit, but how dare law enforcement equip themselves to match the threat level we presented"?

Sure, the militarization of law enforcement is a problem in this country, but you guys were asking for it.

This wasn't Ruby Ridge or Waco, you were occupying land illegally.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was in active rebellion against the United States

He was a valid military target who was lucky that the National Guard wasnt sicced on him
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This doofus deserved it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Ma'am? This is a frivolous lawsuit, and your husband was an asshole. He's dead. He farked with a federal law enforcement officer and had it coming. Get the fark out of this courtroom and do not show your sorry ass in here again. "

*bangs gavel*
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Next time I'm in Utah, I think I'll swing by Robert 'LaVoy' Finicum's grave to pay my respects, leave a dildo superglued on the market.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The moral of the story is never bring a dildo to a gun fight.
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Next time I'm in Utah, I think I'll swing by Robert 'LaVoy' Finicum's grave to pay my respects, leave a dildo superglued on the market.


I submitted this because I saw it on a friend's FB page who was a friend in college. Finicum was her cousin, apparently. She was getting all kinds of messages of support saying that he was murdered, blah blah... I'm just like *blink* *blink*. I didn't comment.

I know way too many damn Mormons.
 
King Something
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Finicum got three chances to not reach for his waist. That's three more chances than some black arrestees get, and two more chances than almost anyone else gets.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mithiwithi: Finicum got three chances to not reach for his waist. That's three more chances than some black arrestees get, and two more chances than almost anyone else gets.


You pull a firearm on a cop, especially when you are a domestic terrorist...  well..  are you farking surprised when you get lit up?
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This megathread is going on long enough I think we can call it a gigathread
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, this dildo is lawsuits (waiting to happen)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: AirForceVet: Next time I'm in Utah, I think I'll swing by Robert 'LaVoy' Finicum's grave to pay my respects, leave a dildo superglued on the market.

I submitted this because I saw it on a friend's FB page who was a friend in college. Finicum was her cousin, apparently. She was getting all kinds of messages of support saying that he was murdered, blah blah... I'm just like *blink* *blink*. I didn't comment.

I know way too many damn Mormons.


I think there's a superfluous 'm' in your last sentence.
 
Corvus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you're checking:

If you're white it's ok to by gun point take over federal land  and pull out a weapon at a federal agent.
If you're black you get gunned down for wearing a hoodie.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.