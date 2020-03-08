 Skip to content
(CNN)   The Best Korea, sick of losing the spotlight to Covid-19, resumes its relentless punishment of the Sea of Japan   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't this the exact same headline last week when they did this?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A cruise ship had been seen in the vicinity
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Sea of Japan showing any signs of surrendering?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
this clown is going to keep doing this until he can drop a few belly busters in the windows of those guys who picked on him at band camp.
 
daffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: this clown is going to keep doing this until he can drop a few belly busters in the windows of those guys who picked on him at band camp.


I love that!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Is the Sea of Japan showing any signs of surrendering?


Kim Jong Un is retaliating against it for killing Henry Blake
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But but but the chosen one said Kim was totally our BFF now and he was giving up his nukes!
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trump should say something.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be nice if the little fat bastig caught a bad case of the virus? He doesn't seem too worried about his people and the fact that they've been on starvation rations for decades. Even his soldiers have to work second jobs to survive.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Is the Sea of Japan showing any signs of surrendering?


I see white cap waves.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's not a bad thing, subby.  Let the little mouse roar and recognize J. Bolton is a hawkish, self-promoting menace to US foreign policy.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

buravirgil: That's not a bad thing, subby.  Let the little mouse roar and recognize J. Bolton is a hawkish, self-promoting menace to US foreign policy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Isn't this how Godzilla was born?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: buravirgil: That's not a bad thing, subby.  Let the little mouse roar and recognize J. Bolton is a hawkish, self-promoting menace to US foreign policy.

[Fark user image 604x404]


My VPN is at work, from which I am quarantined since returning to China on Feb.5 from a break in Thailand. I can't view your image Fark serves out from digitaloceanspaces.

Not that you particularly care or it's necessary to dismiss or affirm another's post with anything other than an image...that's the Power of Fark from the beginning. Ever read Leonard Shlain's work?

Just FYI and a blind reply to invite engagment.
 
