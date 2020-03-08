 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Stephen King wants everyone to stop comparing coronavirus and The Stand. M-O-O-N that spells remain calm   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wonder if he's sick of people screaming MY LIFE FOR YOUUUUUUU when they see him.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But we already elected the Trashcan Man POTUS.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: Wonder if he's sick of people screaming MY LIFE FOR YOUUUUUUU when they see him.


I was doing that long before Coronavirus.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cibola!
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll just say that the first thing that entered my mind when I heard about the coronavirus was Blue Oyster Cult's "Don't Fear the Reaper" which was playing while people died in The Stand.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: Cibola!


BURN!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ok, maybe more like
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: Cibola!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The virus can't be as long and tedious.
 
clodcomplex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Opening to The Stand, "Don't fear the Reaper"
Youtube SQXqZ8JJktw
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

clodcomplex: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SQXqZ8JJ​ktw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Looks like they had a fever. And the only prescription...


Seriously though, is the audio off or did they just get a shiatty cover band to play that song?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
King no longer has control over his creation. It's gone... viral.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The age distribution of the case fatality rate makes it closer to Jeremiah than to The Stand.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: clodcomplex: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SQXqZ8JJ​ktw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Looks like they had a fever. And the only prescription...


Seriously though, is the audio off or did they just get a shiatty cover band to play that song?


yeah, didn't sound right

this one from Supernatural sounds right:

Supernatural 1x12 - Reaper scene [1080p]
Youtube KNEFgVvFoRk
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for some cable channel to run The Stand. It's only selling for about $8 on Amazon right now.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
give it to the kids that are allergic to peanut butter
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we should not be calling it Captain Trips?
 
Koldbern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Ok, maybe more like
[i.pinimg.com image 300x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That scene from the opening is great and all, but 100% unrealistic.  The only thing that would kill people mid-stride like that would be a neutron bomb.  People wouldn't be slumped at their desks, they'd almost all die in bed with 110 degree fevers.  But they would show SOME symptoms first, enough not to go to work at least.
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby can you dig your man?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they ever do tests on the men and women who survived the virus to see what their fertility was? Unchanged? Lower? Higher?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linkster: Baby can you dig your man?


He's a righteous man
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Did they ever do tests on the men and women who survived the virus to see what their fertility was? Unchanged? Lower? Higher?


Captain Trips was fictional. It probably didn't suit the narrative.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gopher321: clodcomplex: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SQXqZ8JJ​ktw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Looks like they had a fever. And the only prescription...


Seriously though, is the audio off or did they just get a shiatty cover band to play that song?


It sounds like the exact same recording, but scaled up to a higher pitch. I'm guessing the uploader had a VHS copy of The Stand, and didn't quite have the right playback speed when converting it to digital.

Any audio expert want to chime in?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: gopher321: clodcomplex: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SQXqZ8JJ​ktw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Looks like they had a fever. And the only prescription...


Seriously though, is the audio off or did they just get a shiatty cover band to play that song?

It sounds like the exact same recording, but scaled up to a higher pitch. I'm guessing the uploader had a VHS copy of The Stand, and didn't quite have the right playback speed when converting it to digital.

Any audio expert want to chime in?


People screw with playback pitch and/or speed on YouTube to get around copyright horseshiat, I think.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: That scene from the opening is great and all, but 100% unrealistic. The only thing that would kill people mid-stride like that would be a neutron bomb. People wouldn't be slumped at their desks, they'd almost all die in bed with 110 degree fevers. But they would show SOME symptoms first, enough not to go to work at least.


In fairness, it was King who originally did the "drop dead in their tracks" thing; in the novel one guy dies right in the middle of eating a bowl of soup and face-plants in it.
 
leviosaurus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm waiting for some cable channel to run The Stand. It's only selling for about $8 on Amazon right now.


There's a new series coming out. I wouldn't be surprised if it gets delayed because of all this shiz though.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: But we already elected the Trashcan Man POTUS.


That's an insult to the Trashcan Man.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

geoduck42: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: That scene from the opening is great and all, but 100% unrealistic. The only thing that would kill people mid-stride like that would be a neutron bomb. People wouldn't be slumped at their desks, they'd almost all die in bed with 110 degree fevers. But they would show SOME symptoms first, enough not to go to work at least.

In fairness, it was King who originally did the "drop dead in their tracks" thing; in the novel one guy dies right in the middle of eating a bowl of soup and face-plants in it.


Yeah, but they wouldn't ALL drop dead in the same minute.  One would die and the rest would run screaming, or at least stumble away.  No disease kills ten people in the same room in one minute.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: King no longer has control over his creation. It's gone... viral.


I see what you did there.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So we don't have to listen to Frannie's hysteria? Well, that's a relief.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BadReligion: So we should not be calling it Captain Trips?


Why not, if it'll trigger the GOP?

Tired of people doing stupid shiat for no better reason than to 'trigger the libs'.
Not going to work on this lib...that circuit got overused and burned out years ago.

Think my name might be Legion on this...
 
