(NPR)   Oil is down 30% and Dow futures are down 1000. Yeah, tomorrow's gonna suck   (npr.org) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cool.  In another week I'll be able to afford to *drive* to the stock market to load up on cheap stocks.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Buckle up, Buttercup
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Astalavista, baby.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DrKillPatient: Astalavista, baby.


I read that as Alta Vista Baby.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: DrKillPatient: Astalavista, baby.

I read that as Alta Vista Baby.


Weirdly, I did too.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crude oil is down? Better raise gas prices to protect the industry!
Crude oil is up? Better raise gas prices because it costs more to produce!

/the ciiiiircle of liiiiiiife
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Crude oil is down? Better raise gas prices to protect the industry!
Crude oil is up? Better raise gas prices because it costs more to produce!

/the ciiiiircle of liiiiiiife


Yeah fark oil traders.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Breath.  Remember, breath.

And think of England.

/obscure?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Japan's GDP dropped 7.1 percent
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Crude oil is down? Better raise gas prices to protect the industry!
Crude oil is up? Better raise gas prices because it costs more to produce!

/the ciiiiircle of liiiiiiife


Trump will tap the strategic reserves to drive prices back up.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing I don't really understand any of this economic garbage.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: NeedlesslyCanadian: Crude oil is down? Better raise gas prices to protect the industry!
Crude oil is up? Better raise gas prices because it costs more to produce!

/the ciiiiircle of liiiiiiife

Trump will tap the strategic reserves to drive prices back up.


it hurts because he would think flooding the market with more oil would help.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size

Nice to get to use this again.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live near a major freight corridor from the Twin Cities to North Dakota (and take passenger rail to work). Usually you can tell when oil prices get high because there's a shiatload of oilcans heading out and back, and Bakken oil isn't profitable unless the price is high enough to cover the higher extraction costs. Now the interesting thing is they hauled an epic amount of oil last week and the price wasn't high enough to warrant it.  I wonder if they were just trying to unload their inventory and cut their losses ahead of the price *really* cratering.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Tom Petty song that goes something like "I'm freeeeeefallin'..." right?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: I live near a major freight corridor from the Twin Cities to North Dakota (and take passenger rail to work). Usually you can tell when oil prices get high because there's a shiatload of oilcans heading out and back, and Bakken oil isn't profitable unless the price is high enough to cover the higher extraction costs. Now the interesting thing is they hauled an epic amount of oil last week and the price wasn't high enough to warrant it.  I wonder if they were just trying to unload their inventory and cut their losses ahead of the price *really* cratering.


So you're saying the Keystone pipeline was a waste?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: hobnail: I live near a major freight corridor from the Twin Cities to North Dakota (and take passenger rail to work). Usually you can tell when oil prices get high because there's a shiatload of oilcans heading out and back, and Bakken oil isn't profitable unless the price is high enough to cover the higher extraction costs. Now the interesting thing is they hauled an epic amount of oil last week and the price wasn't high enough to warrant it.  I wonder if they were just trying to unload their inventory and cut their losses ahead of the price *really* cratering.

So you're saying the Keystone pipeline was a waste?


Keystone doesn't service the Twin Cities. Most of the crude that comes into this market comes by other pipelines but western ND produces more than they can ship by pipe. The excess comes via BNSF.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not if you don't own stock, and drive a low MPG car.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


http://www.punchdonald.com/
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

not enough beer: NeedlesslyCanadian: Crude oil is down? Better raise gas prices to protect the industry!
Crude oil is up? Better raise gas prices because it costs more to produce!
/the ciiiiircle of liiiiiiife

Yeah fark oil traders.


There's an oil dispute between Vlad Putin, who wanted to increase production, and MBS, who wanted to curb it. This past weekend, Putin said: fark you. in response, MBS opened up the spigots.

Difficulty level: Chinese oil consumption is way down
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm bemused about all this happening in 2020. Coronavirus, falling stock markets, recession fears rippling across the US and the world.

For all those out there saving for retirement, kids' college, etc., remember to weather this storm and stay on target without freaking out. I saw too many take their money from stocks back in 2008 who then missed the rebound in 2009 or so.

For those retired, do not panic either. Just reduce your withdraws if possible, rebalance when things look stable.

Good luck to everyone. This is going to be a bumpy night.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is going to be VERY exciting!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If the only way to get rid of Donald Trump is a pandemic and crashing the economy I'm all in.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This week is going to be interesting.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oil tanking may be the one thing that puts Putin out of business. Hard to run a Kleptocracy when there's nothing to steal.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey everybody! Come and look at how good Trump is doing!!!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I'm bemused about all this happening in 2020. Coronavirus, falling stock markets, recession fears rippling across the US and the world.

For all those out there saving for retirement, kids' college, etc., remember to weather this storm and stay on target without freaking out. I saw too many take their money from stocks back in 2008 who then missed the rebound in 2009 or so.

For those retired, do not panic either. Just reduce your withdraws if possible, rebalance when things look stable.

Good luck to everyone. This is going to be a bumpy night.


1 year ago I quit my self employed life filming weddings and got a union job on staff at our local university in anticipation of a recession.

This one will likely be punctuated by one or both the car and student loan bubbles popping.

/also curious how more work from home affects office space prices and various businesses that rely on office worker traffic
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image 422x750]

http://www.punchdonald.com/


Cute. They should make that for some of the more punchable faces out there like Pharmadouch and Zuck
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Futures hit limit down
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl​e​s/2020-03-08/rout-in-u-s-stock-futures​-would-trigger-trading-curbs-at-5
 
Hachitori
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NOW??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

not enough beer: cretinbob: NeedlesslyCanadian: Crude oil is down? Better raise gas prices to protect the industry!
Crude oil is up? Better raise gas prices because it costs more to produce!

/the ciiiiircle of liiiiiiife

Trump will tap the strategic reserves to drive prices back up.

it hurts because he would think flooding the market with more oil would help.


Or maybe the master of 5D chess will flood the market with coal just to throw everyone off.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: NeedlesslyCanadian: Crude oil is down? Better raise gas prices to protect the industry!
Crude oil is up? Better raise gas prices because it costs more to produce!

/the ciiiiircle of liiiiiiife

Trump will tap the strategic reserves to drive prices back up.


Wait - there's a glut of oil on the market and you think that tapping the strategic oil reserves will make prices go up?

User name definitely checks out.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Putin and MBS having a spat and Trump is stuck wondering why mommy and daddy are fighting. He must be so confused right now on which side to take.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: hobnail: I live near a major freight corridor from the Twin Cities to North Dakota (and take passenger rail to work). Usually you can tell when oil prices get high because there's a shiatload of oilcans heading out and back, and Bakken oil isn't profitable unless the price is high enough to cover the higher extraction costs. Now the interesting thing is they hauled an epic amount of oil last week and the price wasn't high enough to warrant it.  I wonder if they were just trying to unload their inventory and cut their losses ahead of the price *really* cratering.

So you're saying the Keystone pipeline was a waste?


I bet you mean the DAPL. Keystones XL is in place yet.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I'm bemused about all this happening in 2020. Coronavirus, falling stock markets, recession fears rippling across the US and the world.

For all those out there saving for retirement, kids' college, etc., remember to weather this storm and stay on target without freaking out. I saw too many take their money from stocks back in 2008 who then missed the rebound in 2009 or so.

For those retired, do not panic either. Just reduce your withdraws if possible, rebalance when things look stable.

Good luck to everyone. This is going to be a bumpy night.


This is probably the sanest thing posted on Fark in the past two months.

Strap in, use your common sense, and enjoy the ride... you don't really have any other options.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Crude oil is down? Better raise gas prices to protect the industry!
Crude oil is up? Better raise gas prices because it costs more to produce!

/the ciiiiircle of liiiiiiife


If you didn't have a clue how or why the U.S. is rapidly flushing itself down the tubes:

Oil goes down?  Gas (and thus all other) prices go up.
Oil goes up?  Gas (and thus all other) prices go up.
Gas (and thus all other) prices go up?  Your salary and/or hours get frozen or cut, because costs have gone up.
And then your local government raids the wrong funds to give themselves raises or increase oil subsidies (subsidies!  free money to operate in the most profitable industry on the planet...), so the roads & bridges you have to now pay more to drive on to get to the job that just shafted you with more work for less money that's now worth less than it was last week, are crumbling and dangerous, despite the increased taxes you paid (remember, gas taxes are a percetage of price... so they go up, too).

Sometimes I think about how deep this goes, and I think every man and woman with even a little power in this country deserves to be hung the slow way, maybe force-fed some barbed wire first.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hachitori: cretinbob: NeedlesslyCanadian: Crude oil is down? Better raise gas prices to protect the industry!
Crude oil is up? Better raise gas prices because it costs more to produce!

/the ciiiiircle of liiiiiiife

Trump will tap the strategic reserves to drive prices back up.

Wait - there's a glut of oil on the market and you think that tapping the strategic oil reserves will make prices go up?

User name definitely checks out.


Too bad your username isn't Broken Sarcasm Meter
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: AirForceVet: I'm bemused about all this happening in 2020. Coronavirus, falling stock markets, recession fears rippling across the US and the world.

For all those out there saving for retirement, kids' college, etc., remember to weather this storm and stay on target without freaking out. I saw too many take their money from stocks back in 2008 who then missed the rebound in 2009 or so.

For those retired, do not panic either. Just reduce your withdraws if possible, rebalance when things look stable.

Good luck to everyone. This is going to be a bumpy night.

This is probably the sanest thing posted on Fark in the past two months.

Strap in, use your common sense, and enjoy the ride... you don't really have any other options.


Listen, to Sean Connery' cod piece it's right
 
trialpha
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

basemetal: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]Nice to get to use this again.


Evergreen post
 
