(Fox 46 Charlotte)   A tranquilizer dart has one job
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well it's tranquil now
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, well it's not as easy as the movies/tv makes it seem (such a surprise).  You are trying to knock the animal out.  Too little of the drug & the dog isn't affected, too much & you can kill him.  And the dosage is very much weight dependent, estimate too high & even if it's the right amount for that estimated weight...you kill the dog.  Too low and he still wants to play/bite you.  Then there's the greater than zero risk that even if you do everything right, you might still kill the dog because of reasons.

Don't forget to factor in that the dog has been racing around/is excited so that it's heart rate is up which will change the assorted calculations around too.

Then if it doesn't work the first time, how much are you going to use on the second shot?

And having read TFA, it was the cop who decided to try to tranquilize the dog (what are cops doing with tranq guns in their patrol cars on a regular basis? Shouldn't they call Animal Control?).  A cop who probably had a 6 hour class on how to do this sometime in the distant past.

I mean I'm glad that he didn't follow what seems to be police procedure everywhere else & just shoot the dog out of hand & tried to tranquilize it...but people really shouldn't be too surprised at the outcome as it turned out.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Yeah, well it's not as easy as the movies/tv makes it seem (such a surprise).  You are trying to knock the animal out.  Too little of the drug & the dog isn't affected, too much & you can kill him.  And the dosage is very much weight dependent, estimate too high & even if it's the right amount for that estimated weight...you kill the dog.  Too low and he still wants to play/bite you.  Then there's the greater than zero risk that even if you do everything right, you might still kill the dog because of reasons.

Don't forget to factor in that the dog has been racing around/is excited so that it's heart rate is up which will change the assorted calculations around too.

Then if it doesn't work the first time, how much are you going to use on the second shot?


There's a reason anesthetists make lots of money.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Shouldn't they call Animal Control?


Looks like in that county dedicated deputies are Animal Control.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: Recoil Therapy: Shouldn't they call Animal Control?

Looks like in that county dedicated deputies are Animal Control.


After hitting 'Add Comment' that thought occurred to me too. And then after checking the map of where the county was ... yeah, I can see double duty.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Sid_6.7: Recoil Therapy: Shouldn't they call Animal Control?

Looks like in that county dedicated deputies are Animal Control.

After hitting 'Add Comment' that thought occurred to me too. And then after checking the map of where the county was ... yeah, I can see double duty.


From what I could tell from their site, there are four towns with their own departments, and other than that it's in the sheriff's hands.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
parentpreviews.comView Full Size
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't get much more tranquil than dead.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The job would seem to be to make a dangerous animal no longer dangerous. Job done. Time to hit the showers, dinner's waiting on the table at home.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [parentpreviews.com image 668x330]


Death by Newbery Medal
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Well it's tranquil now


Fark user imageView Full Size


(I was going to shop the dog to look dead but I'm at work, so you get the default version)
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers determined the dog had bitten someone prior to getting on the school premises

.
That sounds like the doggie version of planting a gun on someone after shooting them dead.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear Patrol
Youtube OkV_ztynYDM
 
jtown
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
They didn't show the 10-40 minutes Perkins and Fowler spent waiting for the tranquilizer to kick in.

Also,

HarleyQuinnStabbingTranquilizer.GIF
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Officers determined the dog had bitten someone prior to getting on the school premises

.
That sounds like the doggie version of planting a gun on someone after shooting them dead.


If the dog wasn't on school grounds they probably would have just shot it dead in the first place.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
File photo of a tranquil,
Fark user imageView Full Size

/still hoping they make DA4 some day
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Yeah, well it's not as easy as the movies/tv makes it seem (such a surprise).  You are trying to knock the animal out.  Too little of the drug & the dog isn't affected, too much & you can kill him.  And the dosage is very much weight dependent, estimate too high & even if it's the right amount for that estimated weight...you kill the dog.  Too low and he still wants to play/bite you.  Then there's the greater than zero risk that even if you do everything right, you might still kill the dog because of reasons.

Don't forget to factor in that the dog has been racing around/is excited so that it's heart rate is up which will change the assorted calculations around too.

Then if it doesn't work the first time, how much are you going to use on the second shot?

And having read TFA, it was the cop who decided to try to tranquilize the dog (what are cops doing with tranq guns in their patrol cars on a regular basis? Shouldn't they call Animal Control?).  A cop who probably had a 6 hour class on how to do this sometime in the distant past.

I mean I'm glad that he didn't follow what seems to be police procedure everywhere else & just shoot the dog out of hand & tried to tranquilize it...but people really shouldn't be too surprised at the outcome as it turned out.


I don't know why, but schools and stray dogs are an ongoing issue in many areas. Also, don't kid yourself. An animal control officer is going to be using the exact same tranquilizer dart.  The dog's death had nothing to do with the officer using it.  Which if you read the article was the correct thing to do. And especially in hindsight, since the dog had bitten someone, it was 100% the right thing to do.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How does a stray dog get released to its family?
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Officers determined the dog had bitten someone prior to getting on the school premises

.
That sounds like the doggie version of planting a gun on someone after shooting them dead.

If the dog wasn't on school grounds they probably would have just shot it dead in the first place.


From the article, if the dog wasn't on school grounds they might have just left it alone:

The dog showed its teeth at one point and the officer didn't feel comfortable leaving the dog on school premises.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Sid_6.7: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Officers determined the dog had bitten someone prior to getting on the school premises

.
That sounds like the doggie version of planting a gun on someone after shooting them dead.

If the dog wasn't on school grounds they probably would have just shot it dead in the first place.

From the article, if the dog wasn't on school grounds they might have just left it alone:

The dog showed its teeth at one point and the officer didn't feel comfortable leaving the dog on school premises.


"I feared for my life"

Yeah, heard that one.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When the vampires invade remember that you can fill tranq darts with holy water or garlic juice!
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tranquility is overrated.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mock26: When the vampires invade remember that you can fill tranq darts with holy water or garlic juice!


Those are just lies spread by the vampires.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gnosis301: How does a stray dog get released to its family?


They usually meet halfway in neutral territory.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: TomFooolery: Sid_6.7: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Officers determined the dog had bitten someone prior to getting on the school premises

.
That sounds like the doggie version of planting a gun on someone after shooting them dead.

If the dog wasn't on school grounds they probably would have just shot it dead in the first place.

From the article, if the dog wasn't on school grounds they might have just left it alone:

The dog showed its teeth at one point and the officer didn't feel comfortable leaving the dog on school premises.

"I feared for my life"

Yeah, heard that one.


Nowhere in the article did it say he feared for his life. It says he used a tranq, not a gun, after attempts to catch the  dog using a leash, traps, and a catch pole all failed. And the dog was alive when found and taken to a vet six hours later.  And the owners were found and the dog was released to them an unspecified amount of time after that, and an unspecified amount of time after that, the dog died at home.  But yeah, clearly it's a cop out to kill dogs.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For those interested: the slow-mo guys recently posted a video about tranquilizer darts, with a great explanation of how they work and up-close slow-motion video of a dart in action.

How a Tranquilizer Dart Works in Slow Motion - The Slow Mo Guys
Youtube uynBcLr8fEc
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tranquilizer darts are imperfect even in the best conditions (i.e. knocking down an already caged animal in a zoo). Every time there's a mountain lion or moose or something wandering in town, the facebook 'why didn't they just' geniuses always bring up tranq darting the animal. If it's already a dangerous type of creature, the dart will often piss it off and make it more dangerous until the drugs kick in.

It doesn't work anything like what you've seen on TV
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: TomFooolery: Sid_6.7: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Officers determined the dog had bitten someone prior to getting on the school premises

.
That sounds like the doggie version of planting a gun on someone after shooting them dead.

If the dog wasn't on school grounds they probably would have just shot it dead in the first place.

From the article, if the dog wasn't on school grounds they might have just left it alone:

The dog showed its teeth at one point and the officer didn't feel comfortable leaving the dog on school premises.

"I feared for my life"

Yeah, heard that one.


Your argument kind of sucks. Maybe try reading the story instead of the version of it in your head.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Certified Chemical Immobilizer is my new garage band name.
 
