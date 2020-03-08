 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib) You're getting into your car and suddenly shot at in a paintball drive-by. What do you do?
    Aurora, Illinois, Kane County, Illinois, Will County, Illinois, Naperville, Illinois, DuPage County, Illinois  
Usernate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Keep the bus above 60?
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The polite society
 
captjc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We dye.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
shoot back with a real gun...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm going to need a professional-grade power washer, a portable generator, and 50 gallons of chartreuse paint, stat.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark their mothers
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eight years seems kind of steep.

Where's all that criminal justice reform I've been hearing about?
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Eight years seems kind of steep.

Where's all that criminal justice reform I've been hearing about?


I would have given the paintball a hole some time.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not hop in your car and chase them, then start firing, anyway.

At first I thought it was self defense and he pulled and fired when the first shots happened, if that had happened I'd be on his side.
 
Bowen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Everything this guy did right up to the "shoot them in the head" stuff. I'd probably add in "call the police."
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Eight years seems kind of steep.

Where's all that criminal justice reform I've been hearing about?


Do you consider it steep because he missed the skull and instead grazed the scalp?  Attempted murder is attempted murder even if you are a bad shot.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Eight years seems kind of steep.

Where's all that criminal justice reform I've been hearing about?

I would have given the paintball a hole some time.


Absolutely.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Whip out the jammy and flat blast them....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jeez, I felt a bit like I overreacted when someone shot my car with a paintball at a stoplight and I pulled into a gas station to call the cops about it.
 
Current Resident [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not that I condone Wheeler 's response, but I can understand having once been on the receiving end of young Napervillians that decided to go f*ck with the poors.
 
Kuta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's the Chicago Way...
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Besides the brain dead idiots in the other car. Who didn't see that one coming?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wrongo: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Eight years seems kind of steep.

Where's all that criminal justice reform I've been hearing about?

Do you consider it steep because he missed the skull and instead grazed the scalp?  Attempted murder is attempted murder even if you are a bad shot.


Just seems like a lot of time for what was a provoked act of rage where ultimately no one was seriously hurt.

One year (less with good behavior) teaches him a lesson. Eight years ruins this guy for good.
 
