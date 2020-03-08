 Skip to content
(The Lancet)   The leading cause of death for Fark's demographic? Well, you probably bought a few cases of it to go along with your Coronavirus toilet paper horde   (thelancet.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I read this while sipping a medicinal hot toddy...take that Lancet!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I stopped drinking this timeline would surely drive me insane.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But weed will turn you into a wheezing, demotivated eunuch and everybody knows about the risks of booze anyway, so this is just more sadly misguided effort.  Or so I've been told.

/DRINK!
 
leviosaurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this one of those threads where the neo-prohibitionists come out and lecture at all of us?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well fark that, when I'm done with this 24 pack of Natty, I'm gonna tackle me a moving vehicle.
 
C-eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are neo-prohibitionists ?
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gerting shot by jealous husbands comes by the case now?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staying sober means more control of your life. If you use alcohol to handle reality, you got a problem.

/two years sober next month.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all i can say is YES, i drink too much.

but BIG props to fark and subby actually linking to The Lancet !

much much better than crap like that earlier "some guy" link, which was deleted up here for us non-total-farkers.

here in the "post-truth age" (of trump) science, real science, is the ONLY antidote...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C-eyes: There are neo-prohibitionists ?


Those were the ones in the 80's, the ones who euthanized Spuds Mackenzie. These days I guess they're post modern mumblecore prohibitionists?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: If I stopped drinking this timeline would surely drive me insane.


Life will always be insane. You will always have to face the music. Your choice.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hoard"

/ ffs
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried alcohol 5 times, each time a different alcohol. Hated it each time.
Concluded that alcohol is a primitive caveman drug.

I'd rather drop LSD directly into my eyeball than drink a beer.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: If I stopped drinking this timeline would surely drive me insane.


Will the blue pill mean I get more buzzed and I don't have anymore hangovers?
 
leviosaurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C-eyes: There are neo-prohibitionists ?


Yeah, there's a few here on Fark, too. They get angry when you call them neo-prohibitionists, though. They want you to know that they are just concerned for public health and also that you are wrong about everything.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Staying sober means more control of your life. If you use alcohol to handle reality, you got a problem.

/two years sober next month.


On the street in your mind.........
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Toilet Paper Horde, not to be ignored, wiped out all the Dingleberries, where they dwell, deep in the Dinglely Dell.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Staying sober means more control of your life. If you use alcohol to handle reality, you got a problem.

/two years sober next month.


The world has a problem. A big human problem.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen old people.  Growing old is overrated.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: I tried alcohol 5 times, each time a different alcohol. Hated it each time.
Concluded that alcohol is a primitive caveman drug.

I'd rather drop LSD directly into my eyeball than drink a beer.


the one and only time i put liquid LSD directly on my eyeball i tripped for 3 days straight and NONE of it was a good trip.

i'd rather have a casual beer or cocktail on a weeknight, and seek out appropriate hallucinogens and cannabis as needed at other times.

but that's just me. you do you!
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your goal is to elevate your mood, eat a can of chick peas/garbanzo beans or a tub of hummus and take a nap.

The l-tryptophan will be metabolized into serotonin as you sleep.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hand sanitizer is for hands, liver sanitizer is for farkers.

/be well, peeps
 
azxj
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: If your goal is to elevate your mood, eat a can of chick peas/garbanzo beans or a tub of hummus and take a nap.


Because farting makes you happy?
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

lolmao500: FlyingBacon: Staying sober means more control of your life. If you use alcohol to handle reality, you got a problem.

/two years sober next month.

The world has a problem. A big human problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

azxj: Purple_Urkle: If your goal is to elevate your mood, eat a can of chick peas/garbanzo beans or a tub of hummus and take a nap.

Because farting makes you happy?


Serotonin is the neurotransmitter of happiness.

MDMA works by flooding the brain with all the available serotonin.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Staying sober means more control of your life. If you use alcohol to handle reality, you got a problem.

/two years sober next month.


props to your two year. you keep on keepin' on yo.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

C-eyes: There are neo-prohibitionists ?


There's this group called MADD. You may have of them.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Gerting shot by jealous husbands comes by the case now?


It always did.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

C-eyes: There are neo-prohibitionists ?


Lie lies lies, that's all we hear from those who think they know but really don't [drink].
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: If your goal is to elevate your mood, eat a can of chick peas/garbanzo beans or a tub of hummus and take a nap.


I hate, to the point of wanting to burn entire continents down, every one of those things. Got any recommendations that don't taste like rancid rat rectums?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Staying sober means more control of your life. If you use alcohol to handle reality, you got a problem.

/two years sober next month.


Good on ya, bacon, but I suppose you haven't raised 5 kids.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Staying sober means more control of your life. If you use alcohol to handle reality, you got a problem.

/two years sober next month.



i sincerely want to be super happy for you.

but based on the other stuff you say in pol i'm not sure i can even believe you.

if you really got sober, well, props man! now work on not being a small minded delusional trump-sucker!


you'll feel EVEN BETTER once you get trump out of your head!

it's very refreshing to call out lies as they stand and REFUSE to suffer liars.

i know you can do it. i do. good luck.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: If your goal is to elevate your mood, eat a can of chick peas/garbanzo beans or a tub of hummus and take a nap.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/end of the world, but hey, we have hummus, jfc
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Today's figures:

Disease: COVID-19
Virus: SARS-CoV-2, commonly called "Coronavirus"

CFRCase Fatality Rate = (Deaths / Total confirmed Cases)
DDR= Deaths / (Deaths+Recoveries)

yyyymmdd   CFR   | DDR*
2020-02-22  3.13%| 9.60%
2020-02-23  3.12%| 9.49%
2020-02-24  3.37%| 8.94%
2020-02-25  3.67%| 8.82%
2020-02-26  3.41%| 7.85%
2020-02-27  3.44%| 7.28%
2020-02-28  3.42%| 6.88%
2020-02-29  3.42%| 6.60%
2020-03-01  3.43%| 6.32%
2020-03-02  3.43%| 6.10%
2020-03-03  3.43%| 5.94%
2020-03-04  3.45%| 5.81%
2020-03-05  3.44%| 5.76%
2020-03-06  3.42%| 5.73%
2020-03-07  3.38%| 5.65%
2020-03-08  3.48%| 5.81%

*Calculations represent every day totals at 20:00 CST posted on gisanddata map website, which is approximately after the bulk new figure postings each day.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

luna1580: Purple_Urkle: I tried alcohol 5 times, each time a different alcohol. Hated it each time.
Concluded that alcohol is a primitive caveman drug.

I'd rather drop LSD directly into my eyeball than drink a beer.

the one and only time i put liquid LSD directly on my eyeball i tripped for 3 days straight and NONE of it was a good trip.

i'd rather have a casual beer or cocktail on a weeknight, and seek out appropriate hallucinogens and cannabis as needed at other times.

but that's just me. you do you!


I am proficient in LSD intake, and that's a goddamn lie.
 
fisker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Is this one of those threads where the neo-prohibitionists come out and lecture at all of us?


Man, I was sure it was going to be Spam. I thought we were all buying that by the case.

I need to rethink my life.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

luna1580: Purple_Urkle: I tried alcohol 5 times, each time a different alcohol. Hated it each time.
Concluded that alcohol is a primitive caveman drug.

I'd rather drop LSD directly into my eyeball than drink a beer.

the one and only time i put liquid LSD directly on my eyeball i tripped for 3 days straight and NONE of it was a good trip.

i'd rather have a casual beer or cocktail on a weeknight, and seek out appropriate hallucinogens and cannabis as needed at other times.

but that's just me. you do you!


You have to be really careful with liquid. Its super hard to tell if you just put a single, double, or 7 drops into your eye.

Always drop liquid on something like a sweet tart or paper (unless you have a few days free, I suppose)
 
