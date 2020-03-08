 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(San Antonio Current)   Appropriate: Tipping a carhop when she brings you a drink. Inappropriate: Demanding all the money in her apron   (sacurrent.com) divider line
18
    More: Asinine, Crime, Robbery, Carhop, Theft, Monica Michelle Logan, Sonic employee, San Antonio-area woman, free press  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2020 at 7:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Her brain is hanging upside down, she needs something to slow her down.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares what shoes she's wearing?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a serious faux pas.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never tip a car hop on roller skates.

They're usually so uncoordinated they tip right over by themselves.

/ba
//dum
///TISH!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot .
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conan O'brien Clive Clemmons Inappropriate Response Channel
Youtube Wpear_JiEy0
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what was her take?  $12.50, not counting the change belt?
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
inappropriate 2
Youtube 1NDavHUmBdw
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hold it between your knees.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, tho, what the farking fark?  How much money does she think those kids are carrying in their aprons?  They've got enough to maybe make change for a twenty.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA (emphasis mine):
"A San Antonio-area woman is accused of robbing Sonic Drive-In carhop attendants while her infant children were inside the vehicle with her. "

Later:
The employee noted that two infants, later confirmed to be a 1 year old and an 8 month old, were in the back seat of the car Logan was driving.


Uh, I may not be the best at math, but that implies she had 2 children 4 months apart?  WTF.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dkulprit: FTFA (emphasis mine):
"A San Antonio-area woman is accused of robbing Sonic Drive-In carhop attendants while her infant children were inside the vehicle with her. "

Later:
The employee noted that two infants, later confirmed to be a 1 year old and an 8 month old, were in the back seat of the car Logan was driving.


Uh, I may not be the best at math, but that implies she had 2 children 4 months apart?  WTF.


The one year old is still considered 1 as long as she is under 2 years old.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dkulprit: FTFA (emphasis mine):
"A San Antonio-area woman is accused of robbing Sonic Drive-In carhop attendants while her infant children were inside the vehicle with her. "

Later:
The employee noted that two infants, later confirmed to be a 1 year old and an 8 month old, were in the back seat of the car Logan was driving.


Uh, I may not be the best at math, but that implies she had 2 children 4 months apart?  WTF.


One year olds are one for a whole year, ya know. But yeah, usually they'd put that in months.

/ Irish twins
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Who cares what shoes she's wearing?


indiewire.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chuck87: dkulprit: FTFA (emphasis mine):
"A San Antonio-area woman is accused of robbing Sonic Drive-In carhop attendants while her infant children were inside the vehicle with her. "

Later:
The employee noted that two infants, later confirmed to be a 1 year old and an 8 month old, were in the back seat of the car Logan was driving.


Uh, I may not be the best at math, but that implies she had 2 children 4 months apart?  WTF.

The one year old is still considered 1 as long as she is under 2 years old.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
dkulprit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chuck87: dkulprit: FTFA (emphasis mine):
"A San Antonio-area woman is accused of robbing Sonic Drive-In carhop attendants while her infant children were inside the vehicle with her. "

Later:
The employee noted that two infants, later confirmed to be a 1 year old and an 8 month old, were in the back seat of the car Logan was driving.


Uh, I may not be the best at math, but that implies she had 2 children 4 months apart?  WTF.

The one year old is still considered 1 as long as she is under 2 years old.


Yes, but this is why under 2 they use months for the age of a child.
 
arentevenwords
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Chuck87: dkulprit: FTFA (emphasis mine):
"A San Antonio-area woman is accused of robbing Sonic Drive-In carhop attendants while her infant children were inside the vehicle with her. "

Later:
The employee noted that two infants, later confirmed to be a 1 year old and an 8 month old, were in the back seat of the car Logan was driving.


Uh, I may not be the best at math, but that implies she had 2 children 4 months apart?  WTF.

The one year old is still considered 1 as long as she is under 2 years old.

Yes, but this is why under 2 they use months for the age of a child.



And then there are the people that don't stop there.

"this is my 17 month old and my 65 month old. He will be 6 in December.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

arentevenwords: dkulprit: Chuck87: dkulprit: FTFA (emphasis mine):
"A San Antonio-area woman is accused of robbing Sonic Drive-In carhop attendants while her infant children were inside the vehicle with her. "

Later:
The employee noted that two infants, later confirmed to be a 1 year old and an 8 month old, were in the back seat of the car Logan was driving.


Uh, I may not be the best at math, but that implies she had 2 children 4 months apart?  WTF.

The one year old is still considered 1 as long as she is under 2 years old.

Yes, but this is why under 2 they use months for the age of a child.


And then there are the people that don't stop there.

"this is my 17 month old and my 65 month old. He will be 6 in December.


Those people are monsters.  The moment my daughter hit 2 I stopped.  Shes now 2.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.