(WXYZ Detroit)   Untimely bankruptcy filing, tough talk from Mayor puts Michigan in history books for World's First Furniture Store Riot   (wxyz.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They haven't even started good sales yet. I was surprised how many people were going to lose their jobs though. This is a big deal.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sofa King?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Art Van

I was mostly all the way through tfa when I realized they weren't talking about a mobile art exhibit.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mayor gonna send a bill to a company in bankruptcy that ain't gonna pay anyone but its senior lenders.

Wjatecer floats your boat, Mayor.

You get tough with 'em!

/rolls eyes
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a $2k couch for $1k from them on Friday.  Though I did tell my salesman that I was sorry about his situation.  That guy seemed happy to be leaving.  So happy he gave me an extra $100 off.  Shame though, remember going there with my grandparents over 30 years ago.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Concerns over coronavirus stalled their latex shipments, and the creditors couldn't abide another Art Van delay.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayor Fouts was recorded being racist and has not faced consequences.  I was expecting him to end up in Trump's cabinet.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jim-fout​s​-mayor-warren-michigan-denies-racist-s​exist-comments-recordings/
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bigger story is that there is a furniture store that might be holding a *real* going-out-of-business sale.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took me a few paragraphs to catch up with the article.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Michigan, Art Van is a big deal, image the riots in Canada if Tim Horton's was closing down.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just slide the border with Canada down a bit?   It would also set up the true goal, giving Ohio to Canada.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnsoninca: Concerns over coronavirus stalled their latex shipments, and the creditors couldn't abide another Art Van delay.


*golf clap*
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Mayor Fouts was recorded being racist and has not faced consequences.  I was expecting him to end up in Trump's cabinet.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jim-fouts​-mayor-warren-michigan-denies-racist-s​exist-comments-recordings/


...what does that have to do with a company going bankrupt?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Mayor Fouts was recorded being racist and has not faced consequences.  I was expecting him to end up in Trump's cabinet.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jim-fouts​-mayor-warren-michigan-denies-racist-s​exist-comments-recordings/


I doubt it, he was a Bernie bro in the last election.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Glorious Golden Ass: Mayor Fouts was recorded being racist and has not faced consequences.  I was expecting him to end up in Trump's cabinet.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jim-fouts​-mayor-warren-michigan-denies-racist-s​exist-comments-recordings/

I doubt it, he was a Bernie bro in the last election.


Really?  Fouts seems incredibly pro-establishment, pro-corporate interests.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the title to an early-career Jimmy Buffett song.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Art Van

I was mostly all the way through tfa when I realized they weren't talking about a mobile art exhibit.


I was thinking something along these lines:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: It's Michigan, Art Van is a big deal, image the riots in Canada if Tim Horton's was closing down.


The cacophony of "Soory's" would be deafening.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Ironically they came to the St. Louis market when one of the local furniture store chains went into bankruptcy and Art Van bought them out.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Eightballjacket: Glorious Golden Ass: Mayor Fouts was recorded being racist and has not faced consequences.  I was expecting him to end up in Trump's cabinet.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jim-fouts​-mayor-warren-michigan-denies-racist-s​exist-comments-recordings/

I doubt it, he was a Bernie bro in the last election.

Really?  Fouts seems incredibly pro-establishment, pro-corporate interests.


If he were corporate he would have sucked up to Hillary instead.  Yet he did this.

https://www.freep.com/story/news/poli​t​ics/2016/03/08/warren-mayor-jim-fouts-​hillary-clinton-detroit-democratic-deb​ate/81498228/
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seller of Chinese crap goes bust.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I miss van art from the 1970s.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: The bigger story is that there is a furniture store that might be holding a *real* going-out-of-business sale.


There's another one around here called Klingman's, and I think they've gone "out of business" at least a half dozen times now.
 
Hevach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cretinbob: They haven't even started good sales yet. I was surprised how many people were going to lose their jobs though. This is a big deal.


There won't be good sales. The dirty secret that sparked violence in the Flint location (not the same one as the article!) was that the company planned his way ahead. The warehouses are empty and many paid orders that have been waiting for weeks or months were never going to be fulfilled and are not eligible for refund.
 
