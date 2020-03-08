 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   US says we're past the point of containment   (latimes.com) divider line
28
    More: Followup, Princess Cruises, Pacific, Oakland, California, Sapphire Princess, cruise ship, California, San Francisco Bay Area, top health officials  
•       •       •

755 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2020 at 7:00 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who says that?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: Who says that?


Trump's first FDA commissioner. It's right there in the article. But yeah..that ship has sailed.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cretinbob: syrynxx: Who says that?

Trump's first FDA commissioner. It's right there in the article. But yeah..that ship has sailed.


Well, yeah, but we've got it moored and no one is getting off that thing until they're all either dead or immune. THAT is their great plan. As for the cases in the US...I have the feeling that someone was listening to Tales of Mystery and Imagination too much over the years...

The Cask of Amontillado by The Alan Parsons Project
Youtube nrrIm4ozbUc
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But Kudlow and KellyAnne said it's contained:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: But Kudlow and KellyAnne said it's contained:
[Fark user image image 850x655]


Great an economist and a lich are on the job.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Eject the warp core! Reroute power to the deflector dish!
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Work from home... right. I program and run a CNC. Can't really take that home with me.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The plan: let everyone get sick and let God sort it out.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Walker: But Kudlow and KellyAnne said it's contained:
[Fark user image image 850x655]

Great an economist and a lich are on the job.


KellyAnne is an economist?
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It will break a thousand by Wednesday.  4000 by next Wednesday.  The trump admin is, and has been, taking steps to prevent containment for PR reasons. There is every reason to believe this will be an exponential  expansion until someone comes up with an implementable containment plan.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I saw on Facebook that the toilet paper shortage is being resolved thru games of skill:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dr. Donald, the stable genius, knows more about viruses than the experts. Why not ask him what to do. We all need a little laugh or a little cry
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he hasn't decided to put the infected in his camps, make the migrants take care of the infected. Sounds like the cheap thing he would do.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Who says that?


surgeon general just did on mbc.

We're on o mitigation.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rusty typewriter: It will break a thousand by Wednesday.  4000 by next Wednesday.  The trump admin is, and has been, taking steps to prevent containment for PR reasons. There is every reason to believe this will be an exponential  expansion until someone comes up with an implementable containment plan.


Oddly, the thing that has limited an even more rapid expansion, is the CDC's unwillingness to release test kits.  It is already much more prevalent, it is just the CDC is slowing the testing process, probably, intentionally.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The death rate is not incredibly high, but bad enough.

What makes this scary is just how communicable it seems to be. I can foresee this reaching 80% of the world population before it is done.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 442x995]


Lest I give the Trump Administration undue credit....doctors don't need permission from the government to do a god damned thing.

Plus, there'd be records of the request and the refusal.

Not to mention that said doctor would be violating their Hippopotamus Oath by sending someone home who they suspected was sick (I know it's Hypocratic Oath).

/ nobody would go on the internet and tell lies
 
Man_Without_A_Hat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 442x995]


I'm an ER nurse practitioner.  Two cases in my county confirmed.

Not to alarm you, but per the latest CDC recommendations I saw, I think from two days ago, the government will not test you unless you have all of the following:

A) Need to be admitted to the hospital
B) Have a chest x-ray confirming a viral pneumonia pattern
C) A negative influenza swab.

I've seen five people in the past two shifts that I couldn't even test because they didn't need to be hospitalized, due to their signs and blood work being too stable.  They probably had it, but they didn't meet criteria A, therefore no test.  So I sent them home and told them to quarantine themselves, but there is nothing stopping them from going to their local grocery store and exposing hundreds.

This is probably going to get worse before it gets better.  Likely much worse.  I'll probably get it, but I'm thankfully under the age of 50, so I am not high risk.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LOL no big deal but oil just dropped 30% the minute markets opened.

All middle-east stock markets dropped 5-10% today.

All europeans futures and american futures show limit down the minute it opens.

Its gonna be a farking bloodbath
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 442x995]


That sounds like 100% bullshiat.
 
Cathedralmaster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: LOL no big deal but oil just dropped 30% the minute markets opened.

All middle-east stock markets dropped 5-10% today.

All europeans futures and american futures show limit down the minute it opens.

Its gonna be a farking bloodbath


Dow Futures are down 975 points right now.
 
eiger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Walker: [Fark user image 442x995]

That sounds like 100% bullshiat.


The CDC's overly-stringent requirements for testing have been widely reported.

Now, her interpretation is, just that, an interpretation. Just is likely is that the CDC screwed the pooch on rolling out their test (also widely reported) and just doesn't have enough to test people except in very few cases.
 
Alebak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm just a simple internet goblin man, I don't know what the right steps towards containing this would be, but if I were too guess, they'd be disruptive things people and businesses probably wouldn't like such as closing down interstate highways or something like that (again; horrible goblin man, I don't know jack).

Doing these things I'm guessing would have people whining over the Internet and looking for a specific person to blame, and if these measures screw up big business then they'll go whine at the stock market and take it out on everyone.

Used to be the buck stopped at the White House, not anymore. Trump doesn't want to even acknowledge the problem as it makes him look bad, and you got the department's that are supposed to be on top of this shiat not wanting to dare anger the Cheeto, so they aren't going to even suggest anything beyond empty measures.

Where does that leave the rest of us? Hopefully in some cases state governments who aren't staffed by scumbags will attempt to mitigate the problems they can, but I'm afraid the response at the federal level might be throwing their hands up, doing nothing significant, then saying they tried their best.

Other countries may be able to contain this, but I don't think we will.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Trump has given up and does not care who dies as long as it isn't him.
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The article right above this one notwithstanding, I'd say they're right. I work in healthcare in Seattle and I can tell you it is not even a little bit contained here.

As far as I know we still aren't sure where the outbreak in the nursing home came from (at least 11 deaths, maybe as many as 30, attributable to the virus among the residents and at least 70 employees showing symptoms). It's been circulating in that facility for weeks and there weren't any restrictions on people coming and going until very recently so there are likely an uncountable number of completely unknown cases in the community.

On top of that, there isn't enough testing going on so we can't tell who has covid-19 and who just has seasonal flu and low wage workers who are sick have to chose between becoming homeless next month because they missed two weeks of pay and can't make rent or working sick and spreading the virus.

It is going to get REALLY bad before it gets better.
 
Phins
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: But Kudlow and KellyAnne said it's contained:
[Fark user image image 850x655]


Remember that scene at the end of Animal House, where Kevin Bacon stands in the middle of chaos insisting "remain calm, all is well?"

Kelly Anne remembers.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Man_Without_A_Hat: Walker: [Fark user image image 442x995]

I'm an ER nurse practitioner.  Two cases in my county confirmed.

Not to alarm you, but per the latest CDC recommendations I saw, I think from two days ago, the government will not test you unless you have all of the following:

A) Need to be admitted to the hospital
B) Have a chest x-ray confirming a viral pneumonia pattern
C) A negative influenza swab.

I've seen five people in the past two shifts that I couldn't even test because they didn't need to be hospitalized, due to their signs and blood work being too stable.  They probably had it, but they didn't meet criteria A, therefore no test.  So I sent them home and told them to quarantine themselves, but there is nothing stopping them from going to their local grocery store and exposing hundreds.

This is probably going to get worse before it gets better.  Likely much worse.  I'll probably get it, but I'm thankfully under the age of 50, so I am not high risk.


I thought that the CDC rules were more like guidelines and any doctor could, on their own judgment, supersede them. Even if that's not the case, what's the CDC gonna do? Send a Federal Marshal to arrest your booty?

/ Or is it the hospital administration? Are they threatening the jorbs of anyone who tests all willy-nilly?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.