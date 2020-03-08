 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   WHO says we're not past the point of containment   (npr.org) divider line
57
    More: Followup, World Health Organization, Epidemiology, Dr. Bruce Aylward, number of daily new cases, People's Republic of China, number of new coronavirus infections, big message, government's unprecedented restrictions  
•       •       •

818 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2020 at 7:01 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So martial law is the answer?
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, problem is that it's safely contained on planet Earth.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: So martial law is the answer?


You know how I can tell you didn't read the article?
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

not enough beer: cretinbob: So martial law is the answer?

You know how I can tell you didn't read the article?


*points at the url in the bar up top
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

not enough beer: cretinbob: So martial law is the answer?

You know how I can tell you didn't read the article?


You know how I can tell you didn't read the article? Do you think the Chinese asked people politely to stay in their homes?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From tfa

But Aylward says other countries may be taking the wrong lesson from China by attributing its success to the government's unprecedented restrictions on daily life in several cities, most famously Wuhan, the city of 11 million people where the outbreak began. There, the government has suspended transportation out of the city and for the most part required people to remain in their homes - with only brief forays permitted to stock up on food and other supplies.
China has 31 provinces, thousands of cities," notes Aylward. "And it was only a few cities where they took those draconian measures. In the vast majority of them, they ... really went back to fundamentals of public health."
These included ensuring that there was enough testing capacity to quickly identify cases, isolating infected patients, tracing anyone who had contact with them and, when necessary, placing those contacts in quarantine facilities so they wouldn't get infected by the sick person or spread the disease further. Also, in places where clusters of cases were emerging, authorities prohibited mass gatherings.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So WHO proposes large government intervention to bolster public health care and education.

As opposed to totalitarian measures that feed on people's worst fears.

Hmm.

Which option do you think Trump prefers?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does What say?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: What does What say?


I don't know!
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: HighOnCraic: What does What say?

I don't know!


Third base!
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: HighOnCraic: What does What say?

I don't know!


He's on third
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: What does What say?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: What does What say?


Do they speak English in What?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: not enough beer: cretinbob: So martial law is the answer?

You know how I can tell you didn't read the article?

You know how I can tell you didn't read the article? Do you think the Chinese asked people politely to stay in their homes?


Sure, the first time.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
First base?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kudlow came closest to containing the Corona.  His drunk bladder betrayed him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whose on first?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Containment is still on the table.... outside the USA. Inside that clusterfark? Not a gawddamn chance in hell.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"China has 31 provinces, thousands of cities," notes Aylward. "And it was only a few cities where they took those draconian measures. In the vast majority of them, they ... really went back to fundamentals of public health."

And how many vacancies are there in the Public Health Service?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Third Man: HighOnCraic: What does What say?

Do they speak English in What?


No, he is not Marcellus Wallace, he is not black, he is not bald, and he does not look like a biatch. And the WHO is not playing a show in Cleveland anytime soon.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey as long as civilized nation's keep us infected Americans out they should be fine.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: What does What say?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who is the band on stage?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cranked: Yeah, problem is that it's safely contained on planet Earth.


Not if Elon Musk has anything to say about it. I don't recalled a supply of used kleenex being standard cargo on previous resupply missions to the ISS.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wejash: So WHO proposes large government intervention to bolster public health care and education.

As opposed to totalitarian measures that feed on people's worst fears.

Hmm.

Which option do you think Trump prefers?


But public health doesn't help shareholder value!
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Who is the band on stage?


Yes.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The WHO is a political organization that lies constantly, not that it's a huge problem so long as you recognize that everything they put out is politically motivated rather than based on science.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stan unusual: Summoner101: Who is the band on stage?

Yes.


Can't be the original version of Yes. And half the original version of the Who is jamming with Bonzo in the great jam band in the afterlife.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stan unusual: Summoner101: Who is the band on stage?

Yes.


So Yes is the band on stage?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oops.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

groppet: Hey as long as civilized nation's keep us infected Americans out they should be fine.


I've seen a few articles now saying most of Canada's cases can be traced back to the US.

They should build a wall.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


yes.
Yes I do.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't just spread my unflappable wisdom on FARK, I visit other sites, too. Here's some comments I just read:

Corvid-19 has a mortality rate of less than 1%, the same as the flu.

SARS has a mortality rate of 10% whereas MERS (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome) has a pleasurable mortality rate of 35%.

I don't recall this mass hysteria during last years flu season. This morning I witnessed a bloke buying 64 toilet rolls from Aldi, it wasn't even as if they were in short supply, the shelves were fully stocked. If we all behaved like that selfish coont then they'd be no toilet paper for anyone to buy....when they actually need it. I hope he ...

and such as

And:

dems want to ruin the economy during trump election year

and such as

And:

The only ppl dying from it are those with existing health conditions (respiratory/immune system disorders, heart etc) People healthy for the most part who get it recover. Stop the BS liberal media driven fear mongering, this thing is weaker than the Flu that is actually killing 10's of thousands.

FFS listening to all you coronavirus freaks you'd think it was ebola.

and such as
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

yes.
Yes I do.


Sorry, she's in prison.
 
way south
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Containment?
If the animals keep escaping from your zoo then at some point there are more outside than inside.

We might be able to seclude some human habitats with isolation, this thing is In the wild with millions potentialy infected. Containing it to your largest urban centers is not possible.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I saw a video title that Italy is now on the point of ICU rationing. I didn't watch it because the BS meter pegged looking at the title card.

But something they stands out is the number of deaths we're seeing in Italy. SK is very low, but they're aggressively testing, so that maybe lots of cases in early stages, and Germany has none, which is very odd.

Italy has about the same number of cases as SK and vastly more deaths. One thing that could explain this is ICU beds being overwhelmed.

Anyone seen any info from a non-batshiat insane source? I won't even link it, the title got me to thinking.

Also. Went to store. Plenty of TP (though the 48 packs were mostly gone.) The tiny amount of shelf space for hand sanitizer was empty. Plenty of soap, through.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Summoner101: stan unusual: Summoner101: Who is the band on stage?

Yes.

So Yes is the band on stage?


Are you asking about The Band?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I don't just spread my unflappable wisdom on FARK, I visit other sites, too. Here's some comments I just read:

Corvid-19 has a mortality rate of less than 1%, the same as the flu.


No need to crow about it.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Summoner101: stan unusual: Summoner101: Who is the band on stage?

Yes.

So Yes is the band on stage?


Who?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's going to look contained, but emerge next winter, and take out which ever old man gets  elected, fulfilling the curse.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wejash: So WHO proposes large government intervention to bolster public health care and education.

As opposed to totalitarian measures that feed on people's worst fears.

Hmm.

Which option do you think Trump prefers?


Whichever one makes the stock market recover tomorrow.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: WayneKerr: I don't just spread my unflappable wisdom on FARK, I visit other sites, too. Here's some comments I just read:

Corvid-19 has a mortality rate of less than 1%, the same as the flu.

No need to crow about it.


Says you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cathedralmaster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You can forget about containment in Iran, Italy, and the United States, but the rest of the world has good odds.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Summoner101: stan unusual: Summoner101: Who is the band on stage?

Yes.

So Yes is the band on stage?

Are you asking about The Band?


But The Band isn't even at this concert!
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Summoner101: stan unusual: Summoner101: Who is the band on stage?

Yes.

So Yes is the band on stage?

Who?


I'm not sure, but They Might Be Giants
 
Bondith
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Summoner101: stan unusual: Summoner101: Who is the band on stage?

Yes.

So Yes is the band on stage?


Yes isn't even at this concert.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I don't just spread my unflappable wisdom on FARK, I visit other sites, too. Here's some comments I just read:

Corvid-19 has a mortality rate of less than 1%, the same as the flu.

SARS has a mortality rate of 10% whereas MERS (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome) has a pleasurable mortality rate of 35%.

I don't recall this mass hysteria during last years flu season. This morning I witnessed a bloke buying 64 toilet rolls from Aldi, it wasn't even as if they were in short supply, the shelves were fully stocked. If we all behaved like that selfish coont then they'd be no toilet paper for anyone to buy....when they actually need it. I hope he ...

and such as

And:

dems want to ruin the economy during trump election year

and such as

And:

The only ppl dying from it are those with existing health conditions (respiratory/immune system disorders, heart etc) People healthy for the most part who get it recover. Stop the BS liberal media driven fear mongering, this thing is weaker than the Flu that is actually killing 10's of thousands.

FFS listening to all you coronavirus freaks you'd think it was ebola.

and such as


as someone who is going to effectively be isolated from family for the next month, fark. Those. People.

I dont have kids. My gf is having her kid stay with  grandparents (she's an intensivist).
 
Petey4335
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Summoner101: stan unusual: Summoner101: Who is the band on stage?

Yes.

So Yes is the band on stage?

Are you asking about The Band?


Third Base?

Pop goes the pop goes the windin' of the weasel
I see the empty pocket needs a refill

I got a squad with a list of complainers
I should have started RAPE:
Rappers Against Phony Entertainers
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: not enough beer: cretinbob: So martial law is the answer?

You know how I can tell you didn't read the article?

You know how I can tell you didn't read the article? Do you think the Chinese asked people politely to stay in their homes?


We just need a compromise.  We ask politely, and if they don't agree to the terms, then we use force.  You give the corona infected the illusion of choice, which is all most people need.  Illusion works wonders for most people.  They don't actually want to make decisions, but they want to feel like they did.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.