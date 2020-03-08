 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   There are things that don't belong in girls restrooms at school. This is one of them   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, how else are you going to shoot the marauding bears?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone was just shooting the shiat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be glad it was only a gun...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bruce Jenner?

/ just getting the thread kicked off right
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, it's not so bad. Everyone makes mistakes. He must have dropped it when he was putting in the camera.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: Eh, it's not so bad. Everyone makes mistakes. He must have dropped it when he was putting in the camera.


The article doesn't say "he". Probably a female officer using the loo.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ashtray.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok... So what was a cop doing in the girls's washroom that would require removal of his weapon, such that it wouldn't ting-ting-ting against the porcelain with his holster and pants around his ankles standing on a toilet in a closed stall in the afternoon? Hmmmm? What?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tillmaster: dyhchong: Eh, it's not so bad. Everyone makes mistakes. He must have dropped it when he was putting in the camera.

The article doesn't say "he". Probably a female officer using the loo.


And you just glaze over the camera in the girls toilet?
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: Tillmaster: dyhchong: Eh, it's not so bad. Everyone makes mistakes. He must have dropped it when he was putting in the camera.

The article doesn't say "he". Probably a female officer using the loo.

And you just glaze over the camera in the girls toilet?


Of course not.  You get your "glaze" on the monitor while you're watching the camera.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
KISS - Rock And Roll Over - Ladies Room
Youtube GNPgtrdA_Rs
 
King Something
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Um, how else are you going to shoot the marauding bears?


Why would bears go into a female restroom?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
First question from IAD for Officer Moron: "What were you doing with your firearm while off-duty in the girls restroom for a school full of pre-teens, Officer Moron?".
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Oh, I see how it is. Sure, a Cop loses his gun in the Girls Restroom and it's a "clear accident that will face disciplinary action but not arrest.". But if I do it, all of a sudden it's "a clear and present danger" this and "registered Sex Offender" that......

//Oh, an Actual Gun....
 
dyhchong
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

King Something: sirrerun: Um, how else are you going to shoot the marauding bears?

Why would bears go into a female restroom?


If they went into the men's bathroom they wouldn't be marauding bears, they'd be peeing bears.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder if something else besides the gun went off in that restroom.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't understand this. I lose a lighter out of my pocket and I look for it for a day. I lose my wallet and I obsess over it for a week, even after cancelling all my cards.

If I lose a gun, I'd immediately retrace my steps until I found it. How does this happen?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: First question from IAD for Officer Moron: "What were you doing with your firearm while off-duty in the girls restroom for a school full of pre-teens, Officer Moron?".


Protip: Female officers exist and have the same bathroom needs as normal people.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's Roy Moore, isn't it?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Protip: Female officers exist and have the same bathroom needs as normal people.


I don't know, I don't really feel the need to leave my gun lying around the place and I like to believe I'm a normal person.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

King Something: sirrerun: Um, how else are you going to shoot the marauding bears?

Why would bears go into a female restroom?


profascinate.comView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

King Something: sirrerun: Um, how else are you going to shoot the marauding bears?

Why would bears go into a female restroom?


Just because you hide a gun in the restroom, doesn't mean you have to use it there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A free gun and they go and turn it in to the authorities.

Shaking my head.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mock26: A free gun and they go and turn it in to the authorities.

Shaking my head.


Right? Are kids not being thought the physical value of things anymore?
 
RonRon893
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thought=tought
 
JAGUART
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


He was probably shirtless and gunless, a variant of the Bathroom Costanza.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Apparently the possibility that a cop could be female is incredibly unbelievable here on Fark.
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Held to a Higher Standard
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All y'all automatically assuming the cop is a guy based off of that sparse article need to take a step back and think about the unconscious misogyny you've got going on.

/Not blaming at all, that shiat's pervasive
//But it's a good wake-up call for checking yourself and your biases
 
Dimensio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I don't understand this. I lose a lighter out of my pocket and I look for it for a day. I lose my wallet and I obsess over it for a week, even after cancelling all my cards.

If I lose a gun, I'd immediately retrace my steps until I found it. How does this happen?


I nearly panicked once when I realized that I did not know where I had put my carry gun. After five minutes of frantic searching I finally remembered that I had already stored it in a secure location minutes before thinking that I had lost it.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
dudes who think they're women, amiright?
 
kkinnison
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cameras... Not suppose to have cameras
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/My school put up an empty camera housing in one of the toilets as a particularly ill-advised scheme to stop kids from smoking and/or using drugs in there. It wasn't long before the fake camera was found smashed to pieces.
 
