Plans to go somewhere this spring in jeopardy? You've got travel insurance to cover your cancellation, right? You sure about that?
37
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah. You know those dense EULAs you need to sign for software and other computer things? They learned from insurance companies.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Better idea:

Get a damn hot tub and put some ocean sounds on some speakers. The drinks are cheaper, and you're not going to catch anything or get stuck on a floating petri dish for weeks.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm planning to go to Mexico on the 26th, but the wife and I may very well eat the airline tix, and I won't lose any sleep about it.  We'll see as time gets closer.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well damn, guess you all have to *gasp* go outside and go camping instead of whatever it is you were going to do


I know, the outdoors is scary because there is no cell reception. You will learn how to live like a human again
 
The Brains
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm planning on picking up some cheap airline tickets this summer - sweet!

I thank you all for your fear.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Vacation... I remember those. I have fond memories of my last one. In 1991.

/The coronavirus will not be impacting my travel "plans"
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One hour before heading to the port we found out our cruise was canceled.  It was the Regal. However, we got the price of the cruise as credit in addition to the refund. Useless trip to Florida and a hotel day we have to eat. Still coming out ahead.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looking back, I am glad I didn't buy any tickets or hotel rooms.
 
Emposter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here's an idea... Don't farking go on holiday travel if you need 4 insurance policies to ensure you don't go broke or die during vacation.  Either go somewhere with socialized medicine (not the US) or wait for the virus to go away.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My travel agent said a certain level of disease breakout had to be called in the location you are going to, to be covered by insurance. And it has to be declared after you get the insurance, otherwise it is like asking for house insurance while your house is on fire.
Yah i'm not going to the US this year.
 
I have an account now
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Duh.I are in the business of collecting your premiums, ideally not providing you with services whatsoever.

/ Lives in Switzerland
 
trialpha
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah... insurance. Where you pay the insurance company money, and they keep it.


The article isn't very clear as to whether or not they're referring to trip cancellation insurance, or trip medical insurance,

Cancellation - definitely not covered, as they all exclude things that you knew before buying the policy that could  cause a cancellation. You need "cancel for any reason" coverage, which you can only buy in some jurisdictions, and must be done within a few weeks of booking/paying any amount towards the trip.

Medical - I don't recall seeing anything specific to epidemics/pandemics, but I probably haven't looked too closely.

I should just follow the easy rule of insurance: when in doubt, you're not covered.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: My travel agent said a certain level of disease breakout had to be called in the location you are going to, to be covered by insurance. And it has to be declared after you get the insurance, otherwise it is like asking for house insurance while your house is on fire.
Yah i'm not going to the US this year.


You are welcome to visit China.
 
Twitch Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have tickets to Pinburgh at ReplayFX in Pittsburgh in July. It's the largest pinball tournament in the world. There were 1000 entries available and they sold out in less than 30 seconds - I was literally playing F5 Roulette the second they went on sale. My hotel and flight are booked.

If this gets canceled I will punch God in the face.
 
King Something
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
act of god lol
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

trialpha: Medical - I don't recall seeing anything specific to epidemics/pandemics


Probably covers medical if you get sick.

If you have to cancel because of a pandemic, medical has nothing to do with that. And if you are quarantined for exposure but aren't sick, it probably doesn't cover that.
 
thornhill
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: My travel agent said a certain level of disease breakout had to be called in the location you are going to, to be covered by insurance. And it has to be declared after you get the insurance, otherwise it is like asking for house insurance while your house is on fire.
Yah i'm not going to the US this year.


Not only that, but there probably needs to be some kind of government imposed travel ban in place. I mean, the insurance company isn't going to let you decide when it's not safe for health reasons to travel somewhere.

Travel insurance is only really good if you get sick before the trip and are to ill to go on it.
 
gar1013
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Newsflash:  people don't know how to read, don't understand what insurance is, and think they can pay a small amount of money to receive an expensive and highly probable benefit.

It's not like the policies would have used the term Force Majeur either.
 
huntercr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you bought travel insurance, you will probably be able to get in on a class action suit for the insurance companies calling it a pandemic when the WHO has said it is not (yet).
/That will probably get you $6-10 back
//I was represented din a class action suit one time and won... Enron. Massive settlement. I got $18 True Story.
 
gar1013
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Twitch Boy: I have tickets to Pinburgh at ReplayFX in Pittsburgh in July. It's the largest pinball tournament in the world. There were 1000 entries available and they sold out in less than 30 seconds - I was literally playing F5 Roulette the second they went on sale. My hotel and flight are booked.

If this gets canceled I will punch God in the face.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Vespers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Insurance companies are willing to Fark you over to avoid paying out?

/fry shocked.jpg
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
oh god she'll have to cancel her trip....boo farking hooo....
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this really a surprise to anyone?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm going to Barcelona on Friday, so I just hope there are no new restrictions by then. (Also hoping to not get stranded there, so it'd be nice if any quarantines of that city could wait 11 days or so.)
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In any case, it's just another form of gambling.
 
bthom37
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Well damn, guess you all have to *gasp* go outside and go camping instead of whatever it is you were going to do


I know, the outdoors is scary because there is no cell reception. You will learn how to live like a human again


Hey man, I think I saw some kids on your lawn!  Sic em!

/There are literally kids on my lawn right now
//It's great
 
Hachitori
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No insurance coverage for the Corona Virus?

Where is your Duck NOW?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Our travel insurance a couple of months ago didn't cover pandemics.

/Neat
 
skinink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Well damn, guess you all have to *gasp* go outside and go camping instead of whatever it is you were going to do


I know, the outdoors is scary because there is no cell reception. You will learn how to live like a human again


Yes, let's go camping, so some deer tick can give me lyme disease and whatever else they will infect you with.
 
oldfool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
By spring millions of us will be taking a trip. Window seat please.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How the hell did this woman spend more than the cost of a round trip economy ticket just on insurance? Sounds like she bought a first class ticket and with all her money didn't splurge for the flexible fare.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skinink: lifeslammer: Well damn, guess you all have to *gasp* go outside and go camping instead of whatever it is you were going to do


I know, the outdoors is scary because there is no cell reception. You will learn how to live like a human again

Yes, let's go camping, so some deer tick can give me lyme disease and whatever else they will infect you with.


Interesting point, the US Military is currently under investigation by the House Oversight Committee for spreading Lyme disease through deliberate tick infestations.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She discovered epidemic and pandemic-related costs were excluded from the policy, even if the policy was taken out before a pandemic was declared.

Any lawyers looking for a high profile case out there ?
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Going to Rome in June, and we've already been told that the travel insurance we bought won't let you collect just out of fear of travelling. They've offered to cancel the insurance for a full refund, but we aren't changing any plans just yet. This could be the best summer to travel Europe in many years.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not surprised by this at all, as soon as the current virus became a major thing and got outside of China i knew the travel insurance companies would already be doing everything to minimize their exposure to losses due to it.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: Newsflash:  people don't know how to read, don't understand what insurance is, and think they can pay a small amount of money to receive an expensive and highly probable benefit.

It's not like the policies would have used the term Force Majeur either.


No kidding.  That's insurance in general.

I'm shocked at the number of people I know who get the base minimum PD liability coverage on their cars.  They just "got the insurance that was required."  Motherfarker, that's there to protect your ass... the state minimum is $15,000.  You realize that if you cause someone else's car to be written off as a total loss, you're on the hook, right? Do you know what new car costs $15,000?  A shiatbox Chevrolet Spark.  Do you not see all the BMW 3/5/7 series, Mercedes SUVs, Audi A# around you?  You *DAMAGE* one of those and you're over your liability limit already.

Or "I don't have flood insurance, because I'm not in a flood plain"

Much like medical insurance, if you don't have it, we all pay more for your farkup.
 
T-Servo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

With these prices, who needs insurance?

/I'll take my quarantine in Lisbon, thank you
 
