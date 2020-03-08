 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Italian winery accidentally implements plan to sterilize drinking water amidst coronavirus infections   (foxnews.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"About the reports that arrived on the water plant in Settecani we wanted to inform you that it was a sudden failure to the production plant of an area company. The failure has already been resolved and there are no longer problems on the network, let us assure that it was a loss of food liquid (wine) not harmful to the body and without both hygiene and sanitary risks."

I think I found their spokesman:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A "valve failure" at a nearby winery had converted water lines into wine dispensers.

the valve failure is my shepherd. i shall not want. my cup runneth over.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In other news, Italy appearentlty doesn't require backflow valves on their water service lines.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Waned for questioning...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
